How Light Unlocks the Future of Semiconductors and Energy Innovation

Photo-thermoelasticity allows for the manipulation of semiconductor properties using light, mimicking the action of optical tweezers.

This exciting field could lead to breakthroughs in renewable energy and device efficiency, with research driven by a team at Zagazig University focused on optimizing these materials for better energy conversion.

Exploring Photo-Thermoelasticity in Semiconductors

Photo-thermoelasticity is a fascinating field that examines how semiconductors interact with light, heat, and mechanical stress. It focuses on how light energy can cause materials to expand thermally or deform mechanically, enabling precise control over their behavior.

Similar to how optical tweezers use light to manipulate tiny particles, photo-thermoelasticity harnesses light-induced thermal effects to alter and enhance material properties.

This groundbreaking research holds immense potential for renewable energy and optoelectronic technologies, offering new ways to optimize light-material interactions to boost efficiency and performance in devices like solar cells and sensors.

Advancements in Renewable Energy and Optoelectronics

Researchers led by Mohamed I. A. Othman at Zagazig University, Egypt, are investigating how these photo-thermoelastic interactions can improve energy conversion processes in semiconductor devices. The team aims to develop more efficient materials for solar cells and other optoelectronic applications by understanding the thermoelastic response to different light wavelengths and studying the stability of all physical variations for more effective solar cells.

This research has the potential to advance sustainable energy technologies and reduce the environmental impact of electronic devices.

The findings were published in Frontiers of Optoelectronics on December 6, 2024).

Reference: “Influence of the homotopy stability perturbation on physical variations of non-local opto-electronic semiconductor materials” by A. El-Dali, and Mohamed I. A. Othman, 6 December 2024, Frontiers of Optoelectronics.

DOI: 10.1007/s12200-024-00141-3

