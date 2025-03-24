4.3 Miles Beneath the Sea: World’s Deepest Ocean Art Installation Unveiled

The artwork, created by Singaporean artist Lakshmi Mohanbabu in collaboration with tech company NuStar and NTU Singapore, has been deployed 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) beneath the sea.

Singapore has become the first country to install an art piece 7,000 meters (4.3 miles) below the ocean’s surface.

The installation features three metal cubes created by Singaporean artist Ms. Lakshmi Mohanbabu, who was also the first Singaporean to send her artwork into space aboard the International Space Station in 2022.

Installed near the Mariana Trench off the coast of Japan by NuStar Technologies in December last year, the artwork serves as a tribute to those affected by natural disasters.

It was deployed as part of a specially developed early warning system for undersea earthquakes, in collaboration with Japan’s Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC).

One of the cubes was made using a new hybrid manufacturing process developed by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore).

The historic milestone in conjunction with Singapore’s SG60 celebrations was observed at Gallery ART NOW, attended by Guest-of-Honour, NTU Board Chair Ms Goh Swee Chen, who is also Chairman of the National Arts Council.

Each hollow cube is crafted from corrosion-resistant stainless steel, and they measure 10 cm on each side. There are five sides for each cube, showcasing the iconic “Universal Language of Symbols” by Ms Mohanbabu.

The five designs for each of the five exposed sides – Nautilus, Primary, Secondary, Windmill and Dromenon – were created to resonate with communities worldwide, fostering a deeper, universal connection by embodying nine existential elements common to all humanity – Creation, Lifecycles, Colour, Shape, Movement, Direction, Energy, Space and Time.

Each cube features a different design at the top. For instance, NTU’s 3D printed cube has Dromenon facing outwards, while the other two cubes featured Primary and Nautilus.

Artist, architect, and leader of the project, Ms Lakshmi Mohanbabu explained, “Art has the unique ability to connect humanity across physical and metaphorical depths. With the Deep Ocean Interactions Project, we aim to inspire meaningful change highlighting our interconnected existence by bringing people together through a shared journey and purpose.

“The earlier interactions cubes that had orbited around Earth in space will also be sent to the moon as part of a permanent art installation. With these two art installations, Singapore is the first nation to have artworks on the moon and the deep ocean. This milestone is also a testament to Singapore’s pioneering spirit and tenacity as we celebrate SG60 this year.”

Engineering feat by NuStar and JAMSTEC

The successful deployment of the art installation was made possible through a partnership between NuStar Technologies and JAMSTEC as part of the Long-Term Borehole Monitoring System (LTBMS).

The LTBMS was originally developed to monitor seismic activity near tectonic plate boundaries and supports real-time data monitoring for earthquake and tsunami early warning systems.

To accommodate the artwork, specially designed cavities, and holders were incorporated into the LTBMS equipment bay frame. A specialized ultra-deep-sea camera system was remotely deployed from the surface to the ocean depths to monitor the LTBMS installation and capture video and photos of the cubes at the record-breaking water depth.

JAMSTEC and NuStar subsequently deployed the equipment to the ocean floor and successfully integrated it into the Dense Ocean Network System for Earthquakes and Tsunamis (DONET) on 12 December 2024.

Mr Goi Kim Kok, Managing Director of NuStar, described the project as an example of the fusion of technological innovation, art, and scientific monitoring: “Together with Lakshmi and our partners at JAMSTEC, we have demonstrated that the deep ocean can be a platform for both scientific discovery and cultural expression. It is also timely that next year will mark the 60th anniversary of Singapore-Japan diplomatic relations.”

Breakthrough in additive manufacturing

One of the three cubes is not made from ordinary steel but manufactured using 80 layers of ultra-thin stainless-steel sheets fused into a 4mm thick wall.

This hybrid 3D printing technology was invented by Assistant Professor Lai Changquan and his team at NTU’s Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP), who worked closely with Lakshmi Mohanbabu on several prototypes before printing the final product.

Known as LAPIS (Laser Patterning and Incorporation of Sheets), it combines 3D printing with laser cutting to produce highly intricate, fully dense structures that are over 70 percent stronger than bulk steel and resilient to the extreme pressure and corrosive conditions of the deep ocean.

The technique also delivers a surface finish three times superior to conventional methods, reducing the need for additional refinement.

Asst Prof Lai said, “This project demonstrates the potential of interdisciplinary research to push the boundaries of what is possible. Creating a piece of art capable of withstanding the immense pressures of the deep ocean is a testament to the versatility and durability of our technology.”

Following the success of this project, Asst Prof Lai recently co-founded a start-up with his students with the support of the NTU Innovation and Entrepreneurship initiative. The team plans to expand the potential applications of their unique technology in industries such as aerospace, maritime, and energy.

This marks Lakshmi’s third collaboration with NTU SC3DP on her artworks. The first two collaborations involved miniature Interactions artworks, one where NTU helped with prototyping, while the other was 3D-printed using a unique process as the final artwork.

Lakshmi had two cubes sent to space aboard the International Space Station as part of the Moon Gallery project in 2022, with plans for placement on the Moon in 2025.

A symbol of unity and innovation

The installation of the Deep Ocean Floor Art Gallery is not only a technological and artistic feat but also a profound statement about the power of collaboration, said Ms. Mohanbabu. She hopes the project will inspire fellow Singaporeans to aim for the stars and the deepest oceans, demonstrating that nothing is impossible when we put our minds to it.

This project brings together experts from diverse fields, showcasing how art, science, and engineering can work in harmony to achieve extraordinary outcomes.

The three uniquely designed cubes – Red and White, Ocean Blue and Orange, and Purple and Aquamarine Blue – reflect the mysteries of the deep, life’s cyclical nature, change and transformation. The vibrant colors signify Earth’s changing hues, the Ocean’s enigmatic depths, and the boundless expanse of space.

The Red and White Cube carries a special resonance celebrating the collaboration between Japan and Singapore. Its design draws from the shared colors and symbolism of their flags evoking the sun, stars, and the moon. Together, these creations bridge the realms of art, science, and nature, connecting the cosmos to the deep sea.

With its seamless blend of artistic vision, engineering ingenuity, and scientific purpose, the Deep Ocean Interactions Project reinforces Singapore’s reputation as a hub for creativity and innovation.

It aims to inspire future endeavors and interdisciplinary collaborations at the intersection of art and technology, driving meaningful collaborations that push boundaries and spark new possibilities.

