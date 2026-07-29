Archaeology Students Discover Rare 400-Year-Old Intact Pot

A rare intact pot is helping archaeologists reconstruct life and cultural exchange at Mission San Francisco de Potano.

Four centuries after someone shaped a small clay vessel by hand, University of Florida students lifted it from the soil completely intact. The pot, likely made by a member of the Indigenous Potano-Timucua tribe, is compact enough to sit in one palm. Its maker formed a narrow crease around the plain rim and smoothed the gray surface without adding decoration. What the vessel once contained, who used it, and why it was left underground may never be known.

“It’s very unique. Typically, we find things that were broken and discarded,” said Gifford Waters, collections manager for historical archaeology at the Florida Museum of Natural History. “You don’t leave things behind that you can still use, so why was this purposefully put into a pit?”

Waters has handled complete objects recovered from shipwrecks, where intact materials are more common, but this was the first time he had worked with an excavation crew that found an unbroken pottery vessel. Even pots discarded whole rarely survive on land. Centuries of soil pressure, farming, construction, and shifting earth usually crack or crush them before archaeologists arrive.

Students recover a rare intact pot

The discovery came during a field course taught by Waters and Charles Cobb, curator of historical archaeology at the museum. Each Friday throughout the spring semester, University of Florida students traveled to Mission San Francisco de Potano in northwest Gainesville to learn the essential techniques of archaeological excavation.

The former mission now lies beneath a shaded woodland. Small 1-by-1 meter excavation squares mark places where students carefully remove soil with trowels, while narrow paths wind between the remains of a 17th-century kitchen, a friar’s residence, and the surrounding Potano village.

A Potano village became a mission

The Potano, part of the Timucua people of North Florida, moved to the site in 1585 after Spanish forces displaced them from their homeland, probably located between present-day Payne’s Prairie and Orange Lake. In 1606, the Spanish government sent a friar to establish a mission in the village.

It became one of the earliest of more than 100 Catholic missions founded during the following century to reinforce Spanish control of Florida. Mission San Francisco de Potano was abandoned in 1706 and gradually disappeared from view until artifacts began resurfacing in the 1950s.

At its height, the village likely held several hundred Potano residents and only one European, the mission friar. That population balance is reflected in the archaeological record. Most of the more than 7,000 artifacts recovered since 2006 are fragments of Native American pottery. Other discoveries include glass beads, stone tools, nails, and animal bones from meals containing turtle, freshwater fish, turkey, and other foods.

“What tells us the most is not just the artifacts but the evidence of activities. Knowing that we have a bunch of pieces of bone at the site is great, but the fact we know that nearly all of them came from one spot tells us it was a cooking area and trash pit,” Waters said. “It’s not just artifacts themselves but where they were on the site, how they were distributed and what they were associated with that tells the story.”

Context narrows the pot’s story

Although the intact vessel offers few direct clues about its original purpose, the place where students found it connects the object to a larger history. It came from inside a Spanish-made structure whose function remains uncertain and will require further excavation to identify.

Historical records show that a small group of soldiers was stationed at the mission after British attacks intensified in the early 1700s. The structure may have served as a barracks, an interpretation supported by the rear sight of a gun and a musket side plate discovered nearby.

Its depth and position indicate that the pot was probably made during the mission’s century-long existence. However, archaeologists do not recognize its style, and they have not determined how people used it.

Cooking vessels often retain layers of burned food or charcoal inside. This pot has no such residue, suggesting it was not placed directly over flames. It may still have played a role during meals. Faint scorch marks could have formed while the vessel was being fired and hardened, or when someone placed it beside a fire to warm an individual serving of food.

Pottery records movement and cultural change

Soon after recovering the small vessel, the students found fragments from a much larger pot with markedly different characteristics. Its rough exterior and unusual material do not match known local pottery traditions.

Archaeologists think the larger vessel may have reached the mission through trade with communities in St. Augustine or present-day Jacksonville. Another possibility is that a newcomer carried it to the village while bringing different pottery traditions. The contrasting objects reflect how people, materials, and ideas moved through the settlement and became preserved in the soil.

“During the later years of this mission, folks from different parts of Florida and Native Americans from different areas moved into and around the site. It’s really neat to see these differences and connections in the artifacts,” Waters said. “It shows both the persistence and change of traditions over time.”

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