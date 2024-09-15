Decade-Long Study Challenges Traditional Views of Evolution

Research reveals the impact of environmental changes on genetic variation over time.
In a new study, scientists from Arizona State University and their collaborators studied genetic changes in a naturally isolated population of Daphnia pulex, a species of water flea. This tiny crustacean, nearly invisible to the naked eye, plays a vital role in freshwater ecosystems and provides a valuable insight into natural selection and evolution.
Their findings, recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), rely on a decade of research. Using advanced genomic techniques, the research team analyzed DNA samples from nearly 1,000 Daphnia.
They discovered that the strength of natural selection on individual genes varies significantly from year to year, maintaining variation and potentially enhancing the ability to adapt to future changing environmental conditions by providing raw material for natural selection to act on.
In seemingly stable environments, there is significant fluctuation in the frequency of gene variants known as alleles at specific chromosomal regions over time, even if the overall strength of selection remains near zero on average over many years. This suggests that such genetic variation allows populations to remain adaptable to environmental changes.
“This study has, for the first time, given us a glimpse into the kinds of temporal changes in gene frequencies that occur even in seemingly constant environments, a sort of ongoing churn of genetic variation distributed across the genome,” says Michael Lynch, lead author of the new study.
Lynch is the director of the Biodesign Center for Mechanisms of Evolution and professor in the School of Life Sciences at ASU. Additional researchers on the study include colleagues from ASU, Central China Normal University, and the University of Notre Dame.
The power of selection
Daphnia, a form of zooplankton, have fascinated biologists for centuries due to their crucial role in aquatic ecosystems and ability to adapt to environmental stressors. In addition to their value for multigenerational genetic research, Daphnia are widely used model organisms for freshwater toxicity testing because they have a rapid asexual reproductive cycle and are sensitive to various environmental pollutants.
The tiny creatures are a vital food source for fish and help keep algae growth in check. Their ability to adapt quickly to environmental changes could hold clues for how other species — including those important to human food supplies — might respond to pollution, climate change, and other human-induced stressors.
Most of the sites examined on the Daphnia genome were shown to experience changing selection pressures over the study period. On average, these pressures tend to balance out to have little overall effect, meaning that no single direction of selection consistently dominates over time. Instead, the genetic advantages or disadvantages of specific traits change from one period to the next.
These findings challenge the traditional belief that measuring genetic diversity (the range of different traits in a population) and genetic divergence (the differences between populations) can easily show how natural selection is consistently operating. Instead, natural selection seems to operate with greater subtlety and complexity than previously thought.
Rethinking genetic variation
The study breaks new ground by pinpointing when and where selection pressures occur within the genome. Other than traits known to be strongly influenced by natural selection, there is little information on how allele frequencies change over time in natural populations.
The multi-year, genome-wide analysis of nearly 1,000 genetic samples from a Daphnia pulex population shows that most genetic sites experience varying selection, with an average effect close to zero, indicating little consistent selection pressure over different times and selection spread across many genomic regions.
These findings challenge the usual understanding of genetic diversity and divergence as indicators of random genetic drift and selection intensity.
Variation and survival
The observed patterns of selection on various gene sites provide a mechanism for maintaining genetic diversity, which is essential for rapid adaptation. The study also revealed that genes located near each other on chromosomes tend to evolve in a coordinated manner. This linkage allows beneficial combinations of gene variants to be inherited together, potentially accelerating the adaptation process.
This effect could help explain how species sometimes adapt faster than scientists would normally expect. On the other hand, the same phenomenon may result in deleterious alleles being swept to higher frequencies by linked beneficial alleles, reducing the overall efficiency of selection in some cases.
The study shows that evolution is more dynamic and complex than previously appreciated. The environment’s influence on genes changes frequently, possibly helping species keep the genetic variety needed to adapt to future conditions. This new understanding may prompt scientists to rethink how they study evolution in the wild.
While the study focused on Daphnia pulex, the findings may have implications for understanding how other species might respond to rapid environmental changes, including those driven by human activities, such as pollution and climate change. Assessing the stability of allele frequencies in more stable environments is an important preliminary step. Such studies are critical, as laboratory experiments alone cannot duplicate the complexity of environmental influences acting on wild populations.
Further, understanding how Daphnia evolve may provide insights into the resilience of entire ecosystems. This knowledge could help researchers predict and potentially mitigate the impacts of environmental changes on biodiversity and food webs.
As the world grapples with an accelerating environmental crisis, studies like this one provide crucial insights into nature’s capacity for resilience and adaptation. By continuing to study these tiny creatures, the scientists hope to better understand the fundamental mechanisms of evolution and apply these lessons to broader ecological and conservation efforts.
Reference: “The genome-wide signature of short-term temporal selection” by Michael Lynch, Wen Wei, Zhiqiang Ye and Michael Pfrender, 3 July 2024, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2307107121
It doesn’t challenge those “traditional” views as much as it complements them. The theory of evolution, while being the best model of how life develops that went got, still has a lot of gaps and a long way to go until completion.
Except for the fact that it has been the starting point for every other theory, and it’s wrong, so it’s taken us far too long to figure out what’s actually going on.
So what is your theory?
He doesn’t need his own theory for the theory of evolution to be wrong.
But they do. Theory of evolution has explained a bunch of things. Just stating the opinion that Evolution is wrong doesn’t cut it. Showing that the theory is wrong needs finding flaws in all those prior research that appears to corroborate the theory of evolution OR else establish a new theory that explains all that evolution explained and then goes beyond that.
Can a theory be scientifically disproven without another theory being scientifically proven or confirmed? Of course, this is how scientists ultimately get to the truth.
Epigenetics
If someone has learned evolutionary theory from, say, “Answers in Genesis” then their understanding of evolution certainly IS wrong. Luckily they are free to choose other sources to study, while they still have time.
If they’re being coerced into “faith-based” learning then they… we all… have a problem.
Yep! Couldn’t agree more!
Science doesn’t work like that. It’s not that the theory of evolution is all bogus, and we need to junk everything and start from scratch. An example from the physical world: Newton’s laws were not thrown out when Einstein discovered flaws in them. Rather Einstein improved on Newton’s laws to include scenarios where Newton’s laws hadn’t been tested. In ordinary situations people still use Newton’s laws. Same here. This article doesn’t say Darwin was wrong. Darwin wasn’t, though the process of improving on his theories has been going on for a long time.
Darwinian evolution is totally debunked. Firstly it assumes life to begin with. Secondly any major changes to dna code causes that life to die not advance.
WTF does ANYTHING in this unbelievably boring article about water fleas have to do with challenging evolution? Evolution was and is nonsense, but challenging something that purports to take thousands or even millions of years in a lousy 10 year study on water fleas of all things is just ludicrous to draw any conclusions from such a short study to begin with! What a phenomenal waste of time and money. There are starving people and wars out there and you’re wasting your life studying the so-called evolution of water fleas!?!? If there’s a God, you’re going straight to h e double hockey sticks for wasting your existence.
Someone show me the missing link already and we might at least have an interesting story. The problem is that humans were created as a crossbreed experiment with aliens so there is no evolutionary link to find! Human brain size has increased over 20% on average the past hundred years alone and evolution can’t explain that at all (you don’t see it in water fleas or any other animal), but it’s just natural selection in a century marked by innovations that defeats natural selection (glasses correcting poor eyesight, test tube babies allowing LGTBQ to reproduce, wimps able to flourish with tech instead of fighting over resources, etc etc. So what natural selection leads to brain growth? Who cares? Let’s study water fleas instead!
The Missing Link?
How about you crawl into the 21st Century?
You sound like one of the people that wanted to lynch Galileo 500 years ago when he proved Copernican heliocentrism.
There were plenty of peasants who didn’t like their religious beliefs challenged by heliocentrism.
It was the farmers and laborers that didn’t want to accept scientific fact.
The Earth revolves around the Sun, the Earth isn’t the center of the Universe and Humans Evolved.
You are free to believe you are a fallen, disgraceful creature in need of a Savior.
But, I am an awesome product of billions of years of evolution. And I thank our Creator every day for making this wonderful world.
Human brain size has decreased actually.
Quick, write a paper about it. Let those evolution scientists respond to it. They ought to know if they’ve wasted their lives on a false model of reality. Or, else you ought to know.
Sorry, no such thing as evolution.
It’s an atheists’ wet dream.
Anti-evolutionist will have a field-day…even though they won’t understand it.
Lol, exactly. I clicked this article just to see the comment section. Something about STD really brings out the crabs in people(‘s genetalia).
Fascinating to read so many comments seeking to do what has been attempted since Darwin wrote studied and wrote Origin of the Species as anti God. Yet, all scientific disciplines, consider it one of most important books ever written, a landmark study of how life has come to be.
I am an historian, not a scientist, obviously. Our quest is to answer the question “Why?” Why is it so important for some to think Darwin is threatening a belief in a Supreme Being—omniscient and omnipresent with no beginning or end. For me, as a devout unapologetic liberal Christian, it is a mistake and unnecessary to go down that rabbit hole. It is a distortion of the meaning of Genesis 1-4 and misses the mark to make it a scientific text. It is profound and beautiful creation story meant to teach humanity how God loves Her/His creation. The mark is a matter of faith that goes beyond science. The mark is a cosmology story like many in many cultures throughout the history of mankind. The mark is that God is Creator of everything in the universe because God loves it all. God created motion and ability to change. God created order and laws of physics as well as the Laws of human behavior and love. It teaches us to be in awe of the power and love of our Creator and we must respect it as a sacred responsibility to take care of it. It demonstrate the spiritual truths that God has an intimate relationship with the universe and it is all good. To insist God created everything individually fixed in time with adaptations not mutations and saved more than 1 pair of everything alive to fit in an ark requires us to use our God given abilities to think and create to twist into pretzels to make each of those chapters in Genesis in sync with each other. Surely Darwin did not have everything right and needs no more study and research to change, fine tune or add as more scientific revelations are proven. I think we accomplish more in understanding how life survives in these perilous times of facing consequences of our greed and exploitation of our Creation as we have known it.
Adaptation, and natural selection for that matter, are not dependent on the theory of Evolution. The mechanism for change and adaptation, or changeavility of gene expression, is built into the design. We as Created creatures do that ourselves when we design programs. The human gene is now known to change on an allele level, throughout our life span. Some are adaptive and some are pathological in nature.
Right on! Correct.
Epigenetic modifications are not the same as genetic variation. Evolutionists obfuscates this to confuse their evolution fans. It’s smoke and mirrors. Natural selection selects these epigenome-derived adaptations. The ASSUMED evolving of DNA mutations does not happen here. It’s wrongly assumed.
Frequency of the alleles has ASSUMED evolving of DNA mutations but isn’t the case. This aspect would happen in a creation model of life. Again, smoke and mirrors. Genetic drift would happen in an intelligent design model too.
Genetically, the DNA sequences staying the same with epigenome/epigenetic-derived adaptations. Logistically, this takes on an intelligent design signature. It’s not evolution. Gene expression epigenetically variates by chemical tagging by methylation. [simplistic here but it’s more complicated that this]. This even can change physical structures like in new beaks in Darwin Finches or make for antibiotic resistance in bacteria. Lizard’s guts can elongate with a new diet or change their foot pad sizes. Works with blind cave fish and sticklebacks epigenetically. No evolution, folks.
Therefore ‘evolution’ are merely epigenome-derived adaptations and EFFECTS from mutations. What effects? They would be new traits, new phenotypes, and new speciation. In the light I am giving here, these are not evolution either. The above two aspects have been called ‘microevolution’ but no evolution being involved. [postulated evolving DNA mutations]
So ‘microevolution’ has been a misnomer for all these decades. Then this false cornerstone was used for all the macroevolution mind-constructs that didn’t happen.. In short we are from an intelligent design by Jesus Christ. There’s your science. There’s your facts.
All living organisms have been designed & programmed with highly complex and robust repair mechanisms. These complex quality control processes are programmed to operate 24 hrs a day. They are fully automated to include seamless management & facilitation of all correction & repair procedures with nano precision at a high level of efficiency. If these powerful repair pathways were not elaborately integrated into all biological production centers, the continual deleterious effects of entropic degradation would breakdown & ultimately destroy life at a much more rapid rate.
Natural Selection is a tautology.
If an event, series of events, or conditions are found not to produce a genetic change they are labeled as non-adaptive and discarded.
At no time are those ‘non-adaptive’ conditions used to disprove natural selection.
Why are they not able to get a wolf from a tee cup poodle? Because you have to add genetic info. but tee cup poodle came from the wolf by subtracting genetic info the info can not be added not even by a intelligent breeding program it will not happen by chance you God haters get some monkey’s and breed a man instead of worrying about water fleas
You get a teacup poodle from a wolf by subtracting genetic information in order to get a wolf from a teacup poodle the same genetic information must be added genetic information cannot be added through breeding not even an intelligently designed in meticulously orchestrated reading program can put lost genetic information back where it once was this is a well-known scientific fact that this proves the fairy tale of the magical mud puddle all by itself you God haters instead of worrying about a lousy water flea take a bunch of monkeys designer breeding program and follow it exactly and precisely and make yourself a man what a bunch of buffoons
I am so incredibly sorry I read these comments.
I obviously triggered something, which like you stated, has devolved into despair
. Benign Beings and Aliens. Oh the Horror!
I can’t understand why so many people in the USA they still think, if there was a god, theirs is the real one. I mean, even in their local area they have different denominations that fight between them for the right version of god, based on subtle interpretations of an iron age man made story, long ago lost in millions of translations that led to thousands of variations.
If the most accurate and rational deal humanity has ever agreed to get the most of current research, that gives us the current level of society well being, gets into a well predicted and established discussion, that’s enough for them to yell about the truth of their hallucinations about their particular god.
But as always, at the end and at the background of such sensationalist media captions, science continues to unstoppably fence those childish magical believers, into smaller and shrinking patches of land to seed their evil an dangerous beliefs, where they need to be fundalistically deaf and blind to live.
Just review how religious power had lost his influence over the last four centuries all around the world, even in the church you live confined to the news your preacher filters, reads, translates and allows you to think about.
God will be thrilled when humans abandon Iron Age mythology and embrace science.
Religion should never cause division and strife.
Roughly 500 years ago, Galileo proved Copernican heliocentrism was correct.
Until Galileo, People thought the Sun orbited the Earth and the Earth was the center of Creation.
Galileo had to go into hiding for the rest of his life because the normal people could not accept scientific fact.
Clergy claimed heliocentrism was an attack on God. Farmer and laborers could not comprehend a world where Creation did not revolve around humans.
People who doubt evolution are no different than the people who doubted heliocentrism. You are simply wrong and refuse to comprehend the wonders of God’s Creation revealed by science.
Creationism will fade into the past just as the Earth centered Universe faded.
And God will still exist. He will probably be greatly disappointed in the people who refuse to adapt!
You should say across the world. Not just USA. TIME is actually GOD. TIME has strength to create and patience to destroy. TIME everlasting without an ounce of Love nor any trace of malice. Now look at life from that perspective. Created in Gods likeness. TIME must always move forward and so should we
