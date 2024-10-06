Epic Journey: NASA’s Titan Crawler Makes History Ahead of Artemis II Launch

As NASA advances the Artemis II mission, significant strides are being made with the mobile launcher at Kennedy Space Center.

Recently moved back to the Vehicle Assembly Building after undergoing extensive testing and upgrades, the launcher is central to launching the next Moon rocket. Alongside, the crawler-transporter marked a historical milestone, reaching over 2,500 miles since its inception, reinforcing its title as the heaviest self-powered vehicle by Guinness World Records.

Artemis II Mission Progress at Kennedy Space Center

NASA rolled closer to integrating elements of the Artemis II Moon rocket together as teams with the agency’s Exploration Ground Systems Program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida began moving the mobile launcher 1 from Launch Complex 39B along a 4.2-mile stretch back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. First motion of the mobile launcher, atop NASA’s crawler-transporter 2, occurred at 12:09 a.m. EDT Thursday, October 3.

Teams rolled the mobile launcher out to Kennedy’s Pad 39B in August 2023 for upgrades and a series of ground demonstration tests in preparation for NASA’s Artemis II mission. These preparations ranged from a launch day demonstration for the crew, closeout crew, and the pad rescue team, to testing the emergency egress system, water flow system, and the new liquid hydrogen sphere at the launch pad.

Historic Milestone for NASA’s Crawler-Transporter

On its way to transport the mobile launcher back from the pad, NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 also achieved a milestone nearly 60 years in the making. Already designated by Guinness World Records as the heaviest self-powered vehicle – larger than a baseball infield and weighing approximately 6.65 million pounds – the crawler reached 2,500 miles traveled since its construction in 1965.

The mobile launcher is expected to arrive outside the Vehicle Assembly Building around 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, before the Exploration Ground Systems teams move it into High Bay 3 on Friday, October 4.

