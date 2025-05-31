Weed Could Be Wrecking Your Heart – Study Uncovers Dangers of Smoking and Edibles

Chronic cannabis use, whether smoked or eaten as edibles, significantly impairs blood vessel function — with risks mirroring those seen in tobacco smokers, according to UCSF researchers.

The study found that marijuana users had roughly 50% reduced vascular function compared to non-users, increasing their risk for heart attack and hypertension.

Chronic Cannabis Use Linked to Heart Risks

A new study from UC San Francisco has found that chronic cannabis use—whether smoked or eaten as edibles—may significantly harm your cardiovascular system.

Published May 28 in JAMA Cardiology, the research revealed that people who regularly used marijuana had much lower blood vessel function, similar to levels seen in tobacco smokers. In fact, vascular function in cannabis users was reduced by about 50% compared to non-users.

That matters because poor vascular function increases the risk of heart attacks, high blood pressure, and other cardiovascular problems.

Study Details: Who Was Studied and How

To uncover these effects, researchers studied 55 otherwise healthy adults between October 2021 and August 2024. All participants used cannabis regularly—at least three times per week for over a year—but did not use nicotine.

The participants either regularly smoked marijuana or consumed edibles containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis. On average, smokers had been using marijuana for about 10 years, while those who consumed edibles had used them for around 5 years.

Edibles vs. Smoking: A Surprising Distinction

Along with decreased vascular function, marijuana smokers had changes in their blood serum that were harmful to endothelial cells, which form the inner lining of all blood and lymphatic vessels. Those who took edibles containing THC, however, did not display these changes in blood serum.

It’s unclear how THC damages blood vessels. But the researchers said it must be happening in a way that does not involve those changes to blood serum.

These results suggest smoking marijuana negatively affects vascular function for different reasons than ingesting THC does, according to first author Leila Mohammadi, MD, PhD, and senior author Matthew L. Springer, PhD.

