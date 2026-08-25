A SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Hit the Moon and Blasted Open a 60-Foot Crater

A spent rocket stage has punched a new crater into the Moon, giving scientists a rare chance to watch lunar geology unfold almost in real time.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) photographed the fresh impact scar between August 11 and 12, 2026. The crater appeared six days earlier, when the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 slammed into the lunar surface.

The rocket had launched Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost 1 lunar lander on January 15, 2025. After completing its role in the mission, the upper stage remained in space until solar activity and gravitational forces sent it on an unplanned return to the Moon.

With no atmosphere to slow incoming objects, the Moon is continually reshaped by impacts. NASA estimates that a natural meteoroid carrying roughly the same energy as the rocket stage strikes the lunar surface about once every six days. Human-made impacts are much less common, making this collision a useful opportunity to test tracking systems and study how fresh craters form.

LRO Captures the Impact With Precision

Capturing the result was not as simple as flying over the site. Engineers had to tilt LRO so its cameras pointed toward the crater as the spacecraft raced about 60 miles above the surface at 1 mile per second. The orbiter circles the Moon from pole to pole every two hours, but it still had to wait for the slowly rotating lunar surface to bring the impact area beneath its path.

Timing was equally unforgiving. If the camera activated just 10 seconds too early or too late, the crater would appear about 10 miles away from the center of the frame.

LRO observed the site from several angles, allowing changing sunlight and shadows to expose different features. The clearest views of the rim showed that the crater measures about 60 feet across. Its shadow indicated a depth of less than 10 feet, slightly shallower than NASA’s initial estimate of about 12 feet.

An artist concept video showing NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter circling the Moon. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab

Crater Rays Reveal Hidden Lunar Layers

Those measurements were possible because LRO’s narrow-angle camera can detect objects as small as 3 feet across. The spacecraft has surveyed the Moon since 2009, so researchers could compare the new images with earlier views and isolate the changes caused by the collision.

Bright and dark rays spreading from the crater reveal how the impact churned up different layers of lunar material. The darker streaks contain dust and rock from within the upper 1.5 feet of the surface. Over time, that material had been altered by solar wind, galactic cosmic rays, and countless micrometeorite strikes.

The brighter deposits near the rim came from greater depths. Because that material had been sheltered underground, it was exposed to space weathering for far less time and appears fresher than the surrounding surface.

International Team Pinpoints the Crater

Finding the crater required an international search that began before the collision. Independent astronomers reconstructed the rocket’s trajectory from publicly available data. NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies then refined the predicted path, using the event to evaluate technology normally applied to asteroids and comets that might threaten Earth.

The center, based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, sent its predicted impact location to the Republic of Korea’s Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (Danuri) team. Danuri photographed the new crater with its high-resolution LUTI camera only hours after the impact. The actual site was about 0.6 miles from NASA’s prediction.

Danuri’s team then shared the coordinates with LRO mission controllers, helping them plan the more detailed observations that followed. By comparing the fresh crater with images taken before the collision, NASA placed its center at 19.4759°N, 266.7138°E, at an elevation of 511 meters (1,677 feet).

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