Earth’s First Crust Was Continental – Long Before Plate Tectonics Began

New research suggests that Earth’s first crust, formed over 4.5 billion years ago, already carried the chemical traits we associate with modern continents. This means the telltale fingerprints of continental crust didn’t need plate tectonics to form, turning a long-standing theory on its head.

Using simulations of early Earth conditions, scientists found that the intense heat and molten environment of the planet’s infancy created these signatures naturally. The finding shakes up how we understand Earth’s evolution and could even influence how we think about crust formation on other planets.

A Surprising Shift in Earth’s History

A new discovery is reshaping how scientists understand the early history of Earth, especially how continents formed and when plate tectonics began.

In a study published in Nature on April 2, researchers found that Earth’s first crust, formed around 4.5 billion years ago, already had chemical characteristics similar to today’s continental crust.

This means the unique chemical signature found in modern continents may have been present from the very beginning of Earth’s history.

The study was led by Professor Emeritus Simon Turner from Macquarie University’s Faculty of Science and Engineering, alongside researchers from institutions in Australia, the UK, and France.

“This discovery has major implications for how we think about Earth’s earliest history,” says Professor Turner.

“Scientists have long thought that tectonic plates needed to dive beneath each other to create the chemical fingerprint we see in continents.

“Our research shows this fingerprint existed in Earth’s very first crust, the protocrust – meaning those theories need to be reconsidered,” says Professor Turner.

When Did Plate Tectonics Begin?

For decades, scientists have tried to identify when plate tectonics first began, marking the earliest evolution of life.

The chemical signature of rocks formed in subduction zones (where one plate has slipped beneath another) is distinctive in its low quantity of the element Niobium.

Scientists thought finding the age of the earliest low-Niobium rocks was the key to identifying when plate tectonics first began; but while a series of research teams tried to track this down, the results from each study were remarkably inconsistent.

“I began to wonder if we were asking the right question,” says Professor Turner.

Together with collaborators across six universities, he created mathematical models simulating early Earth conditions when our planet’s core was forming and an ocean of molten rock covered the planet’s surface.

The team’s calculations showed the protocrust – Earth’s earliest crust formed during the Hadean eon (4.5-4.0 billion years ago) – would naturally develop the same chemical signatures found in today’s continents, without needing plate tectonics to create them.

Niobium and Earth’s Chemical Fingerprint

The initial results from the model showed that under the reducing conditions of early Earth, the element niobium would become siderophilic, or attracted to metal, sinking through the global magma ocean into the Earth’s core.

“I realized there might be a connection between early core formation, high siderophile element patterns, and the infamous negative niobium anomaly observed in continental crust,” says Professor Turner.

The distinctive signature of the continental crust matched the probable signature of material extracted from the mantle after core formation but before meteorites bombarded early Earth – solving the mystery of why the chemical signature appears in nearly all continental rocks regardless of age.

Primordial Crust Becomes Continents

“Our research shows that the chemical signatures we see in continental crust were created in Earth’s earliest period – regardless of how the planet’s surface was behaving,” says Professor Turner.

“This early crust was reshaped and made richer in silica thanks to a combination of meteor impacts, chunks of crust peeling off, and the beginning of plate movements.”

The first crust likely broke into pieces that became thicker in some areas, forming the beginnings of continents.

As these pieces moved sideways, the molten magma between them created crust similar to what we find in ocean floors today.

Crustal Chaos and Early Impacts

The heavy meteor bombardment during this early period caused extensive disruption and recycling of the crust.

Plate tectonics may have worked in fits and starts, triggered by meteor impacts until about 3.8 billion years ago, when meteor bombardment decreased dramatically as the early Solar System’s chaos gave way to more orderly orbits.

Plate tectonics then fell into a continuous, self-sustaining pattern.

“This discovery completely changes our understanding of Earth’s earliest geological processes,” says Professor Turner.

“It also gives us a new way to think about how continents might form on other rocky planets across the universe.”

Reference: “Formation and composition of Earth’s Hadean protocrust” by Simon Turner, Bernard Wood, Tim Johnson, Craig O’Neill and Bernard Bourdon, 2 April 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08719-3

