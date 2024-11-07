From Tuning Forks to Quantum Sensing: How Nanomechanical Resonators Are Transforming Technology

Mechanical resonators, tools that vibrate at precise frequencies, have advanced dramatically over time. Now scaled down to micro and nanosizes, these resonators reach higher frequencies and heightened sensitivity.

This progress has led to significant interest in quantum physics, where researchers are exploring the potential of resonators to measure tiny forces or mass changes. By leveraging quantum states, scientists hope to further increase resonator sensitivity, opening doors to more accurate measurements and exciting possibilities in quantum technology.

Mechanical resonators have been essential tools for various applications for centuries, primarily because of their ability to vibrate at specific frequencies. A familiar example is the tuning fork, which, when struck, oscillates at its resonance frequency to produce a sound wave within the range of human hearing.

With advances in microfabrication, researchers have managed to shrink these resonators down to micro- and nanoscale sizes. At these smaller scales, resonators vibrate at much higher frequencies and achieve significantly greater sensitivity than their larger counterparts.

Advancements in Microfabrication and Quantum Potential

“These properties make them useful in precision experiments, for example for sensing minuscule forces or mass changes. Recently, nanomechanical resonators have raised significant interest among quantum physicists due to their potential use in quantum technologies. For example, the use of quantum states of motion would improve the sensitivity of nanomechanical resonators even further,” says Witlef Wieczorek, Professor of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology and project leader of the study.

A common requirement for these applications is that nanomechanical resonators need to sustain their oscillation for long times without losing their energy. This ability is quantified by the mechanical quality factor. A large mechanical quality factor also implies that the resonator exhibits enhanced sensitivity and that quantum states of motion live longer. These properties are highly sought after in sensing and quantum technology applications.

Challenges With Silicon Nitride

Most of the best-performing nanomechanical resonators are made from tensile-strained silicon nitride, a material known for its outstanding mechanical quality. However, silicon nitride is quite “boring” in other aspects: it doesn’t conduct electricity, nor is it magnetic or piezoelectric. This limitation has been a hurdle in applications that require in-situ control or interfacing of nanomechanical resonators to other systems. To address these needs, it is then required to add a functional material on top of silicon nitride. However, this addition tends to reduce the mechanical quality factor, which limits the resonator’s performance.

Breakthrough With Aluminum Nitride

Now, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology and at the University of Magdeburg, Germany, made a big leap as they demonstrated a nanomechanical resonator made of tensile-strained aluminum nitride, a piezoelectric material that maintains a high mechanical quality factor.

“Piezoelectric materials convert mechanical motion into electrical signals and vice versa. This can be used for direct readout and control of the nanomechanical resonator in sensing applications. It can also be utilized for interfacing mechanical and electric degrees of freedom, which is relevant in the transduction of information, even down to the quantum regime,” says Anastasiia Ciers, research specialist in quantum technology at Chalmers and lead author of the study published in Advanced Materials.

High-Quality Factor and Future Goals

The aluminum nitride resonator achieved a quality factor of more than 10 million.

“This suggests that tensile-strained aluminum nitride could be a powerful new material platform for quantum sensors or quantum transducers,” says Witlef Wieczorek.

The researchers now have two major aims: to improve the quality factor of the devices even further, and to work on realistic nanomechanical resonator designs that enable them to make use of the piezoelectricity for quantum sensing applications.

