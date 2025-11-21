8 Back Pain Myths Doctors Are Begging People to Stop Believing

Back pain affects millions, but much of what people believe about it is outdated or oversimplified.

Back pain is one of the most prevalent health issues globally, affecting up to 80% of individuals at some point in their lives and ranking among the leading causes of disability across all age groups. The condition encompasses a broad spectrum of problems involving muscles, ligaments, intervertebral discs, nerves, and the vertebral column itself, making its origins multifactorial and often difficult to pinpoint.

Its impact reaches far beyond individual discomfort—chronic or recurrent back pain contributes to reduced mobility, lost workdays, and diminished quality of life, placing a significant burden on healthcare systems worldwide.

Despite its commonality, several misconceptions about it persist.

Meghan Murphy, M.D., a neurosurgeon with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, outlines eight of the most frequent myths and explains what scientific evidence actually shows.

Myth: Lifting heavy objects is the main cause of back pain.

Fact: Lifting heavy objects with poor form can contribute to back pain, but the major culprits are a sedentary lifestyle, poor posture, obesity, and genetic factors.

Myth: Bed rest will make my back pain better.

Fact: Probably not, but it depends on the cause of your pain. If it’s muscle strain, taking it easy for a few days may help. However, bed rest can also make back pain last longer or even worsen. If your pain is from nerve compression, a disc issue, or joint degeneration, inactivity can cause muscles to tighten, pain to worsen, loss of physical condition, and more debility. In these cases, you should modify your activities, switch to low-impact exercises like walking and swimming, and avoid movements like bending, twisting, or lifting. Maintaining some degree of physical activity can help you heal faster.

Myth: Back pain is caused by sitting on a fat wallet.

Fact: Sitting with a large wallet in your back pocket can cause leg or hip pain and numbness, but typically not back pain. A large wallet can tilt your pelvis and compress your sciatic nerve. This nerve is the largest in your body, branching from the lower back through your hips, buttocks, and down each leg. Compressing it causes pain or numbness while sitting or driving. After sitting for a long time, you may find walking difficult or feel pins and needles in your legs.

First, try removing the wallet and taking over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications. If the leg pain persists, check with a healthcare professional.

Myth: Back pain is always due to a serious underlying condition.

Fact: Back pain is usually caused by muscle strains or sprains, not by a serious condition like a disc or vertebrae issue. Most back pain resolves on its own.

Myth: Avoid exercise when experiencing back pain.

Fact: Exercise and physical activity are usually recommended for managing and preventing back pain. Strengthening the core muscles, including your back muscles, improving flexibility, and maintaining a healthy weight can contribute to a healthier back. Depending on your pain, you may need to modify your activity. You know your body best, so listen to it. If something isn’t getting better or grows progressively worse, contact a healthcare professional for an evaluation.

Myth: Surgery is the only solution for chronic back pain.

Fact: Back pain is often caused by issues that aren’t relieved with surgery. Non-surgical treatments like physical therapy, medications, injections and lifestyle modifications are often effective in managing and reducing chronic back pain. Surgery may be necessary if your pain:

Intensifies, especially at night or when you lie down.

Spreads down one or both legs.

Causes weakness, numbness, or tingling in one or both legs.

Occurs with new bowel or bladder control problems.

Seek an immediate medical evaluation if you experience any of these symptoms.

Myth: A firm mattress is the best for alleviating back pain.

Fact: The ideal mattress firmness varies from person to person. Some people may find relief with a firm mattress, while others may prefer a medium or soft one. When shopping for a new mattress, look for one that provides support and comfort based on your preferences and needs.

Myth: Poor posture doesn’t contribute to back pain.

Fact: Many people spend hours slouching while staring at a computer or focusing on cellphones that draw the eyes down and curve the neck. These habits can strain muscles and joints, causing body pain over time. Practice good posture habits and take advantage of ergonomic office equipment to help prevent and alleviate back pain.

Some back issues can’t be avoided, like those caused by injuries, arthritis, or genetics. Three things you can do to preserve the health of your back are:

Maintain an ideal body weight.

Excess weight causes increased stress on all joints, including the spine.

Excess weight causes increased stress on all joints, including the spine. Strengthen your core.

Stronger core muscles, including abdominal and intrinsic back muscles, can help take the stress off your spine.

Stronger core muscles, including abdominal and intrinsic back muscles, can help take the stress off your spine. Stay active.

Regular movement is essential for keeping your body active.

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