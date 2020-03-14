How Many Decimals of Pi Do We Really Need? NASA Answers



Today is March 14, as in 3.14, which is why it is Pi Day. It is a good time to look at this question from a fan on Facebook who wondered how many decimals of the mathematical constant pi (π) NASA-JPL scientists and engineers use when making calculations:

Does JPL only use 3.14 for its pi calculations? Or do you use more decimals like say: 3.141592653589793238462643383279502884197169399375105820974944592307816406286208998628034825342117067982148086513282306647093844609550582231725359408128481117450284102701938521105559644622948954930381964428810975665933446128475648233786783165271201909145648566923460348610454326648213393607260249141273724587006606315588174881520920962829254091715364367892590360

NASA/JPL posed this question to the director and chief engineer for NASA’s Dawn mission, Marc Rayman. Here’s what he said: