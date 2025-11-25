Hidden Thyroid Problem in Pregnancy Linked to Autism

Researchers found that mothers with untreated or persistent thyroid hormone imbalance across pregnancy face a higher chance of having children diagnosed with autism.

The study also revealed that longer periods of imbalance led to higher autism rates in offspring. The results emphasize the importance of frequent thyroid monitoring.

Thyroid Imbalance in Pregnancy Linked to Higher Autism Risk

Women who experience ongoing thyroid hormone irregularities throughout pregnancy may face a higher likelihood of having a child diagnosed with autism, according to new research reported in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Thyroid hormones produced during pregnancy play a critical part in healthy fetal brain development. When these hormones fall out of balance, studies have connected the disruption to atypical neurodevelopment, including an elevated chance of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Autism is a multifaceted condition that shapes how a person communicates, relates to others and interprets their surroundings.

Findings Highlight Importance of Consistent Thyroid Monitoring

“We found that while adequately treated chronic thyroid dysfunction was not associated with increased autism risk in offspring, ongoing imbalance across multiple trimesters was,” said Idan Menashe, Ph.D., of the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beer Sheva, Israel. “These findings underscore the need for routine monitoring and timely adjustment of therapy to maintain normal thyroid hormone levels throughout pregnancy.”

Longer Thyroid Disruption Tied to Greater Risk

The research team analyzed data from more than 51,000 births and reported that mothers with persistent thyroid hormone imbalance throughout pregnancy had a higher risk of having children with autism.

The study also identified a dose-response trend, meaning the risk increased the longer the thyroid dysfunction continued across trimesters.

Reference: “Maternal Thyroid Hormone Imbalance and Risk of Autism Spectrum Disorder” by Leena Elbedour, May Weinberg, Gal Meiri, Analya Michaelovski and Idan Menashe, 25 November 2025, The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

DOI: 10.1210/clinem/dgaf596

Other study authors are Leena Elbedour of the Ben-Gurion University of the Nege; May Weinberg of the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Israel, and Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel; Gal Meiri of the Soroka University Medical Center in Beer-Sheva, Israel, and the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev; and Analya Michaelovski of the Soroka University Medical Center.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.