Earth’s Secret Hydrogen Vault: Trapped Underground, Ready to Power the Future

A groundbreaking study reveals how natural clean hydrogen, buried deep in Earth’s crust, could fuel a greener future.

Scientists have cracked the “recipe” for finding underground hydrogen, identifying the geological conditions that allow it to form, rise, and stay trapped until it’s tapped. Like baking a perfect soufflé, it all comes down to getting the ingredients and timing just right. If harnessed effectively, this natural hydrogen could reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and power a more sustainable world.

Unlocking Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Reserves

Clean hydrogen could play a major role in building a greener, more sustainable future—and it turns out, there’s plenty of it hidden deep within the Earth’s crust. But locating it isn’t simple. Finding the right conditions where this gas forms and survives depends entirely on the surrounding geology.

Now, a group of scientists, including experts from our Earth Sciences department, has uncovered the key “ingredients” needed to pinpoint these underground hydrogen hotspots.

This discovery could be a game-changer for identifying and tapping into naturally occurring clean hydrogen reserves.

Baking the Perfect Hydrogen Soufflé

The researchers explored how hydrogen gas is produced deep underground, how it travels through rock layers, and what allows it to become trapped in pockets, or escape entirely.

They compared the process to baking a soufflé. Just like a delicate dish that depends on precise amounts, timing, and temperature, the formation of clean hydrogen relies on getting every condition exactly right.

How Underground Hydrogen Fields Are Formed

Clean hydrogen behaves in a similar way to other gases. Once it has been generated in the Earth’s crust, it rises towards the surface.

Along the way, it may become trapped by an impermeable layer of rock and accumulate underground, forming a gas field. It is accessed by drilling and produced from wells.

The ingredients for this “hydrogen recipe” – referred to as ‘gold’ or ‘white’ hydrogen – can be found in many different types of geological settings around the world.

Some are relatively young, just a few million years old, while others are hundreds of millions of years old.

A Cleaner Path to Powering the Planet

Hydrogen has the potential to power vehicles and industry, generate electricity, and heat our homes.

There are many ways to obtain hydrogen, but currently a lot of the methods are not particularly clean in environmental terms.

As this clean hydrogen is generated by the natural geochemical processes in the Earth’s crust, it could help us transition away from fossil fuels and towards a greener future.

The study was published on May 13 in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment and involved Professor Jon Gluyas from our Department of Earth Sciences and Durham Energy Institute, with colleagues at the University of Oxford and the University of Toronto.

The researchers from Durham and Oxford universities are involved in exploration company, Snowfox Discovery, which aims to find societally significant hydrogen accumulations.

Reference: “Natural hydrogen resource accumulation in the continental crust” by Chris J. Ballentine, Rūta Karolytė, Anran Cheng, Barbara Sherwood Lollar, Jon G. Gluyas and Michael C. Daly, 13 May 2025, Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.

DOI: 10.1038/s43017-025-00670-1

