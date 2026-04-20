Bone-Strengthening Discovery Could Reverse Osteoporosis

A little-known receptor may reshape how scientists approach bone loss.
Scientists at Leipzig University have identified a little-studied receptor that could open the door to a new way of treating osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones and raises the risk of fractures. The condition affects about six million people in Germany, most of them women, and the need for safer, longer-lasting treatments remains high.
The receptor, called GPR133, appears to help bones stay strong by supporting the cells that build bone and restraining the cells that break it down. Because osteoporosis develops when that balance shifts in the wrong direction, the finding gives researchers a promising new target for future drugs.
“If this receptor is impaired by genetic changes, mice show signs of loss of bone density at an early age – similar to osteoporosis in humans. Using the substance AP503, which was only recently identified via a computer-assisted screen as a stimulator of GPR133, we were able to significantly increase bone strength in both healthy and osteoporotic mice,” explains Professor Ines Liebscher, lead investigator of the study from the Rudolf Schönheimer Institute of Biochemistry at the Faculty of Medicine.
A Newly Identified Target in Bone Biology
GPR133 belongs to a relatively unexplored branch of receptors, even though many widely used medicines act on receptors in the same broader family. That makes it an intriguing candidate for drug development.
In bone, GPR133 is switched on by mechanical strain and by contact between neighboring bone cells. In other words, it responds to the kinds of physical signals bones naturally experience during movement and everyday loading. Once activated, it promotes osteoblasts, the cells responsible for building bone, while holding back osteoclasts, the cells that remove bone tissue. The overall effect is stronger, more resilient bone.
Researchers found that AP503 can copy that natural activation. In mice, it improved bone strength not only in healthy animals but also in models of osteoporosis, including one designed to mimic postmenopausal bone loss. That matters because osteoporosis is often called a silent disease. Many people do not know they have it until a fracture occurs.
The study also helps explain why GPR133 may matter so much. Human genetic studies had already linked variants in the gene to differences in bone mineral density and body height, but its exact role in bone had remained unclear. The new research shows that the receptor is directly involved in the biology of bone formation and maintenance.
Great potential for an aging population
The receptor’s appeal may extend beyond bone. In earlier work, the Leipzig team found that AP503 also strengthened skeletal muscle. “The newly demonstrated parallel strengthening of bone once again highlights the great potential this receptor holds for medical applications in an ageing population,” says Dr Juliane Lehmann, lead author of the study and a researcher at the Rudolf Schönheimer Institute of Biochemistry.
That combination could be especially important in older adults, since bone loss and muscle loss often happen together and can jointly increase the risk of falls, frailty, and serious injury. A treatment that helps both tissues at once would stand out in a field where many current options come with trade-offs, including limited long-term use or significant side effects.
The researchers caution that the findings are still based on animal studies, so more work is needed before any treatment could reach people. Even so, the results position GPR133 as a compelling new target not just for osteoporosis, but potentially for other conditions marked by low bone mass. The Leipzig team is now pursuing follow-up studies to test AP503 in additional diseases and to better understand the receptor’s wider role in the body.
Reference: “The mechanosensitive adhesion G protein-coupled receptor 133 (GPR133/ADGRD1) enhances bone formation” by Juliane Lehmann, Hui Lin, Zihao Zhang, Maren Wiermann, Albert M. Ricken, Franziska Brinkmann, Jana Brendler, Christian Ullmann, Luisa Bayer, Sandra Berndt, Anja Penk, Nadine Winkler, Franz Wolfgang Hirsch, Thomas Fuhs, Josef Käs, Peng Xiao, Torsten Schöneberg, Martina Rauner, Jin-Peng Sun and Ines Liebscher, 30 June 2025, Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy.
DOI: 10.1038/s41392-025-02291-y
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Hi my name is Brenda Pelletier I have been having problems with my legs my feet are swallowing and my doctor has not done nothing about it and my feet are red swallowing please help me get better my left thigh is pins needles and I need my feet to walk . Please help me
(I am not a doctor), maybe you should not take any sugar, take vitamin k2 and d3, Omega-3
Although i’m no Dr. I do help people in my city and surrounding areas. Come to me for problems like yours.
You can you call me of message me Facebook Dee Roman its a shame giving advice in natural healing is something a person can get in trouble for.
Any advice for treating Nuropathy
Lyrica ( Pregabilen) as per prescription. Take all pills prayerfully.
Raw bell peppers ( get the ones with four bumps, yellow or orange. Can be taken in cheese omelette. Delicious!
Yes. Interested.
Studies looking for participants?
I’m here in Chicago. 75 yes.
Living with lumbar stenosis.
3 different Kyphoplasty injections. 2023.
A Lamenotomy outpatient procedure May 2025. Of no consequence.
Most recent DEXA scan exhibited an improvement.
B12
Check your heart (ECG), and kidney function. My issues started with a second covid jab. Women are often misdiagnosed with heart conditions. Check online how to treat peripheral neuropathy with vitamin supplements.
Talks to your doctor about doing heart and kidney checkup.
I had the same problems . I had been taking calcium supplements for a few years and started having muscle aches joint pain. I decided one day to stop taking my calcium supplements and all of my pain went away.
Hi may name is Rahman my health is not good body pain Bones very weak calcium low please information for health care
Take sesame seeds half teaspoon daily it will definitely increase your calcium levels
You will get fully better Breanda Pelletier. Trust in God because he can do all things he likes you he loves you and so do I AMEN.
I was reading what Dr Campbell had on to say on YouTube about the amount of vitamin D should be …8000 ..IU D3 AND 200 mcg of K2 ……ive broken 3 bones since January so im gonna try my best not to break another bone …
What I dislike about this site is spectacular titles catch one’s interest especially if it is pertinent to one’s health. At the end 9f EVERY ONE I’ve read about, they ALWAYS either state that “further studies must be done” or “this has only been studied in animals”. Due to this, these are not worth the time of most of us as we’ll most likely be deceased before anything is definitive!
Please add a way to EDIT comments.
Thank you
This is the way all medical studies end because there is always more to learn. The only one who knows everything there is to know about the human body is the creator.
What I dislike about this site is spectacular titles catch one’s interest especially if it is pertinent to one’s health. At the end 9f EVERY ONE I’ve read about, they ALWAYS either state that “further studies must be done” or “this has only been studied in animals”. Due to this, these are not worth the time of most of us as we’ll most likely be deceased before anything is definitive!
Agree. This site is for enjoying future possibilities not for immediate treatment options!
I would take a Lymphatic Support Supplement (This should help with swelling), d3 with k2, with the pins and needles I would worry that there is nerve issues, take a good alpha lipoic acid supplement.
I was reading what Dr Campbell had on to say on YouTube about the amount of vitamin D should be …8000 ..IU D3 AND 200 mcg of K2 ……ive broken 3 bones since January so im gonna try my best not to break another bone …
See Dr Cabalo if you can or Massage
Maybe you have neuropathy
Switch Drs. Get a second opinion. See a podiatrist or orthopedic or internal medicine Dr. Good luck.
Well i think lebron Will play for another 30 years
Last I had femur oparation that was August and am still pain but on my knee and back pain, before had total hip replacement both legs and am struggling to stand or sit for a long time
Hi, my name is Ria Myburgh, I am very glad to hear about the new receptor. I am definitely interested in buy this product, once it hits the markets for people to be able to buy it. Please let me know as soon as that happens, I want to be first in line.
Kind regards,
R.M.
The implications here are enormous , both for the elderly population and for the space program . 🤓
Hi there
My mother is 69 years of age , she is osteoporosis parent.
I want some suggestions
I’ve used Strontium Citrate for years at my Naturopath’s recommendation. My Dexa scans have improved in all areas and I no longer have osteoporosis nor osteopenia . It’s been a wonderful solution as my mother and maternal grandmother both died from complications from hip fractures and I was heading in the same direction even after following all the guidelines for preventing Osteoporosis without success. I also take D3 and Vitamin k complex.
Possibly leading to a treatment to prevent bone loss in astronauts on long endurance missions in weightless conditions?
Has anyone grown brain organoids In non-stop gravity yet?