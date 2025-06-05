150-Million-Year-Old Stegosaurus Skull Rewrites Dinosaur Evolution

A rare stegosaurian skull discovery in Spain redefines dinosaur evolution and unveils a new group, Neostegosauria.
Paleontologists from the Fundación Conjunto Paleontológico de Teruel-Dinópolis have made an exciting discovery. In a new study published in the journal Vertebrate Zoology, they describe a remarkable partial stegosaur skull unearthed in Riodeva, a town in Teruel, Spain. Along with this discovery, they introduce a new hypothesis that could change what we know about the evolutionary history of plated dinosaurs.
Stegosaurs were plant-eating dinosaurs that walked on all fours, instantly recognizable by the two rows of plates or spines lining their backs from neck to tail. The specimen examined in the study was carefully excavated by the Fundación Dinópolis team at the “Están de Colón” site.
The rocks that held the fossil are part of the Villar del Arzobispo Formation, dating back about 150 million years to the Late Jurassic period. The skull is the most complete stegosaur skull ever found in Europe and has been identified as belonging to Dacentrurus armatus, one of the continent’s iconic dinosaur species.
Sergio Sánchez Fenollosa, a researcher at the Fundación Dinópolis and co-author of the study, explains: “The detailed study of this exceptional fossil has allowed us to reveal previously unknown aspects of the anatomy of Dacentrurus armatus, the quintessential European stegosaur, which in 2025 marks 150 years since its first description. Dinosaurian skulls are rarely preserved due to the extreme fragility of their bones. This discovery is key to understanding how stegosaurian skulls evolved.”
He continues, “Furthermore, alongside the anatomical study, we have also proposed a new hypothesis that redefines the evolutionary relationships of stegosaurs worldwide. As a result of this work, we have formalized the definition of a new group called Neostegosauria.”
According to the researchers, this new group includes medium to large-sized stegosaurian species that at least lived in what is now Africa and Europe during the Middle and Late Jurassic, in North America during the Late Jurassic, and in Asia during the Late Jurassic and Early Cretaceous.
Teruel’s fossil site remains a treasure trove
Alberto Cobos, managing director of the Fundación Dinópolis and co-author of the publication, adds: “This dual achievement–both the study of an exceptional fossil and the proposal of a new evolutionary hypothesis–positions this research as a global reference in stegosaurian studies.”
He continues, This fossil site from Riodeva continues to be a subject of research and still holds numerous relevant fossils, including more postcranial elements from the same adult specimen and, notably, juvenile individuals, a particularly rare combination in this type of dinosaurs. These discoveries continue to exponentially increase the paleontological heritage of the province of Teruel, making it one of the iconic regions for understanding the evolution of life on Earth.”
Reference: “New insights into the phylogeny and skull evolution of stegosaurian dinosaurs: An extraordinary cranium from the European Late Jurassic (Dinosauria: Stegosauria)” by Sergio Sánchez-Fenollosa and Alberto Cobos, 26 May 2025, Vertebrate Zoology.
DOI: 10.3897/vz.75.e146618
Funding: This contribution from the Fundación Dinópolis, affiliated with the Dept. of Medio Ambiente y Turismo of the Gobierno de Aragón, is part of the activities of Research Group E04-23R FOCONTUR, funded by the Gobierno de Aragón (through the Dept. of Empleo, Ciencia y Universidades). Additionally, it is part of the research of the Unidad de Paleontología de Teruel, funded by the Gobierno de España (through the Ministry of Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades). The work at this site is also supported by the project titled Los yacimientos paleontológicos de la provincia de Teruel como factor de desarrollo territorial (IV), subsidized by the Gobierno de España and the Gobierno de Aragón through the Teruel Investment Fund (via the Dept. of Presidencia, Economía y Justicia).
