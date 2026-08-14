Nearly Complete Fossil Reveals Scientists Were Wrong About This Ancient Mammal

An exceptionally preserved Cretaceous mammal challenges longstanding assumptions about early placental relatives.

A nearly complete mammal skeleton recovered from Mongolia’s Gobi Desert has overturned a classification built largely from isolated teeth. Described in Nature by researchers from the American Museum of Natural History, Stony Brook University, the University of Arizona, and Arcadia University, the fossil shows that zhelestids were not close relatives of modern placental mammals, as many paleontologists had believed for decades.

Instead, these extinct mammals occupied a separate branch of the early mammal family tree. The finding revises a long-standing interpretation of mammalian evolution during the age of dinosaurs and demonstrates how incomplete fossils can conceal an animal’s true relationships.

“This discovery illustrates why fieldwork remains indispensable to understanding life’s history,” said the study’s lead author Andres Giallombardo, who found the specimen as a graduate student on a Museum-sponsored expedition in 2004. “It was the thrill of a career to find a new species so completely preserved that also solves a longstanding scientific problem, and a reminder that the Gobi Desert, which is well known for fossils, continues to change science.”

Teeth shaped a mistaken family tree

For almost 40 years, scientists knew zhelestids mainly from scattered teeth and fragmentary remains. Their low, rounded teeth appeared better suited to eating plants than the sharp teeth used by many Cretaceous mammals to consume insects, leading some paleontologists to interpret zhelestids as an unknown group of hoofed mammals.

That evidence fueled a broader debate over whether zhelestids belonged among placental mammals, the group that includes humans and most mammals alive today, or represented an unrelated lineage that independently evolved similar teeth. Molecular clock studies have supported the possibility of placental mammals living during the Cretaceous by estimating that the group originated well before the period ended.

“Molecular models based on living animals can predict the past, but fossils provide the evidence needed to test those predictions,” said study coauthor Paul Velazco, a comparative biologist at Arcadia University.

Complete anatomy reveals a different lineage

Found in the eastern Gobi Desert, Tamirkhan balcarceli is the most complete zhelestid specimen known. Its preserved skeleton provides the clearest evidence yet of what these animals looked like beyond their distinctive teeth.

Tamirkhan had the rounded teeth associated with zhelestids, but the rest of its anatomy told a different story. It possessed long incisors that grew continuously, along with several skull characteristics seen in zalambdalestoids, a group of small, shrew-like insect-eating mammals.

Its limbs strengthened that connection. “Tamirkhan’s hind legs are long and slender with distinctive ankles, traits that are unmistakably zalambdalestoid,” said study author Shawn Zack, a paleontologist at the University of Arizona.

Based on the skull, teeth, incisors, legs, and ankles, the researchers concluded that zhelestids were a subgroup of zalambdalestoids rather than placental mammals or close placental relatives.

The result also suggests that Cretaceous mammals were less anatomically diverse than their teeth alone had implied. The rounded teeth shared by zhelestids and plant-eating mammals likely arose through convergent evolution, a process in which unrelated animals independently develop similar features while adapting to comparable ways of life.

“More than 200 years ago, French naturalist Georges Cuvier famously argued that a single tooth could allow scientists to predict the anatomy of an entire animal,” said study coauthor Maureen O’Leary, a paleontologist at Stony Brook University and research associate at the Museum. “While teeth remain among the most informative fossils available, this work demonstrates that teeth cannot always tell us how the whole animal looked.”

From head to tail, Tamirkhan measured between 6 and 7 inches. Its lengthened hind limbs gave it an appearance somewhat like a rabbit, which helps explain why paleontologists have informally called zhelestids “Cretaceous rabbits.” Despite that resemblance, the animals were only distant relatives of modern rabbits.

Gobi fossils preserve missing anatomy

The completeness of the specimen highlights the unusual scientific value of the Gobi Desert. Along with fossil sites in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, it is among the few places where zhelestid remains have been preserved.

“The Gobi is one of the only places where we routinely recover such remarkably complete Cretaceous mammals,” said coauthor Michael Novacek, a curator in the Museum’s Division of Paleontology who has co-led annual expeditions to the Gobi since 1990 in partnership with the Mongolian Academy of Sciences. “These extraordinary fossils continue to transform our understanding of mammalian evolution.”

A database tests mammal relationships

Researchers tested the fossil’s evolutionary position using MorphoBank, a broad phylogenetic research platform for comparing mammal anatomy and relationships.

First published in 2013, the database has continued to expand for more than a decade as researchers added important fossil species. It now provides the most comprehensive framework assembled for evaluating the evolutionary relationships among early mammals.

Reference: “Cretaceous zhelestid mammals are zalambdalestoids” by Andres Giallombardo, Eva A. Hoffman, Maureen A. O’Leary, Paúl M. Velazco, Shawn P. Zack and Michael J. Novacek, 29 July 2026, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-10861-5

The Gobi Desert field and laboratory research for this study was supported in part by the Margaret and Will Hearst Paleontological Research Fund and the Frick Laboratory Endowment at the Museum. This research was also supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation, grant numbers MRI-R2 0959384, EAR 2506729, and EAR 2506727.

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