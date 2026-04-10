320 Light-Years Away, a Planet Confirms a Fundamental Cosmic Assumption

Scientists confirmed that an exoplanet mirrors its star’s chemical makeup, validating a core assumption about how planets form and evolve.

Astronomers have found that the giant exoplanet WASP-189b closely matches the chemical makeup of its parent star, offering the first direct confirmation of a key idea in astrobiology.

The breakthrough came from the first simultaneous detection of gaseous magnesium and silicon in a planet’s atmosphere. Researchers made the observations using the Gemini South telescope, part of the International Gemini Observatory, which is partly funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and operated by NSF NOIRLab.

Located nearly 320 light-years (about 1.9 quadrillion miles) away in the Libra constellation, WASP-189b is classified as an ultra-hot Jupiter (UHJ). These planets reach temperatures high enough to vaporize rock-forming elements such as magnesium (Mg), silicon (Si), and iron (Fe). This makes them ideal targets for spectroscopy—a method that separates light into its component wavelengths to identify chemical signatures.

The study was led by Jorge Antonio Sanchez, a graduate student at Arizona State University (ASU), along with an international team of astronomers. They observed WASP-189b using the high-resolution Immersion GRating INfrared Spectrograph (IGRINS) mounted on the Gemini South telescope in Chile. This instrument enabled them to measure magnesium and silicon in the planet’s atmosphere at the same time.



A slow zoom into WASP-189b (also known as HD 133112 b), an ultra-hot Jupiter exoplanet with a three-day orbit around its host star, which is named HD 133112. Astronomers discovered that WASP-189b echoes the composition of its host star, providing the first direct evidence of a foundational concept in astrobiology. This discovery was achieved through the first-ever simultaneous measurement of gaseous magnesium and silicon in a planet’s atmosphere. Credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/DSS/N. Bartmann/E. Slawik/D. de Martin/M. Zamani

The results indicate that the planet has the same magnesium-to-silicon ratio as its host star. This is the first direct evidence supporting a long-standing assumption about how planets form and provides a new way to study the origins and evolution of exoplanets.

Gemini Telescope and Breakthrough Measurements

“These discoveries show Gemini’s ability to help us understand the characteristics of the remarkable zoo of exoplanets in our solar neighborhood,” says Chris Davis, NSF Program Director for NOIRLab. “Such discoveries are only possible because of Gemini’s cutting-edge instruments.”

Scientists believe that hot giant planets like WASP-189b have outer atmospheres shaped by the protoplanetary disks in which they formed. These disks are made of gas and dust, and researchers have long assumed that their chemical composition mirrors that of the host star, since both originate from the same cloud of material.

Until now, this connection between stars and their planets had only been inferred from studies within our solar system. It had not been directly observed in exoplanets.

First Evidence Linking Star and Planet Chemistry

“WASP-189b gives us a much-needed observational anchor in our understanding of terrestrial planet formation since it offers a measurable quantity that validates the presumed resemblance of stellar composition and the proportion of rocky material around host stars used to form planets,” says Sanchez.

This relationship is important not only for understanding how planets form but also for astrobiology, which explores the conditions that support life. By analyzing a star’s chemical makeup, scientists can estimate the abundance of rock-forming elements in its planets. These elements influence key planetary features such as magnetic fields, plate tectonics, and the release of chemicals essential for life into the atmosphere, oceans, and soil.



Astronomers discovered that a giant planet, WASP-189b, echoes the composition of its host star, providing the first direct evidence of a foundational concept in astrobiology. This discovery was achieved through the first-ever simultaneous measurement of gaseous magnesium and silicon in a planet’s atmosphere. Credit: Images and Videos: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/DSS/N. Bartmann/E. Slawik/D. de Martin/M. Zamani/J. Pollard, ESA/Hubble (M. Kornmesser & L. L. Christensen), NASA/JPL-Caltech/NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Motion graphics: Mik Garrison Music: Cryodisco – Mik Garrison

This relationship is important not only for understanding how planets form but also for astrobiology, which explores the conditions that support life. By analyzing a star’s chemical makeup, scientists can estimate the abundance of rock-forming elements in its planets. These elements influence key planetary features such as magnetic fields, plate tectonics, and the release of chemicals essential for life into the atmosphere, oceans, and soil.

Implications for Habitability and Future Research

“Our study demonstrates the capability of ground-based, high-resolution spectrographs to constrain critical species like magnesium and silicon, which are two elemental building blocks from which rocky planets form,” says study co-author Michael Line, Associate Professor at ASU. “This advancing capability opens an entirely new dimension in our study of exoplanet atmospheres.”

Future observations across multiple wavelengths and at high resolution will expand our understanding of exoplanet atmospheres like that of WASP-189b. These efforts will help reveal the full range of chemicals present on distant worlds and provide more in-depth insight into how planets form, evolve, and potentially support life.

Reference: “A Stellar magnesium to silicon ratio in the atmosphere of an exoplanet” by Jorge A. Sanchez, Peter C. B. Smith, Krishna Kanumalla, Luis Welbanks, Michael R. Line, Stefan Pelletier, Steven Desch, Patrick Young, Jennifer Patience, Jacob Bean, Matteo Brogi, Dan Jaffe, Gregory N. Mace, Megan Weiner Mansfield, Vatsal Panwar, Vivien Parmentier, Lorenzo Pino, Arjun Baliga Savel, Lennart van Sluijs and Joost P. Wardenier, 18 February 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-69610-x

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