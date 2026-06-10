New Alzheimer’s Discovery Could Change How Scientists Fight the Disease

Researchers have uncovered a previously underappreciated mechanism involved in Alzheimer’s disease and developed a compound that interrupts it.

For decades, Alzheimer’s research has largely focused on amyloid plaques and tau tangles, the protein abnormalities that accumulate in the brain as the disease progresses. Yet despite billions of dollars in research and numerous drug development efforts, treatments have delivered only modest benefits.

Now, scientists at ETH Zurich believe they have uncovered another important piece of the puzzle. Their work points to a little-known cellular protein called GRK2 as a potential driver of neurodegeneration and a promising new target for therapy.

The team has also developed an experimental compound, known as “Compound 10,” that appears to interrupt the damaging process. In mouse studies, the treatment slowed nerve cell loss, reduced biological signs of Alzheimer’s disease, and extended survival.

While the research is still in its early stages, the findings suggest that protecting cells from stress and energy failure could be just as important as targeting the protein deposits that have dominated Alzheimer’s research for years.

A Discovery Nearly 20 Years in the Making

The project began almost two decades ago when Ursula Quitterer, a professor of molecular pharmacology at ETH Zurich, received brain tissue samples from a colleague at Ain Shams University Hospital in Cairo.

The samples had been collected during tumor surgeries and came from both dementia patients and individuals without dementia. By comparing the tissues, Quitterer and her colleagues began searching for molecular differences that might reveal previously overlooked drivers of disease.

Their investigation eventually led them to GRK2, a protein that plays a critical role in regulating how cells respond to signals and stress.

Although GRK2 is found throughout the body, including in the heart and brain, it has received relatively little attention in Alzheimer’s research.

The Hidden Damage Happening Inside Brain Cells

The researchers found that GRK2 exists in two forms. One version functions normally, helping cells maintain healthy communication and respond to changing conditions. The other is an inactive form produced through normal cellular processes.

In brain tissue from dementia patients, as well as in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, the team discovered unusually large amounts of inactive GRK2.

More importantly, the inactive protein did not simply accumulate. It clustered into aggregates that attached themselves to mitochondria (the “powerhouses” of the cells).

Mitochondria generate the energy needed for virtually every cellular process. Neurons are particularly dependent on them because brain cells require enormous amounts of energy to maintain communication networks that can span large areas of the brain.

“The GRK2 aggregates block the pores of the mitochondria, reducing the amount of energy they can supply and leading to a situation of stress inside the cells,” Quitterer explains.

The consequences extend beyond energy production. When mitochondria become impaired, cells struggle to manage stress, clear waste products, and maintain normal function. Many researchers increasingly view mitochondrial dysfunction as one of the earliest events in neurodegenerative diseases, sometimes occurring years before symptoms become obvious.

A Self-Reinforcing Cycle of Damage

The team also discovered a connection between inactive GRK2 and amyloid beta, one of the proteins most strongly linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Experiments showed that inactive GRK2 promotes the production of amyloid beta. In turn, amyloid beta places additional stress on neurons, encouraging the formation of even more inactive GRK2 aggregates.

This creates a destructive feedback loop.

As more amyloid beta accumulates, cellular stress rises. As stress increases, more GRK2 becomes inactive and forms aggregates. The cycle then accelerates, potentially driving further brain damage and cognitive decline.

How Compound 10 Interrupts the Process

To stop this cycle, the researchers developed and tested a series of experimental compounds in cell cultures and mice.

Compound 10 emerged as the most promising candidate.

The molecule prevented inactive GRK2 from clumping together, which helped preserve mitochondrial function. As mitochondrial health improved, amyloid beta levels declined, nerve cells remained functional, and cell death decreased.

Rather than targeting amyloid deposits directly, the compound appears to act further upstream by preventing one of the processes that may contribute to their formation in the first place.

Benefits Beyond the Brain

One of the more surprising findings was that the compound’s effects were not limited to the nervous system.

The researchers observed improvements in heart function among treated mice. The animals also showed signs of healthier aging, including the development of fewer gray hairs later in life.

Those results align with the fact that GRK2 is active throughout the body, not just in the brain.

Although it is far too early to know whether similar effects would occur in humans, the findings raise the possibility that therapies targeting GRK2 could influence multiple age-related biological processes.

The Long Road Ahead

The researchers have filed a patent application for Compound 10 and completed the foundational research needed to establish its potential.

“It took so long simply because everything takes so long in Alzheimer’s research,” explains Quitterer.

Because Alzheimer’s develops slowly, researchers must often study older animals and conduct lengthy experiments before meaningful conclusions can be drawn. In this case, individual studies often required up to two years to complete.

“It’s all a great deal slower than in cancer research, for example.”

The next challenge is finding an industry partner willing to move the compound into the costly and complex process of drug development.

A New Direction for Alzheimer’s Research

“Alzheimer’s is a very complex disease,” says Quitterer.

Current treatments do not cure the disease and typically slow progression by only a few months.

“That’s why it’s so important that we’ve now identified a new target protein in the form of GRK2, as well as an active ingredient that operates via GRK2 and therefore via a different mechanism than existing Alzheimer’s drugs.”

If future studies are successful, Compound 10 could potentially be used alongside existing treatments to help improve quality of life for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Reference: “Analysis of GRK2 aggregation in the pathology of Alzheimer disease in animal models” by Joshua Abd Alla, Alexander Perhal, Xuebin Fu, Andreas Langer, Yasser el Faramawy and Ursula Quitterer, 26 March 2026, Cell Reports Medicine.

DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2026.102707

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