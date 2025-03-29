Did Scientists Just Cure Baldness? UCLA’s New Molecule Could Revolutionize Hair Growth

UCLA genetic scientists are reawakening hibernating follicles.
A UCLA-discovered molecule, PP405, may finally offer real hope for hair regrowth by reawakening dormant follicles, with promising early trial results.
Ancient Egyptians rubbed their bald heads with a mixture of dates, dog’s paw and donkey’s hoof; Celtic cures involved mice in a jar. Native Americans turned to yucca juice. Throughout human history, there have been a number of existential quests: for knowledge, for peace, for riches — and for a cure for baldness.
Hair loss is caused by a multitude of factors, including aging, stress, hormonal imbalances, and poor genetics. Despite medical advances, few remedies have proven effective for more than one in three people, leaving many to experiment with questionable treatments or undergo expensive surgeries. The drugs Rogaine and Propecia have offered glimmers of hope for the follically challenged, but even greater breakthroughs may be on the horizon.
UCLA scientists have now identified a small molecule that, when prompted, can waken long-slumbering but undamaged follicles. The researchers have dubbed the transporting molecule “PP405” (perhaps as a tribute to another headache L.A. residents have to deal with, the 405 freeway).
Could a full head of hair soon be the norm … for everyone?
In scientific terms, the PP405 molecule is isolated and applied to a protein in the follicle stem cells that keeps the cells dormant. This inhibits the protein, and the stem cells are moved to awaken. Lab work on the molecule has been going on for almost a decade. In the first human trials, conducted in 2023, researchers found that application of PP405 as a topical medicine onto the scalp at bedtime for a week produced promising results.
Although cautious with actual data, the UCLA researchers labeled the results “statistically significant.” Most importantly, they believe the treatment will produce full “terminal” hair rather than the peach fuzz variety produced by other contemporary miracle-cure lotions and potions.
The three UCLA scientists behind the breakthrough — William Lowry, professor of molecular, cell and developmental biology; Heather Christofk ’01, professor of biological chemistry; and Michael Jung, distinguished professor of chemistry — are bullish on the potential of the treatment to reverse pattern hair loss, which affects more than half of all men and one-fourth of all women by the age of 50.
“At some point, most men and women suffer from thinning hair, or lose it after chemotherapy, infections or other stressors, and it affects them psychologically,” says Lowry, who, although richly coiffed now, is aware that hair loss is probably in his future.
Next Steps: Trials and Approvals
Or maybe not. “No such product will work for everyone,” he says, “but our first human trials in Orange County have been very encouraging, and there are larger trials with more people to follow.”
Lowry and his team were concerned that the PP405 small molecule might kill all of the follicles, “but we were happy to be wrong about that,” he says. Through UCLA’s Technology Transfer Group, which transforms brilliant research into global market products, the scientists have co-founded a medical development company called Pelage Pharmaceuticals. Backed by Google Ventures, last year the company raised $16.4 million in funding to shepherd further trials and win official clearances.
“FDA approvals always take some time, as they should,” Lowry says. “But it will be worth waiting for.”
I love this but I pray we don’t exchange one nuisance for another such as cancer down the road by using it. This would be great for cancer survivors or those who have lost their hair through burn damage.
I had hair transplants years ago in the 80s. although my hair has started thinning again , I would like to try this, because it does help psychologically looking at the mirror and feeling younger or just liking what you see!
put me in for the trials!
How long would you think 🤔, before the FDA approves this particular hair growing products. When it’s out on the market is it a continuous treatment or one and done ✔️
Is it a real product out there that will really work. There are so many out there.
Useless promise never available to the public. Waste of time even reading this trash
“more studies are needed but we are encouraged”
.. been hearing that for last 30 years, what else is new
Hi am from kenya , so hair transplant works ?
Can you put me into the trial
me too I am ready for trial
Ive worn hair systems for 15 years now I’m using tape in wefts I’d love to have real hair it would resolve alot of my mental disorders
I had hair transplants about 30 years ago and then got on Rogaine. A few years later I added finastetide and now have more hair than I did when I first noticed my hair was thinning.
Hope this is true. Or maybe it will only be for the rich for a while
If so, the rich will be taking the risks inherent in any newly introduced drug.
There are years of FDA safety and efficacy trials ahead before this molecule, assuming it can be developed into a pharmaceutical, might make it to market—and it’ll almost certainly be a prescription drug. Despite the tiresome fear-mongering that seems to never stop, our regulated pharmaceuticals in the US are remarkably safe and transparent about potential adverse effects, when in the hands of reputable providers. I consider myself one of them, and my mind is blanking on all the hair regrowth pharmaceutical precedents that have caused serious adverse events.
So what oil drops are you using? I’m sure everyone here would like to know…🙏
Ian,
So what is the name of your “hair grow treatment oil”? Asking for a friend.
Online hair grow treatment oil is a farce..beware..waste of money..
I will try to speak for Ian, but I’m sure he is going to say snake oil
What’s the oil my boi?
Let’s say science does come up with a treatment for the balding problem problem and through much experimentation they have finally found a solution,a cure.well that will be great.Then just like in the past with so called cure all remedies the main stream public will probably be left out,
because the caust as usual will be out of reach for average people.mainly because big pharma will come along by the patent and boom the expense will be like paying for majore sergery!!!! With respect thank you.
If they come up with a cure, alot of companies will go bankrupt…..cough cough rogaine
What oil did you order. Would love to try it
‘Poor genetics?’ My son does one off programming and my daughter is a lead teacher. My son’s balding. You can call my baldness poor genetics but my paycheck and family say otherwise. Plus I’m strong, bald and hot. This is a pseudonym.
You’re not too bright. They are talking about the genes that control balding, not the whole genome.
Yeah ngl there is some poorly choice rude wording in here
I agree; though the same when I read that. GENETICS is worth mentioning. POOR genetics is bordering on eugenic pandering.
Yeah..FDA approval takes time unless you’re Pfizer pushing Global death sentences on an unsuspecting populace.
Moderation? You publish anything so what moderation?
oh. well make sure you don’t get any on places you don’t want hair. if it’s that good why not just say what it is? oh that’s right ….the scam angle…. SMFH
scammer
scammers….
oh. well make sure you don’t get any on places you don’t want hair. if it’s that good why not just say what it is? oh that’s right ….the scam angle…. SMFH
Do they think it will work on Alopecia areata?
I love animals! But if you find any footless dogs or hoofless donkeys around, it wasn’t me… 😉
What oil Ian????
I’m completely bald and for a woman is devastating, I have tried allsorts nothing has worked, I won’t try jak inhibitors as to many serious side effects. So let’s hope for something that works.
I will cherish if eventually you come up with a product that finds lasting remedy to baldness.
I lost my hair during chemo. Most of it has started to grow back, but I have two huge spots on the back of my head that are still bald. It’s devastating. Now my hair is baby fine except for large bald spots.
Wow, imagine that! A totally cosmetic ailment has been solved for men. Meanwhile, endometriosis can just keep ripping through women’s lower abdomens. I’m happy but at the same time men get everything…
Balding is not exclusive to men. The most common type is androgenetic alopecia which is a genetic oversensivity to the androgen DHT.
It is common for women to experience, especially as they get older. However, I have it in my 20s and it is very distressing despite being “cosmetic”.
I’m under going cancer treatment and my hair will soon be gone. I volunteer for your program. Contact asap.
I wash my scalp with organic coffee every day and dry with towel, I take sawplametto every day. I have thick healthy hair, I eat no fried food, fat plugs the hair focicles….I live a healthy life, I am a vegetarian,, no alcohol , no junkfood, no toxic American cuisine. ..works for me.
I would rather drink the coffee then to smear it over my scalp. What evidence that you have that remotely works for anyone else but yourself?
How recent is this.info because I swear I read an article like this a year ago. Maybe it was something different idk
The Pfizer papers
So a Swedish company is soon ready for production, start of 2026…
I will wait for someting else than “oil” and go for peptides from “folicum . com”
been waiting 3years 😛 got some stock in it also so I really hope that it works :S