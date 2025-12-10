ER Doctors Are Sounding the Alarm on a Fast-Growing Cannabis Illness

Hospitals are seeing a striking rise in people with sudden bouts of intense vomiting linked to long-term cannabis use, a condition now formally classified as cannabis hyperemesis syndrome.
With the new medical code, doctors and researchers can better track how often it occurs and how it develops. Many patients are surprised to learn cannabis may be triggering their symptoms, especially since it is commonly used to ease nausea.
Rising ER Visits Linked to Chronic Cannabis Use
Over the past ten years, emergency departments have treated a growing number of people seeking help for abdominal pain accompanied by severe or persistent vomiting. A shared characteristic among many of these patients is long-term cannabis use.
Clinicians only recently gained a standardized way to document this issue. Last month, a diagnostic code for “cannabis hyperemesis syndrome” became available, describing a gastrointestinal condition that begins within 24 hours of the most recent use and can continue for several days. People who develop the syndrome often face three or four bouts of symptoms each year.
New Diagnostic Code Creates Clarity for Providers
On October 1, the World Health Organization added the new code, R11.16, to its International Classification of Diseases manual (ICD-10, currently). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also incorporated the update for U.S. health care providers.
The change offers several practical benefits. With a single, specific billing code, clinicians no longer need to rely on multiple less accurate codes to describe the condition. The new entry also allows providers to recognize repeat episodes more easily by checking a patient’s medical records.
For researchers, the update is especially valuable. It provides a clearer picture of how often the condition appears and who is most affected, helping investigators such as Beatriz Carlini track trends that were previously hard to pinpoint.
“It helps us count and monitor these cases,” said Carlini, a research associate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine who studies adverse health effects of cannabis use. “In studying addiction and other public health concerns, we have three sources of data: what clinicians tell us, what people in the communities tell us, and what health records tell us. A new code for cannabis hyperemesis syndrome will supply important hard evidence on cannabis-adverse events, which physicians tell us is a growing problem.”
Limited Awareness Can Delay Diagnosis
Although cases are increasing, many clinicians remain unfamiliar with the syndrome because it is still relatively new in medical practice.
“A person often will have multiple [emergency department] visits until it is correctly recognized, costing thousands of dollars each time,” Carlini said.
Even with a proper diagnosis, patients are sometimes reluctant to accept that cannabis is causing their symptoms, said Dr. Chris Buresh, an emergency medicine specialist with UW Medicine and Seattle Children’s. Cannabis is widely used to reduce nausea for chemotherapy patients or those managing HIV or migraines, which makes the connection more difficult for some to understand.
“Some people say they’ve used cannabis without a problem for decades. Or they smoke pot because they think it treats their nausea,” he said. “It seems like there’s a threshold when people can become vulnerable to this condition, and that threshold is different for everyone. Even using in small amounts can make these people start throwing up.”
Uncertain Causes and Difficult Treatment Options
What causes the condition to affect some individuals but not others remains unclear.
“We don’t know if it’s related to the greater general availability of cannabis or the higher THC potency of some products or something else,” Buresh said.
The syndrome is also challenging to treat. Standard anti-nausea medications often do not work well, he said, leading physicians to try second- or third-line options such as Haldol, which is usually prescribed for psychotic episodes.
Some patients find temporary relief from capsaicin cream, an over-the-counter product that creates a warming sensation. Others report that hot showers ease their discomfort.
“That’s something that can clinch the diagnosis for me, when someone says they’re better with a hot shower. Patients describe going through all the hot water in their house,” he said.
Why Recovery Can Be Difficult
Several factors can slow a patient’s recovery. Because the syndrome appears intermittently, some cannabis users may believe a recent episode was unrelated and continue using cannabis without problems until they suddenly become very sick again. For those who accept the diagnosis and try to stop using cannabis to improve their symptoms, addiction can make that process challenging, Carlini said.
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sounds like BS to me
Hahahaha this has been all over the news, buddy.
This is bologna.
Happened to me. 20 PLUS years of smoking and 2 or 3 years ago this started. I never thought weed. I quit 5 months ago and havent gotten sick. I used to feel like death in between episodes and I havent felt an inch of what I felt when I smoked daily. Believe what you want but this is real.
Are you frigging kidding me? Why people been smoking pot for years and years and this syndrome had never been heard of. Until the government got involved when they took it over and made it legal. So just like everything else, they are poisining it to.
Is anyone EVER going to stop the immoral, illegal, underhanded etc. That the government is doing? Geez they assinate people when they disagree with their lies, fraud and everything else. And still, getting away with all of it for years.
My mama’s brother died in January from smoking pot there’s something in it that sticks to the inside of your lungs and my oldest son has digestive issues when he doesn’t smoke he pukes and goes on but in between hes not got any color and has a hard time coping with the stomach issues I dont smoke and dont want to the weed from way back didn’t have the crap it has in it now.
No one has ever died from smoking weed….
Your just burning stomach fat and it soaks into the gut making you nauseous
plenty have.
smoking kills…doesn’t matter if it’s tobacco or weed. you are breathing in toxic chemicals.
Come on now.. I have IBS and severe problems with my stomach and been years helping myself through severe stomach problems and my IBS with cannabis usage and guess what it only helps not worsens my problems. Yall come on now this is a crazy way of thinking that it could be harmful when it only helps alot of us especially cope with the economy…
Come on now.. I have IBS and severe problems with my stomach and been years helping myself through severe stomach problems and my IBS with cannabis usage and guess what it only helps not worsens my problems. Yall come on now this is a crazy way of thinking that it could be harmful when it only helps alot of us especially cope with the economy…
There is a condition called cyclic vomiting syndrome that has the severe nausea and vomiting. Alot of people with CVS use Marijuana to help with the naseau, vomiting, pain and anxiety that comes with CVS. There hasn’t been a study that can definitively say that Marijuana is causing it, or if alot of people with CVS just use it to cope. They then try to blame the Marijuana instead of taking your illness seriously, tell you go home and quit smoking and you’ll stop. But you quit, and you don’t stop getting sick. The meds used to stop CVS episodes are more potent drugs that people commonly abuse on the streets to get high. So you get labeled a drug seeker then get sent home no better and more often times, worse than when you first came in. Sucks.
Funny how this works. Cannabis legalization is finally, after a century of being demonized, starting to get a toehold and big pharma’s realizing that they could lose money if the public, who have always been against it, realizes the medicinal benefits of cannabis. So now suddenly people who use it are getting the pot pukes. BS, total BS.
Yes I believe the stuff now has been poisoned with something. I smoked for 50 years every day. Now it’s so strong and doesn’t feel the same. I need it for sleep. I feel that my nausea is caused by all the pain killers I have to take, too many, pot helps with pain.
Let’s be real dope yes I said it! Dope and the governments Dope dealers that sell and produce the strongest dope want You high. Many used regular Street dope for stress related issues like anxiety Government Dope Dealers want you addicted for profit and control.Dont believe me just watch and research . Remember pain killers .They want you drunk or high! Not watching them .
I wish the studies would distinguish between regular cannabis use vs the delta 8 (hemp THC) conversions, as those growing mediums and extraction methods are vastly different.
My son has cvs he’s 25 and for 7 years they have been blaming weed for his illness he also has chronic Gerd , ibd and ibs he suffers because they don’t take him serious he finally found out wat was really wrong and they still give us trouble when we go to the er . Damn same help my son and stop blaming weed for it we are now trying to make sure he doesn’t have crones it hurts me inside to watch my son go thur this . Weed is the only thing that helps him and we live in Indiana where it isn’t legal smh
justifying and enabling your son’s addiction. mother of the year
keep enabling addicts and not addressing the problems of addiction of course there will be a miss use of drugs….illegal or not.
Weed makes u sick if u use too much. Opiates kill you. Pick ur poison.
I’ve smoked for 30 years never made me vomit
I’ve been smoking weed since I was 12 years old I went to the military everybody smoked when I got in in 79 I drove semis over the road I built houses I installed HVAC systems maintenance supervisor for almost 20 years and I have never stopped smoking I walk 6 to 8 Miles every week I’m about 5 lb overweight from when I was doing the service at 17 I don’t have night sweats I don’t have trouble pooping all of this is b******* I would love to see who’s backing this ad let me guess someone who’s making whiskey rum cigarettes think about it what a joke
There is a credible hypothesis that “scromiting” is a result not just of ingesting stronger cannabis and it’s concentrated derivatives, but likely tied to vaping these products.
Not sure if there’s a real syndrome hidden deep inside, but this is just the bs propaganda the feds are putting out in anticipation of the hemp law backlash. Didn’t appreciate a science source that’s indifferent to propaganda. Time to remove you from my feed.
People just can’t wrap their heads on credible research cuz they consider cannabis a natural substance until it hits them I’m thinking because they are either addicted or pissed off at People suffering from a condition caused by heavy users and sometimes by any use
Well it happened to me feeling nauseous and pain in stomach..I have been smoking weed for a very long time never had a problem with it untill now long story short I took a break from smoking month ago and no more nauseous or pain I don’t think I will go back to smoking again ..so it can happen everybody body is different..
I’m also thinking that people are so up in arms about documented research on a serious condition because they haven’t found any fulfillment without altering their minds with external substances
Its an allergic reaction. You can get it from any drug at any time. Allergies can change every 7 years.
I bet their diets are trash but they never state that. Been using over 30 years this is bogus. Y’all are just seriously still hating on cannabis. Prohibition is REAL sheesh. Smoke one n Chill out LOL!
This can be true, but why only 10 years ago? Could it be the gov dispensaries? The synthetic stuff passed around? Dabs and such? How many times have you seen the, Hey people Us government people are going to let you do xxxx. oh wait, now your getting sick, oh no. Oh look, we now have a pill, inhaler or something you can buy now to help. You can’t tell me the Mexican brick weed grewn in whatever, possibly spayed, maybe even deficated on who knows but it didn’t cause stuff like we see now.
Believe it or not it. Happen to me I have been smoking weed for over 20 years never had a problem never got sick.. until now nauseous and bad pain in stomach my son kept telling me it’s the weed..I didn’t believe him I kept smoking being nauseous and in pain.. until I read another article something like this one..sooo a month ago I decided to take a break from smoking and come to find out it definitely was the weed no more nauseous or pain I decided not to smoke that stuff no more so yesss it can happen everybody is different
I’m not denying this could happen, but we need credible sources like JAMA, etc. Oddly no sources and how this medical situation has been researched. We don’t even know who us at risk for nausea… Type O blood? Redheads? Those with hormone fluctuations? People who drive a vehicle? Apartment renters? People with color TV’s? Incomplete article! A followup is certainly needed for validity and replicability.
Which credible which credible research are you referring to? The article states that even they don’t know that cannabis use causes the condition because it’s”fairly new in medical practice. Have used cannabis for about 30 years. Never as what I would call a heavy user but I didn’t use it daily most of the time. I can’t honestly sayit was a good choice in my life, but I’m certainly had plenty of enjoyment related to my cannabis use. Only recall vomiting from cannabis use one time. It was related to cottonmouth syndrome. Where the body doesn’t produce as much spit and it’s hard to swallow. Until they have evidence this article states that they are basically following the theory that here’s something that keeps happening while all these people are using cannabis, now that’s legal and everything. Some newcomers just can’t handle their weed. For now they’re just documenting and by calling it a syndrome, albeit a hypothetical syndrome, they can seek to get paid by insurance companies or government program for treatment.
I believe this, but i garuntee it’s from the weed at the dispensary! Why? Because it’s regulated by the government! Population control!
My theory its not regulated enough.you don’t know if pesticides are on it. Are they flushing at the plant? Good enough for the hydroponics. As for gummies.
And Mushroom gummies, they do put synthetic stuff in there.. I grow my own alot more safe. Plus quite a few of smoke shops have got busted, because fentanyl was in the marijuana, which tells me they’re buying it off.The streets and pocketing the cash.So there’s no record of it
45 year smoker. No problems. Now the government legalized it. They allow all this hybrid crap with high THC content. Especially in Vapes and edibles. I stick with the low THC content smokables or home grown. I dont trust the government. Were just guinea pigs. Look at what happened in Oregon. Legalized all drugs. Crash test dummy state.🤪
well enable addicts what do you expect