Want a Sharper Mind? Science Says Eat Walnuts in the Morning

A new study suggests that starting the day with walnuts can boost brain function, leading to quicker reactions and improved memory in young adults.

Researchers at the University of Reading tested participants who ate a walnut-enriched breakfast and found significant cognitive benefits compared to a nut-free meal. The study highlights the potential of walnuts as a natural brain enhancer, but more research is needed to fully understand their impact.

Walnuts for Breakfast: A Brain-Boosting Start

Eating walnuts for breakfast may enhance brain function throughout the day in young adults, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Reading found that consuming 50 grams (~1.8 ounces) of walnuts (about a handful) mixed into muesli and yogurt led to quicker reaction times and improved memory later in the day, compared to an equivalent calorie-matched breakfast without nuts.

The study, published in Food & Function, involved 32 healthy adults aged 18-30. Each participant ate both a walnut-enriched breakfast and a nut-free breakfast on separate occasions. Throughout the following six hours, researchers monitored their brain activity and assessed cognitive performance through various tests.

Exciting Findings on Cognitive Performance

Professor Claire Williams, who led the study, emphasized the potential benefits of walnuts as a brain-boosting food. “This study helps strengthen the case for walnuts as brain food. A handful of walnuts with breakfast could give young adults a mental edge when they need to perform at the top of their game. It’s particularly exciting that such a simple dietary addition could make a measurable difference to cognitive performance.”

The findings build on previous research showing the cognitive impacts of regular nut consumption, including walnuts. This is the first study to examine the immediate effects of walnuts on brain function in young adults throughout a single day.

Unlocking the Nutritional Secrets of Walnuts

Brain activity recordings revealed changes in neural activity that suggest walnuts may help the brain work more efficiently during challenging mental tasks, while blood samples revealed positive changes in glucose and fatty acid levels — both factors that could influence brain function.

The researchers suggest that walnuts’ mix of nutrients, including omega-3 alpha-linolenic fatty acids, protein, and plant compounds called polyphenols, may enhance cognitive performance. However, they note that more research is needed to fully understand how walnuts produce these beneficial effects on the brain.

Reference: “The impact of a walnut-rich breakfast on cognitive performance and brain activity throughout the day in healthy young adults: a crossover intervention trial” by L. Bell, G. F. Dodd, M. Jeavons, D. R. Fisher, A. R. Whyte, B. Shukitt-Hale and C. M. Williams, 3 February 2025, Food & Function.

DOI: 10.1039/D4FO04832F

The research was conducted at the University of Reading in the UK, at the Centre for Integrative Neuroscience and Neurodynamics (CINN). It was funded by the California Walnut Commission; however, the funders had no role in conducting the study or interpreting the results.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.