Cracking the Quantum Code: 40-Year Entanglement Mystery Solved

A long-standing puzzle in quantum physics has just been cracked: scientists have finally pinned down the exact scope of quantum entanglement in one of its most iconic experiments.
This breakthrough not only deepens our understanding of quantum mechanics but could also supercharge the validation of quantum devices, shaping the future of quantum technologies from computing to sensing.
Cracking a 40-Year Quantum Mystery
In a new paper published in Nature Physics, Victor Barizien and Jean-Daniel Bancal of the Institute of Theoretical Physics (IPhT) have solved a 40-year-old open question about the reach of quantum entanglement.
Quantum entanglement is a central feature of the so-called second quantum revolution, enabling technologies like quantum sensors and quantum computers. Yet, even in well-known experimental setups like Bell tests, highlighted by the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics, the exact role and limits of entanglement have remained unclear. This new theoretical work is the first to clearly define the full scope of entanglement in such experiments.
Decoding the Hidden Patterns
Entangled systems involve two components that are deeply interconnected. When measurements are made on these components, their connection shows up in the patterns, or frequencies, of the results. These patterns are a hallmark of quantum mechanics and form the backbone of quantum information science. Until now, however, the statistical data from entangled measurements defied complete analysis. By identifying all the frequencies needed to fully describe the measured quantum system, the researchers provide the first explicit and comprehensive characterization of a set of quantum statistics.
Pushing Quantum Boundaries
This result has both fundamental and applied significance. Indeed, the type of reconstruction obtained forms the basis of the most advanced validation methods for quantum devices. This work paves the way for new, more comprehensive test procedures for quantum devices. At the same time, by determining the extent of quantum statistics, this result identifies the limits of quantum physics itself. It thus informs us about the scope of quantum theory and offers new perspectives for better understanding it.
Explore Further: Scientists Crack the Hidden Code of Quantum Entanglement
Reference: “Quantum statistics in the minimal Bell scenario” by Victor Barizien, and Jean-Daniel Bancal, 26 March 2025, Nature Physics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41567-025-02782-3
