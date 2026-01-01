A Saturn-Sized Planet Is Drifting Through Space Alone

Astronomers have finally weighed a wandering “rogue” planet, uncovering a Saturn-mass world flung into the galaxy after a dramatic planetary breakup.

A new study reports that astronomers have directly measured both the mass and distance of a newly found free-floating planet by observing it at the same time from Earth and from space. This rare combination of viewpoints made it possible to pin down details that usually remain out of reach.

The results shed light on the many ways planets can be expelled from their home systems and sent drifting through interstellar space. While only a small number of free-floating planets have been identified so far, researchers expect discoveries to accelerate in the near future, especially with the NASA Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope campaign scheduled to launch in 2027.

In a related Perspective, Gavin Coleman notes that “Simultaneous space- and ground-based observations of microlensing events could be applied in the planning of future exploratory missions and could lead to a better understanding of how planets form across the Galaxy.”

Rogue Planets and a Subtle Signal

Most planets orbit one or more stars, but growing evidence shows that some worlds travel through the galaxy alone. These solitary objects, known as free-floating or rogue planets, have no known stellar partner. Because they give off very little light, astronomers usually detect them only when their gravity briefly bends and amplifies the light of a distant background star. This effect is called microlensing. A major drawback of microlensing is that it typically does not reveal how far away the planet is, which makes it difficult to determine its mass on its own. As a result, many basic properties of these wandering planets have remained uncertain.

A Rare Earth and Space Collaboration

In the new research, Subo Dong and colleagues describe the discovery of a free-floating planet spotted during a short-lived microlensing event. What set this case apart was that the event was observed simultaneously from Earth and from space. The team combined data from several ground-based surveys with observations from the Gaia space telescope. Small differences in the timing of the light signal reaching these widely separated locations allowed the scientists to calculate the microlensing parallax. When this measurement was paired with finite-source point-lens modeling, the researchers were able to determine both the planet’s mass and its position in the galaxy.

The planet is about 22 percent the mass of Jupiter and is located roughly 3,000 parsecs from the center of the Milky Way. With a mass similar to Saturn, the researchers argue that it most likely formed as part of a planetary system rather than developing on its own like a small star or brown dwarf. Scientists think that low-mass rogue planets like this one are born around stars and later thrown out of their original orbits by gravitational disturbances, such as close encounters with other planets or unstable stellar companions.

References:

“A free-floating-planet microlensing event caused by a Saturn-mass object” by Subo Dong, Zexuan Wu, Yoon-Hyun Ryu, Andrzej Udalski, Przemek Mróz, Krzysztof A. Rybicki, Simon T. Hodgkin, Łukasz Wyrzykowski, Laurent Eyer, Thomas Bensby, Ping Chen, Sharon X. Wang, Andrew Gould, Hongjing Yang, Michael D. Albrow, Sun-Ju Chung, Cheongho Han, Kyu-Ha Hwang, Youn Kil Jung, In-Gu Shin, Yossi Shvartzvald, Jennifer C. Yee, Weicheng Zang, Dong-Jin Kim, Chung-Uk Lee, Byeong-Gon Park, Radosław Poleski, Jan Skowron, Michał K. Szymański, Igor Soszyński, Paweł Pietrukowicz, Szymon Kozłowski, Dorota M. Skowron, Krzysztof Ulaczyk, Mariusz Gromadzki, Milena Ratajczak, Patryk Iwanek, Marcin Wrona, Mateusz J. Mróz, Guy Rixon, Diana L. Harrison and Elmé Breedt, 1 January 2026, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adv9266

“Two views of a rogue planet” by Gavin A. L. Coleman, 1 January 2026, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.aed5209

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