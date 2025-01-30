“An Extremely Violent Global Pandemic” – Mysterious Disease Wipes Out Sea Urchins Worldwide

There are growing concerns about the worldwide expansion of coral reef destruction.
Research team: “This is an extremely violent global pandemic. The Caribbean, Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean are critical regions for the world’s coral reefs, and mortality rates for sea urchins in these areas are very high — over 90 percent. As of now, we have no evidence of this pathogen in Pacific Ocean sea urchins (where some of the world’s largest and most vital coral reefs are located), but this is something we are actively investigating.”
An international research team, led by scientists from Tel Aviv University, has identified the pathogen responsible for mass sea urchin deaths along the Red Sea coast as the same one causing widespread mortality off Réunion Island in the Indian Ocean.
This discovery raises concerns that the waterborne ciliate could spread to the Pacific Ocean. Researchers warn that the outbreak is a highly aggressive global pandemic and are leading an international initiative to monitor the disease and protect sea urchins, which are essential for maintaining healthy coral reef ecosystems.
The study, led by Dr. Omri Bronstein from the School of Zoology at Tel Aviv University’s Wise Faculty of Life Sciences and the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, was published in the prestigious journal Ecology.
“This is a first-rate ecological disaster,” explains Dr. Bronstein. “Sea urchins are vital to the health of coral reefs. They act as the ‘gardeners’ of the reef by feeding on algae, preventing it from overgrowing and suffocating the coral, which competes with algae for sunlight. In 1983, a mysterious disease wiped out most of the Diadema sea urchins in the Caribbean. Unchecked, the algae there proliferated, blocking sunlight from the coral, and the region shifted from a coral reef ecosystem to an algae-dominated one. Even 40 years later, the sea urchin population — and consequently the reef — has not recovered.”
A Recurring Threat: Caribbean and Red Sea Outbreaks
In 2022, the disease reemerged in the Caribbean, targeting the surviving sea urchin populations and individuals. This time, armed with advanced scientific and technological tools to collect and interpret the forensic evidence, researchers at Cornell University successfully identified the pathogen as a ciliate Scuticociliate parasite.
A year later, in early 2023, Dr. Bronstein was the first to identify mass mortality events among long-spined sea urchins, a close relative of the Caribbean Sea urchins, in the Red Sea.
“Until recently, this was one of the most common sea urchins in Eilat’s coral reefs — the familiar black urchins with long spines,” says Dr. Bronstein. “Today, this species no longer exists in significant numbers in the Red Sea. The event was extremely violent: within less than 48 hours, a healthy population of sea urchins turned into crumbling skeletons. In some locations in Eilat and the Sinai, mortality rates reached 100 percent. In follow-up research, we demonstrated that the Caribbean pathogen was the same one affecting populations in the Red Sea.”
Now, using genetic tools, Dr. Bronstein and his international colleagues have shown that the same ciliate parasite is responsible for similar mortality events off the coast of Réunion Island in the Indian Ocean.
“This is the first genetic confirmation that the same pathogen is present in all these locations,” he says. “Now it’s a global event, a pandemic. The Caribbean, Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean are critical regions for the world’s coral reefs, and mortality rates for sea urchins in these areas are very high — over 90 percent. As of now, we have no evidence of this pathogen in Pacific Ocean sea urchins, but this is something we are actively investigating. Although we’ve developed genetic tools for the specific identification of the pathogen, it’s difficult to monitor such rapid extinction events in the vast underwater environment. We are terrestrial creatures, and some reefs are located in deep or remote areas. If we miss the mortality event by even a couple of days, we might find no trace of the extinct population.”
Tracking the Pandemic’s Spread
To track the progression of the pandemic, Dr. Bronstein has established an international network of collaborators. He provides them with alerts about the likelihood of mortality events in their regions and sends them the necessary equipment to sample and preserve affected sea urchins for comparison with samples from other locations. These kits are then sent back to the laboratory at Tel Aviv University.
“For populations that are already infected, we really have no tools to help them,” says Dr. Bronstein with regret. “There is no Pfizer or Moderna for sea urchins — not because we don’t want one, but because we simply can’t treat them underwater. Our focus must be on two entirely different tracks. The first is prevention. To prevent further spread of the pandemic, we need to understand why it erupted here and now. We’ve developed two hypotheses for this. The first is the transportation hypothesis — that the pathogen from the Caribbean was transported by humans to new and distant regions after being carried in the ballast water of ships, infecting sea urchins in the Red Sea before spreading to the Western Indian Ocean. Incidentally, if this hypothesis is correct, we would expect to see mortality events in West Africa as well — as many cargo ships from the Caribbean stop there on their way to the Mediterranean and then through the Suez Canal to the Red Sea.”
He continues, “Indeed, just in the past few weeks, we’ve discovered widespread mortality events in West Africa, as we predicted, and we’ve managed to obtain a limited number of samples collected during these events, which we are currently analyzing in the lab. If ships are indeed the source of the spread, then we could think of mitigation strategies. It’s not simple, and ships will never be completely sterile, but there are measures we can take. The second possibility is even more concerning: that the pathogen has always been present, and climatic changes have triggered its virulence and outbreak. That’s a challenge of an entirely different magnitude, one that we, as marine biologists, have very limited means to address.”
In parallel with global efforts, Dr. Bronstein has recently established a breeding nucleus for the affected sea urchins at the Israel Aquarium in Jerusalem, in collaboration with the Biblical Zoo and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. This breeding population will serve as a reserve to restore affected populations and advance research into infection mechanisms and possible treatments.
“The pathogen is transmitted through water, so even sea urchins raised for research purposes in aquariums at the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences and the Underwater Observatory in Eilat became infected and died. That is why we established a breeding nucleus with the Israel Aquarium, whose aquariums are completely disconnected from seawater. We genetically test the urchins transferred to the nucleus to ensure they are not carriers of the disease and that they genetically belong to the Red Sea population, enabling us to rehabilitate the population in the future. At the same time, we are using them to develop sensitive genetic tools for early disease detection from seawater samples — essentially creating ‘underwater COVID tests’ for sea urchins.”
Reference: “Spread of a sea urchin disease to the Indian Ocean causes widespread mortalities—Evidence from Réunion Island” by Jean-Pascal Quod, Mathieu Séré, Ian Hewson, Lachan Roth and Omri Bronstein, 20 November 2024, Ecology.
DOI: 10.1002/ecy.4476
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“The second possibility is even more concerning: that the pathogen has always been present, and climatic changes have triggered its virulence and outbreak.”
However, that second possibility is improbable for several reasons. There is no evidence presented that mortality is occurring exclusively in the regions warming and not in the regions that are not warming. Put another way, “Why hasn’t it shown up in the Pacific if it is already present?” Additionally, infections have occurred in the aquarium, which is presumably insulated from the temperature changes in the open oceans. Lastly, beyond the broad-brush suggestion that “climate change” (more precisely, warming) is responsible for the pandemic, there is no formal hypothesis offered so that experiments can allow us to learn about the triggering or spread of the infections, nor to explain how increasing temperatures could affect the virulence.
“Climate Change” is like that old con game of “Heads I win, tails you lose.”
There are few parts of the oceans that are not warming.
Along the U.S. Pacific coast, especially California, we have the opposite problem.
There are no coral reefs of course. But sea urchins populations have exploded, and they are mowing down kelp forests, essential to the coastal ecosystem.
The starfish that feed on urchins pretty much disappeared. It is thought that the big warm “blob” in the North Pacific several years ago may have killed the starfish, or caused them to migrate.
“There are few parts of the oceans that are not warming.”
While that statement is true, it is still a non sequitur. The fact that there are some regions in the ocean that are not showing warming means there are exemplar ecosystems to compare to try to determine if warming alone is responsible.
This is not the first time that California has had a problem with a population explosion of sea urchins and consequent loss of kelp. If I remember correctly, the problem decades ago was attributed to releasing large volumes of untreated sewage, via pipeline, in southern California. California’s population has increased significantly since then and some of the growing cities may be releasing inadequately treated effluent.
Red Sea and Indian Ocean are high pollution areas involving air quality. It’s safe to assume it’s also in the waters. Iykyk
Specific air pollution from India and africa
I would imagine your reasoning as to why this isn’t the case is just you stating there is no specifics that lead to a logical explanations toward their case. This is probably because they have no answer to the problem. To be honest, the main concern should be how to contain/annihilate this virus before it mutates into something that could be much more widespread. The worst and most unfortunate part is that we probably have no way to acually control this.
This is just normal. The explosion in their population was normal too. Even extinction is normal. The warming planet is normal, and the changes it brings are beneficial in the long run. Humans just have a limited frame of view when it concerns time and the fluctuations of living species.
“It’s not simple, and ships will never be completely sterile, but there are measures we can take.”
Things to consider are cobalt 60 rods in the ballast tank(s), along with ozone sterilization with bubblers in the ballast tank(s).
Make them wear masks. That’ll do it.
And make them stay home from school, close their business and tell on each other.
Over-population begs the biome of the earth to eat. Will we see a return of kelp?
It has happened before so it is possible it can happen again. However, as I recollect, it required a large effort of divers to kill the urchins, and providing cobbles for the kelp holdfasts. Also, the sewage water had to be treated to discourage a repeat of the original problem.
Curious if California’s Sea Otter populations are thriving with the increase in sea urchin populations?
And conversely do they live elsewhere where the sea urchins are rapidly dying off? Are sea otter populations declining where the urchins are disappearing, or are they seeing movement out of these areas in search of other food sources?
I’m guessing the researchers said “virulent” not “violent “
Maybe it has to do with all the plastics left in the oceans and waterways? We polluted the earth then wonder why things like this happen.. it’s disgusting how much is dumped into our oceans🤦🏼♀️ It’s human ignorance and disrespect for mother nature..
No doubt, globally, for many many years we ignorantly assumed that the oceans could be unlimited capacity dumping zones. As if they would make anything thrown in them would just vanish. I just want to add (as someone who’s spent his entire life on the ocean and in many harbors), that without scorekeeping, we are managing our oceans and waste prevention 1000X better. People need to hear an ” atta boy” every now and then. For 3/4 of my life politicians, conservationists, some scientists, and in turn fellow citizens have spewed negative, earth ending, hopelessness environmentally. The guilting that I’ve experienced and witnessed is shameful to be honest. It’s almost difficult to go out and enjoy anything anymore without being blamed for causing damage to something or someone.🥺
I dove the reefs in the Florida Keys back in the 70s. They are a shadow of their former splendor. It’s disheartening.
Realese
Really! Sea Urchins! That is no way to speak of Trump’s custom agents. My apologies, just giving a bit of appropriate satire.
What if it’s not a disease affecting the sea urchins world wide but an unknown parasite of some kind killing the sea urchins from the inside out. This is only a hypothesis as to the cause of the die off of the sea urchins world wide.
They are truly beautiful creatures. I have a longspine urchin in my 75 gallon reef. They do get very big.