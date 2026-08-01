Scientists Reveal Hidden DNA Traces in the Shroud of Turin

New research has revealed the complex biological history preserved in DNA traces on the Shroud of Turin.

Fibers taken from the Shroud of Turin nearly five decades ago still contain a complex record of biological material accumulated over centuries. In research published in Scientific Reports, scientists applied advanced genomic sequencing (rigorous PCR-free next-generation metagenomic sequencing) to official samples gathered from the cloth in 1978.

Their analysis of DNA embedded in the linen provides the most detailed account yet of the biological traces deposited through repeated human handling and environmental exposure.

Professor Noemi Procopio, Professor of Forensic Science at the University of Lancashire, contributed to the international collaborative project. The analysis uncovered several human mitochondrial DNA lineages and a diverse microbiome that included bacteria, fungi, and microorganisms adapted to salty conditions. Researchers also detected genetic material from cultivated plants, domesticated animals, and Mediterranean red coral, reflecting the wide range of people and surroundings encountered by the Shroud during its history.

The DNA cannot prove authenticity

The results do not establish when the Shroud was made or whether it is authentic. Instead, they demonstrate how forensic genomics and proteomics can reconstruct aspects of an object’s biological past.

Centuries of contact and contamination prevent researchers from isolating DNA that could confidently be linked to the cloth’s earliest history. Even so, advanced metagenomic methods can provide evidence about its preservation, environmental exposure, and cultural journey.

Biological traces reflect a long journey

Along with microbes commonly associated with human skin, fungi, and salt-adapted archaea, the researchers identified DNA from many plants and animals. The plant material included cultivated wheat, carrots, corn, bananas, and peanuts, while animal traces came from cattle, pigs, chickens, dogs, and cats. Together, these findings offer additional evidence of how the Shroud has been handled, stored, and transported through different regions over time.

Historical objects become genetic archives

Professor Noemi Procopio, Professor of Forensic Science at the University of Lancashire, said: “The Shroud of Turin continues to fascinate historians, scientists and the public, and we’re thrilled to reveal new information about the biological complexity preserved within samples collected almost 50 years ago by applying new cutting-edge forensic DNA technologies.

“The Shroud represents a rich archive of genetic information that has accumulated over centuries of human interaction and environmental exposure. While the DNA evidence cannot answer all the questions about the age or authenticity of the cloth, it provides novel insights into its biological history and demonstrates how advances in forensic science can unlock new information from historical artifacts.”

Reference: “DNA signatures preserved in the official 1978 sample collection of the Shroud of Turin” by Gianni Barcaccia, Nicola Rambaldi Migliore, Giovanni Gabelli, Vincenzo Agostini, Fabio Palumbo, Elisabetta Moroni, Valeria Nicolini, Liangliang Gao, Grazia Mattutino, Andrew Porter, Pawel Palmowski, Noemi Procopio, Ugo A. Perego, Massimo Iorizzo, Timothy F. Sharbel, Pierluigi Baima Bollone, Antonio Torroni, Andrea Squartini and Alessandro Achilli, 9 July 2026, Scientific Reports.

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-60684-7

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