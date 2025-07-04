From THC to Toxic: How Unregulated Highs Are Flooding Teen Vapes

Teen vaping isn’t just about nicotine anymore — it’s now a mix of THC, CBD, and synthetic drugs that even the users can’t always identify.

A large national study found that between 2021 and 2023, more adolescents reported vaping these substances, and many said they didn’t know what they were inhaling. The biggest jump came from synthetic cannabinoids, which can be dangerously potent and are often sold without any regulation.

Teen Cannabis Vaping Skyrockets

A major new study has uncovered a troubling trend: more teens in the United States are vaping cannabis-related substances like THC, CBD, and synthetic cannabinoids — and many aren’t even sure what they’re inhaling. Between 2021 and 2023, the number of adolescents using these substances through e-cigarettes has gone up significantly.

Published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the study draws from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, which includes nearly 70,000 middle and high school students across the country. The findings reveal a sharp rise not only in cannabis vaping, but also in confusion among teens about what’s actually in their vapes.

According to lead researcher Jack Chung from the University of Queensland’s National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, THC use spiked in 2022, while synthetic cannabinoids — lab-made compounds that mimic the effects of cannabis — kept climbing even after that. Perhaps most concerning, the number of teens who said they didn’t know if they had vaped synthetic cannabinoids tripled over the study period.

Chung explains, “We found a significant increase in adolescent vaping of THC, CBD, and SCs from 2021 to 2023. THC vaping peaked in 2022 while the use of SCs continued to increase. Adolescents increasingly expressed uncertainty about the substances they were vaping; for example, uncertain respondents answering ’don’t know’ if they have vaped SCs tripled across the years. Our results also showed that females had a higher prevalence of THC, CBD, and SCs vaping compared to males.”

Survey Insights & Gender Gaps

In 2023, it is estimated that 7.4% (or 2.55 million) of US adolescents were currently vaping THC, while 2.9% (or 999,000) were vaping CBD, and 1.8% (or 620,000) were vaping SCs. Individuals who vape cannabis exhibit more mental health symptoms compared to those who use traditional combustion methods of dry herbs and flowers. SCs are typically lab-synthesized to mimic the effects of naturally occurring cannabinoids and often bind more strongly to brain receptors, leading to more intense and unpredictable health consequences.

Mr. Chung remarks, “One of the most unexpected findings from our study was the continued rise in adolescent use of SCs. This trend is particularly alarming given that these substances are often accessed through unregulated, illicit markets, where there are no safety standards or quality controls. The growing popularity of SCs among youth raises serious concerns about potential health risks and highlights the urgent need for targeted public health interventions and regulatory oversight. These synthetic cannabinoids products could potentially be deadly, with many adolescents unknowingly vaping these harmful and synthetic substances.”

Co-investigator Gary C.K. Chan, PhD, National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, Faculty of Health and Behavioural Sciences, The University of Queensland, adds, “We still know very little about the long-term health effects of cannabis vaping, which makes it even more important to understand what’s in your vape.”

This study is one of the first to track national adolescent vaping prevalence of THC, CBD, and SCs independently, given that most recent studies categorized various cannabinoids vaping under the umbrella term “cannabis vaping,” despite their vastly different psychological and health effects.

Urgent Call for Youth Protection

Mr. Chung concludes, “Experimentation with substance use among teenagers is often driven by peer influence, curiosity, and a desire for social acceptance. This age group may also be increasingly exposed to cannabis-related marketing on social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, as well as social media influencers and celebrities. I hope this study will raise awareness of youth cannabis vaping and divert public health resources into better psychoeducation on adolescent vaping, as well as tailored harm reduction interventions to protect our young generations.”

Reference: “Adolescent Cannabis Vaping Trends (2021–2023): Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabidiol, and Synthetic Cannabinoids” by Jack Chung, Carmen C.W. Lim, Daniel Stjepanović, Wayne Hall, Jason P. Connor and Gary C.K. Chan, 1 July 2025, American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

DOI: 10.1016/j.amepre.2025.107655

