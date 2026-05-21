Canada’s Billion-Year-Old Rocks Could Hold the Future of Clean Energy

Researchers found that ancient rocks beneath Canada are naturally generating and releasing hydrogen gas over long periods of time. The discovery could open the door to a major new source of clean energy hidden within Earth’s crust.

Deep beneath Canada’s ancient geological formations, scientists have identified naturally occurring hydrogen gas accumulating inside some of Earth’s oldest rocks. The discovery provides the clearest evidence yet that these underground formations could become an important source of clean energy.

Researchers from the University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa directly measured hydrogen emerging from billion-year-old rocks in the Canadian Shield. Their work also tracked how the gas builds up over time and mapped where concentrations are highest. The findings may help determine whether natural, or “white,” hydrogen can be commercially developed as a low-carbon energy source.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, introduces a new way to explore for hydrogen resources and could support efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions while expanding clean energy production.

Hydrogen Flow Measured in Ontario Mine

The research team collected data from an active mine near Timmins, Ontario. Measurements showed that individual boreholes drilled into the rock release an average of 0.008 tonnes of hydrogen annually, about 8 kilograms, roughly equal to the weight of a standard car battery. According to the researchers, these hydrogen releases can continue for at least 10 years.

Across the mine’s nearly 15,000 boreholes, the estimated total hydrogen output exceeds 140 tonnes each year. The scientists calculate that this could provide roughly 4.7 million kilowatts of energy annually from a single site, enough to meet the yearly energy needs of more than 400 homes.

“The data from this study suggests there are critical untapped opportunities to access a domestic source of cost-effective energy produced from the rocks beneath our feet,” says University Professor Barbara Sherwood Lollar in the Department of Earth Sciences in the Faculty of Arts & Science at University of Toronto, the lead author of the study. “What’s more, this provides a ‘made in Canada’ resource that might be able to support local and regional industry hubs and reduce their dependence on importing hydrocarbon-based fuels.”

Why White Hydrogen Matters

Hydrogen already supports a global industry worth approximately $135 billion. It plays a major role in fertilizer manufacturing, making it essential for agriculture and global food supplies. Hydrogen is also widely used in steel production and methanol manufacturing.

Most hydrogen currently used around the world is produced through industrial processes that rely on fossil fuels such as petroleum, natural gas, and coal. These methods consume large amounts of energy and release carbon monoxide and CO2. Even hydrogen produced using renewable electricity, often called green hydrogen, remains expensive and energy intensive while requiring transportation and storage infrastructure.

By comparison, natural hydrogen has received relatively little attention. Previous research largely focused on underground microbes and astrobiology rather than energy production. Until now, most estimates of underground hydrogen resources were based on models and theoretical calculations rather than direct measurements from active sites.

The new research is the first to document large volumes of hydrogen being continuously released over many years.

Ancient Rocks Naturally Generate Hydrogen

“Natural hydrogen is produced over time through underground chemical reactions between rocks and the groundwaters in those rocks,” says Sherwood Lollar. “Canada is blessed that vast amounts of its territories, especially on the Canadian Shield, contain the right rocks and minerals to create this natural hydrogen.”

The researchers say Canada could potentially supply cleaner and lower-cost hydrogen without depending on hydrocarbons. They also note that similar hydrogen-producing geological formations exist in many other countries, meaning this approach could eventually expand worldwide.

Large concentrations of natural hydrogen appear in many of the same regions long associated with Canadian mining activity, including Northern Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories.

“The common link is the rock,” says study co-author Oliver Warr, an assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Ottawa. “Natural hydrogen is produced in the same rocks where Canada’s nickel, copper and diamond deposits are found, and that are currently under exploration for critical minerals such as lithium, helium, chromium and cobalt. The co-location of mining resources and hydrogen production and use mitigates the need for long transportation routes to market, for hydrogen storage and major hydrogen infrastructure development.”

Potential Benefits for Mining and Northern Communities

According to the researchers, natural hydrogen could help lower both emissions and operating costs for mining operations across Canada. Producing hydrogen close to mines may reduce the need for major transportation systems and large-scale storage infrastructure.

The scientists also suggest the resource could benefit northern communities, many of which face high fuel transportation costs. Locally sourced hydrogen could provide cleaner energy while reducing reliance on imported fuels.

“There is a global race to increase hydrogen availability in order to decarbonize and reduce the costs of the existing hydrogen economy,” says Sherwood Lollar. “We now have a better understanding of the economic viability of this resource that can be mapped to hydrogen deposits around the world that are both already known and yet to be discovered.”

Reference: “Decadal record of continental H 2 reservoirs reveals potential for subsurface microbial life and natural H 2 exploration” by Barbara Sherwood Lollar and Oliver Warr, 18 May 2026, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2603895123

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