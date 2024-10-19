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    Complete Neural Blueprint: Scientists Map Over 50 Million Connections in Fruit Fly Brain

    By National Institute of Mental Health1 Comment7 Mins Read
    FlyWire
    Researchers have mapped the entire neural network of the fruit fly brain, detailing more than 50 million connections. This connectome provides a foundational tool for understanding brain functions and behaviors, potentially influencing studies on larger brains. Credit: Amy Sterling / FlyWire / Princeton University

    Researchers, supported by the NIH’s BRAIN Initiative, have created a comprehensive map of the fruit fly brain, identifying all neuron types and synaptic connections. This detailed connectome facilitates new studies on brain functions such as motor control and decision-making, paving the way for future simulations and insights into complex brain activities.

    A research team backed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has revealed the first comprehensive map of the neural connections in the common fruit fly brain. This map provides a wiring diagram, known as a connectome, representing the largest and most complete neural blueprint of an adult animal to date. The work provides essential insights into the architecture of brains and the signaling pathways that support healthy brain functions. Detailed in a series of nine papers published in the journal Nature, the study documents over 50 million connections among more than 130,000 neurons.

    Fruit Fly Connectome All Neurons
    This image shows the complete fruit fly connectome: all 139,255 brain cells in the brain of an adult fruit fly. Activity within these neurons drives an entire organism, from sensory perception to decision-making to flying. These neurons are connected by more than 50 million connections (synapses). A Princeton-led team of gamers, neuroscientists and professional tracers painstakingly mapped out the locations and connections of every brain cell, using 21 million images. Credit: Tyler Sloan / FlyWire / Princeton University

    Unveiling Neural Sophistication

    “The diminutive fruit fly is surprisingly sophisticated and has long served as a powerful model for understanding the biological underpinnings of behavior,” said John Ngai, Ph.D., director of NIH’s Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies Initiative®, or The BRAIN Initiative®. “This milestone not only provides researchers a new set of tools for understanding how the circuits in the brain drive behavior, but importantly serves as a forerunner to ongoing BRAIN-funded efforts to map the connections of larger mammalian and human brains.”

    The connectome map details the full set of cell classes in the fruit fly brain, identifying different types of neurons and chemical connections, or synapses, between neurons. It also provides insight into the type of neurotransmitter (chemicals such as dopamine or serotonin) secreted by each neuron.

    Fruit Fly Connectome 50 Largest Neurons
    This map shows the precise location and arrangement of the 50 largest neurons of the fly brain connectome. These 50, along with another 139,205 brain cells in the brain of an adult fruit fly, were painstakingly mapped by a Princeton University-led team of neuroscientists, gamers and professional tracers. Activity within these neurons (brain cells) drives everything the organism does, from sensory perception to decision-making to controlling flight. The brain cells are connected by more than 50 million connections (synapses). Credit: Tyler Sloan and Amy Sterling / FlyWire / Princeton University

    Mapping Behavioral Circuits

    The researchers also created a map of projections between brain regions, known as a projectome, that tracks the organization of the hemispheres and behavioral circuits within the fly brain. It allows for the detailed mapping of specific brain circuits that control behavior, such as the ocellar brain circuit, which takes in visual stimuli and outputs behavioral changes that orient the fly’s body during flight. 

    In a companion paper, the researchers provided an annotation of the fly connectome, detailing cell types, cell classes, and more. It includes information critical for researchers and others who will use the connectome to advance our understanding of brain physiology and behavior.

    Fly’s Visual System 3D Rendering
    3D rendering of the 75k neurons in the fly’s visual system. Credit: FlyWire.ai, Philipp Schlegel (University of Cambridge/MRC LMB)

    Advancing Brain Research Through Community Collaboration

    The fruit fly is capable of surprisingly advanced cognition and behavior, making it an ideal candidate for this initial connectome project. For example, they can form long-term memories, engage in social interactions, and navigate over large distances. Now that the fruit fly connectome has been established, the same methodology could be used to rapidly create similar maps in larger-brained animals. For example, the new map may serve as a reference to understand how a host of human mutations affect brain connections.

    To create the fly connectome, researchers took electron microscope images of the complete fly brain that had been publicly released and used a computer program to automatically identify or “segment” the neurons in the images. The program is not foolproof, so the researchers created a computational system of tools that allowed a large online research community to look at the segments, proofread them for accuracy, and annotate cell types and classes in a community-driven manner. Proofreading of the identification and delineation of the individual neurons was completed by a consortium of fruit fly labs, called FlyWire, which included scientists from around the world.

    Motor Neurons in Fruit Fly Brain
    3D rendering of the ~100 motor neurons of the fruit fly brain. These neurons control the fly’s mouth parts. The colors correspond to the nerve they project through. Credit: FlyWire.ai, Philipp Schlegel (University of Cambridge/MRC LMB)

    “In 2021, only 15% of the neurons had been proofread,” said Shelli Avenevoli, Ph.D., acting director of NIH’s National Institute of Mental Health. “Opening proofreading to the larger scientific community studying the fruit fly brain greatly accelerated how fast we were able to complete this connectome.”

    Data analysis tools for the full fruit fly connectome can be found at https://codex.flywire.ai/. Researchers can interact with the connectome data at https://fafb-flywire.catmaid.org/. The study was supported by NIH’s The BRAIN Initiative, a multidisciplinary collaboration across 10 NIH institutes and centers that is enabling researchers to understand the brain at unprecedented levels of detail in both health and disease, improving how we treat, prevent, and cure brain disorders.

    For more on this breakthrough:

    References:

    “Neuronal wiring diagram of an adult brain” by Sven Dorkenwald, Arie Matsliah, Amy R. Sterling, Philipp Schlegel, Szi-chieh Yu, Claire E. McKellar, Albert Lin, Marta Costa, Katharina Eichler, Yijie Yin, Will Silversmith, Casey Schneider-Mizell, Chris S. Jordan, Derrick Brittain, Akhilesh Halageri, Kai Kuehner, Oluwaseun Ogedengbe, Ryan Morey, Jay Gager, Krzysztof Kruk, Eric Perlman, Runzhe Yang, David Deutsch, Doug Bland, Marissa Sorek, Ran Lu, Thomas Macrina, Kisuk Lee, J. Alexander Bae, Shang Mu, Barak Nehoran, Eric Mitchell, Sergiy Popovych, Jingpeng Wu, Zhen Jia, Manuel A. Castro, Nico Kemnitz, Dodam Ih, Alexander Shakeel Bates, Nils Eckstein, Jan Funke, Forrest Collman, Davi D. Bock, Gregory S. X. E. Jefferis, H. Sebastian Seung, Mala Murthy and The FlyWire Consortium, 2 October 2024, Nature.
    DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07558-y

    “Whole-brain annotation and multi-connectome cell typing of Drosophila” by Philipp Schlegel, Yijie Yin, Alexander S. Bates, Sven Dorkenwald, Katharina Eichler, Paul Brooks, Daniel S. Han, Marina Gkantia, Marcia dos Santos, Eva J. Munnelly, Griffin Badalamente, Laia Serratosa Capdevila, Varun A. Sane, Alexandra M. C. Fragniere, Ladann Kiassat, Markus W. Pleijzier, Tomke Stürner, Imaan F. M. Tamimi, Christopher R. Dunne, Irene Salgarella, Alexandre Javier, Siqi Fang, Eric Perlman, Tom Kazimiers, Sridhar R. Jagannathan, Arie Matsliah, Amy R. Sterling, Szi-chieh Yu, Claire E. McKellar, FlyWire Consortium, Marta Costa, H. Sebastian Seung, Mala Murthy, Volker Hartenstein, Davi D. Bock and Gregory S. X. E. Jefferis, 2 October 2024, Nature.
    DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07686-5

    The Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechologies® Initiative and The BRAIN Initiative® are registered trademarks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

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    1 Comment

    1. Samuel Bess. on

      Drosophila, few neural systems compared to man, but Bee Peter Specialists would have you pay them to learn that man is smarter than a fruit fly.

      Reply
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