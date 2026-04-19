Scientists Uncover Potential Brain Risks of Popular Fish Oil Supplements

Fish oil supplements may not always support brain recovery, as EPA was linked to impaired healing after repeated mild brain injuries. The findings suggest omega-3 effects are context-dependent and not universally beneficial.
Fish oil, a supplement made from fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel, is widely used for its omega-3 fatty acids, nutrients linked to heart health, and often marketed as beneficial for the brain. But new research suggests its effects may not be universally helpful, especially in people with repeated head injuries.
A study led by scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina, published in Cell Reports, found that certain components of fish oil could interfere with the brain’s ability to recover after repetitive mild traumatic brain injury. The findings challenge the common perception that omega-3 supplements are broadly protective in all situations.
Interest in omega-3 fatty acids, the main components of fish oil, has surged in recent years, with products now appearing in beverages, dairy alternatives, and snack foods.
Rising Popularity of Omega-3 Supplements
That trend does not surprise Albayram. “Fish oil supplements are everywhere, and people take them for a range of reasons, often without a clear understanding of their long-term effects,” he said.
“But in terms of neuroscience, we still don’t know whether the brain has resilience or resistance to this supplement. That’s why ours is the first such study in the field.”
Albayram worked with Eda Karakaya, Ph.D., and Adviye Ergul, M.D., Ph.D., on that study, along with several other researchers at MUSC and beyond. That includes his longtime collaborator Semir Beyaz, Ph.D., at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Cancer Center in New York.
EPA’s Role in Impaired Brain Repair
The researchers identified a condition-dependent metabolic weakness tied to eicosapentaenoic acid, or EPA, an omega-3 fatty acid commonly found in fish oil. In their models, higher levels of EPA in the brain were linked to reduced ability to repair damage after injury.
Albayram noted that docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, another omega-3 in fish oil, has well-established benefits and plays a key role in maintaining neuronal structure. EPA, however, behaves differently in the brain, with more limited integration into cell membranes and effects that vary depending on duration and biological conditions. Because of this, the long-term impact of sustained omega-3 intake on brain recovery remains unclear.
To explore this further, the team used multiple models to connect diet, brain biology, and recovery. In mice, they studied how long-term fish oil use influenced the brain after repeated mild head injuries, focusing on signals related to blood vessel stability and repair.
Experimental Findings From Models to Human Tissue
They also examined human brain microvascular endothelial cells, which form the barrier between the brain and bloodstream. In these experiments, EPA, but not DHA, was associated with reduced repair function in these cells, reflecting patterns seen in the animal studies.
To extend their findings to human disease, the researchers analyzed postmortem brain tissue from individuals with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) who had experienced repeated brain injuries.
The results point to “implications for precision nutrition, therapeutic strategies and the design of dietary interventions targeting brain injury and neurodegeneration,” according to the report.
EPA Effects on Neurovascular Stability and Brain Repair
The team highlighted several key findings.
1. EPA-driven neurovascular instability triggers perivascular tauopathy and cognitive decline following TBI.
“In a sensitive brain state modeled in mice, long-term fish oil supplementation revealed a delayed vulnerability. The animals showed poorer neurological and spatial learning performance over time, together with clear evidence of vascular-associated tau accumulation in the cortex, linking impaired recovery to neurovascular dysfunction and perivascular tau pathology,” Albayram said.
2. EPA reprograms cortical transcriptional responses and suppresses angiogenic signaling following traumatic brain injury.
“In the injured cortex, the team observed a coordinated shift in gene programs that normally support vascular stability and repair,” Albayram said. “The pattern included reduced expression of genes tied to extracellular matrix organization and endothelial integrity, alongside broader changes consistent with altered lipid handling after injury.”
3. EPA utilization under permissive metabolic conditions impairs angiogenesis and endothelial integrity, recapitulating post-traumatic brain injury cerebrovascular dysfunction.
Albayram said that in human brain microvascular endothelial cells, EPA did not act as a universal toxin. “Instead, when cells were placed in conditions that encouraged fatty acid engagement, EPA was associated with weaker angiogenic network formation and reduced endothelial barrier integrity, matching key features of the neurovascular repair deficit seen in vivo.”
4. CTE brain reveals neurovascular and fatty acid metabolic reprogramming consistent with EPA-linked vulnerability.
“In postmortem cortex from neuropathologically confirmed CTE cases with a history of repetitive brain injury, the researchers found evidence of disrupted fatty acid balance and broad transcriptional changes affecting vascular and metabolic pathways,” Albayram said. “This human arm was used to provide translational context, asking whether chronic disease tissue shows convergent signatures of altered lipid handling and reduced vascular stability.”
Context Matters: Interpreting Fish Oil Findings and Future Research Directions
Albayram stressed that the findings should not be taken as a blanket warning against fish oil use. “I am not saying fish oil is good or bad in some universal way,” he said. “What our data highlight is that biology is context-dependent. We need to understand how these supplements behave in the body over time, rather than assuming the same effect applies to everyone.”
He hopes the research encourages closer examination of both the benefits and limits of omega-3 supplements. The study focused on a specific condition, repeated mild traumatic brain injury, and used CTE tissue to provide supporting evidence rather than to prove direct cause.
“As with any study, there are important boundaries,” Albayram said. “In the human CTE tissue, we can observe patterns, but we cannot prove what drove them. We also cannot capture every variable that shapes omega-3 handling in real life, including overall diet, health status, and lifestyle.”
The next step, according to the team, is to better understand how EPA is absorbed, transported, and distributed in the body, especially through fatty acid transport systems. “This paper is a starting point,” Albayram said, “but it is an important one. It opens a new conversation about precision nutrition in neuroscience, and it gives the field a framework to ask better, more testable questions.”
Reference: “Eicosapentaenoic acid reprograms cerebrovascular metabolism and impairs repair after brain injury, with relevance to chronic traumatic encephalopathy” by Eda Karakaya, Burak Berber, Onur Eskiocak, Jazlyn Edwards, Randy Bent Barker, Sarah Jamil, Weiguo Li, Yasir Abdul, Maria Ericsson, Thor Stein, Ann McKee, Adviye Ergul, Semir Beyaz and Onder Albayram, 25 March 2026, Cell Reports.
DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2026.117135
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I wonder if there is any (negative) effect on postpartum brain remodeling! I have been taking a lot of fish oil from the prenatals I continued to take, and I know the brain shrinks during pregnancy and then remodels itself! It would be interesting to see studies on this as well!
My understanding that fish oil from the cold seas,and bought in health food stores became rancid once it reach temperatures above what the fish live in.that most supplements are sold
I never knew ones brain shrunk during pregnancy,I’ve had 4 kids, so hope my brain has stretched back. We get told to take this n that, then told that they can kill us. Back in the day we were told peanut butter can give us cancer, same with bacon. My kids refused to eat when they were toddlers so I made them egg n milk drinks, it never made them sick n they r all very healthy now, now I’ve learnt egg shldnt be mixed with milk. Why shld we listen to anything it’s all so confusing
Many supplement problems occur with high doses especially higher than the recommended daily allowance. It seems We need to walk some sort middle road. It’s important to make sure we are NOT deficient in nutrients. There’s a LOT of deficiencies in the middle and upper class in modern countries. Traditional foods have important nutrients that can be hard to get elsewhere. Cows Milk, eggs red meat fish . The nutrition info we get is lacking, Too general and does not match our every day lives . If you don’t eat dairy do you eat 200 grams of sesame seeds EVERY day to get 1000 milligrams of calcium or something else and 425 grams of red meat for a non menstruating adult or 900 grams EVERY day to get iron or the SAME amount of greens ? And greens that don’t contain oxalate or affect your thyroid
Who edited this article? … sigh
Maybe no one edited it. You have to look at a photo cut line to see who Albayram is.
Great, based on my doctor’s advice I’ve been taking Omega 3 supplements since my first concussion 12 years ago. (I’ve had 5-6). I really hope it hasn’t hindered my healing. But the research also considers CTE a result of mild concussions, which I thought were caused by moderate blows at least since football players seem to get CTE more often. So maybe my concussions are not within the threshold that they’ve been studying.
Well well well. Its on Facebook so it must be true 👍.
Not !
Ive been using fish oil
and omega 3 for ever and a day and I’m 81yrs young!
Nothing wrong with my brain thank you very much
I ‘m taking this for cholesterol. Will this affect me differently?
This research focused on EPA supplementation and the effect in mice/brain tissue following repeated mild brain injury. Therefore, and as the publication states, these findings cannot be extrapolated to other conditions, ie high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease.
Thank you. It seems like a wishy, washy , fairly useless ( inconclusive) article.
It means some new supplement is about to hit market which will be marketed as 100000% more effective than traditional fish oil capsules. Lol
Is it just coincidence, or does Omega 3 supplements cause nose bleeds in some people? Fish oil supplement caused it faster than flaxseed oil supplement in me. I took flaxseed Omega 3 supplements for almost a year, and one found morning I got a nose bleed. Stopped taking it for 2 years. Restarted on fish oil supplement, and within a couple of months got a nose bleed again. And it was profuse bleeding. What could be the connection? Doctors tell me there is none, and I am convinced there is some connection
It can thin the blood. That’s why it’s advised to not take prior to surgery
Maybe it’s thinning your blood too much.
what about KRILL oil? Is it considered a “fish” oil? I’m 76 and have taken it for daily for years. It could be, of course that my belief in it’s value could be what is making it seem useful.
Coming to a conclusion based upon “postmortem CTE tissue” getting worse is CRAZY. It’s DEAD tissue, and you are coming to a medical conclusion based upon what exactly? Or was it the mouse model you are using to base the advice? This “study” should have never become an article, a headline or advice to ANYONE. Irresponsible.
My husband and I have taken fish oil supplements for over 35 years. It lowers triglycerides astonishingly. Follow Consumer Reports for the best brands to buy. Nonsense article
Yes I agree, the article shldnt have been printed. I can’t understand why they have these scare campaigns, it’s cruel n a total waste of money. I’d like to know if it’s true that fish oil tabs shldn be taken with other vitamins as it absorbs them?
Yes I agree, the article shldnt have been printed. I can’t understand why they have these scare campaigns, it’s cruel n a total waste of money. I’d like to know if it’s true that fish oil tabs shldn be taken with other vitamins as it absorbs them? I HAVE NOT WRITTEN THIS BEFORE, ITS A DIFFERENT COMMENT
Not good for boxers.. ok
How do you get repeating brain injuries?
Easy for Waterskiers to get concussions. Specifically, wakeboarding and freestyle jumping, barefoot waterskiing, etc. I’ve had … well I can’t remember how many… lol. Been taking fish oil supplements along with quite a few others after suffering a stroke 10 years ago. Doc says my blood is good and if I didn’t habe the TIA, he wouldn’t have any concerns at all. I also take red yeast rice and nattokinase, baby aspirin, etc. Dunno. I’m 54, still hit the water hard, time will tell!
Concussions from contact sports in my case
There are some that benefit greatly from poor cardio-vascular heath and therefore might not want to support anything that improves it.
Did somebody say bull already, no? then I will.
What’s “crazy” is your thinking you can judge the merits of this research from a brief summary. You don’t appear to have read the actual research article in Cell Reports – and in any case I’m almost certain you’re not qualified to understand it. That’s not a criticism of you: modern science is highly technical and not easy to explain to the general public. I’m a scientist with some background in neuroscience, but this is very much not my field. So while I’m pretty sure I can understand this research better than you, I’m probably not qualified to understand it _fully_ .
It’s astonishingly more common than people realize, due to the initial results being minimized or not realized/treated whatsoever… hence causing further decisions which cause more brain injuries… and YES, I know this personally.