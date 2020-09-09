An all-day digital workshop to explore how space can boost clean energy and contribute to a sustainable economy will be held on September 14, 2020.

Europe’s politicians have set out bold plans to kick-start the economy following the coronavirus-induced recession with the biggest green stimulus package in history.

Commissioners have proposed a substantial recovery package that puts fighting climate change at the heart of the EU’s recovery from the pandemic.

Simultaneously European and national public authorities are increasing standards for energy efficiency and raising the market share to come from renewable sources. The landscape of the market is being changed through the setting of climate targets, the establishment of low-emission zones, increased emission monitoring and the setting of prices for carbon emissions.