This Dazzling Green Snake Was Hiding in Plain Sight for Decades

A new green pitviper species discovered in Sichuan, China, was confirmed through genetic analysis and named after the philosopher Laozi.

A newly identified pitviper with bright grass-green scales and amber-colored eyes has been discovered in the misty mountains of western Sichuan, China.

Researchers from the Chengdu Institute of Biology and the Giant Panda National Park uncovered the species while surveying the biodiversity-rich West China Rain Zone. What had long been considered a common snake turned out to be an undocumented species. The team named it Trimeresurus lii, also known as the Huaxi Green Pitviper, in recognition of the region’s cultural heritage and the national park where it was found.

“The specific name lii honors Li Er, the ancient Chinese philosopher better known as Laozi,” said the research team, led by Bo Cai. “His teachings emphasize the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, a principle that perfectly aligns with the conservation mission of the Giant Panda National Park where this species was discovered.”

Genetic Analysis Reveals a Distinct Species

The Huaxi Green Pitviper is the 58th known species in the Trimeresurus genus and only the second member of its particular subgenus identified in Sichuan Province. For many years, these snakes were mistaken for the bamboo pitviper, T. stejnegeri, because of their similar green coloring. Detailed genetic testing and high-resolution physical analysis later confirmed they belong to a separate evolutionary lineage.

DNA-based phylogenetic analysis showed the population formed its own unique branch. Researchers also identified consistent physical traits that distinguish the species from related snakes, including perfectly smooth head scales.

The discovery was published in the open-access journal Zoosystematics and Evolution. Researchers described the snake as highly adapted to its environment and visually distinctive. Both males and females have grassy green bodies, but the sexes differ noticeably in appearance. Males feature red-and-white side stripes and amber eyes, while females display yellow stripes and orange-yellow eyes.

Venomous Snake Found in Sichuan’s Rainforests

Like other members of the Trimeresurus genus, the Huaxi Green Pitviper is venomous and capable of causing serious snakebite envenoming. Because these snakes often live near mountain communities, they may pose a medical risk to local residents and visitors.

The pitvipers can grow to nearly 80 centimeters (31 inches) long and inhabit the humid forests of Mt. Emei and Xiling Snow Mountain. The West China Rain Zone is considered a global biodiversity hotspot where many species remain poorly studied.

Researchers say the discovery highlights how much wildlife diversity remains undocumented, even in areas that are already well known. “This discovery highlights the importance of continued field surveys in biodiversity hotspots,” the team stated.

Reference: “A new species of the genus Trimeresurus Lacépède, 1804 (Squamata, Viperidae) from western Sichuan Province, China” by Bo Cai, Yubo Gou, Gang Wang, Fengjing Liu, Dong Liang, Xiaodong Gu, Haijun Gu, Haolong Fang, Yuzhou Liu, Qiujie Li and Li Ding, 30 January 2026, Zoosystematics and Evolution.

DOI: 10.3897/zse.102.178601

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.