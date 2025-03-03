Inside the Proton: The Most Intense Forces in the Universe, Revealed

Scientists have achieved an incredible feat—mapping the forces inside a proton with extreme precision, uncovering the immense forces that hold quarks together.
Using lattice quantum chromodynamics, researchers have created what is likely the smallest force field map ever generated. Their findings reveal astonishingly powerful interactions, akin to the weight of 10 elephants squeezed into a space smaller than an atomic nucleus.
Mapping the Forces Inside a Proton
Scientists have successfully mapped the forces inside a proton, revealing in unprecedented detail how quarks—the tiny particles within—react when struck by high-energy photons.
The research, led by an international team including experts from the University of Adelaide, aims to deepen our understanding of the fundamental forces that shape the natural world.
Using Lattice Quantum Chromodynamics to Simulate Forces
“We have used a powerful computational technique called lattice quantum chromodynamics to map the forces acting inside a proton,” said Associate Professor Ross Young, Associate Head of Learning and Teaching, School of Physics, Chemistry and Earth Sciences, who is part of the team.
“This approach breaks down space and time into a fine grid, allowing us to simulate how the strong force—the fundamental interaction that binds quarks into protons and neutrons—varies across different regions inside the proton.”
Creating the Smallest-Ever Force Field Map
The team’s result is possibly the smallest-ever force field map of nature ever generated. They have published their findings in the journal Physical Review Letters.
University of Adelaide PhD student, Joshua Crawford’s calculations led the work together with the University of Adelaide team and international collaborators.
Revealing Immense Forces at Tiny Scales
“Our findings reveal that even at these minuscule scales, the forces involved are immense, reaching up to half a million Newtons, the equivalent of about 10 elephants, compressed within a space far smaller than an atomic nucleus,” said Joshua.
“These force maps provide a new way to understand the intricate internal dynamics of the proton, helping to explain why it behaves as it does in high-energy collisions, such as those at the Large Hadron Collider, and in experiments probing the fundamental structure of matter.”
The Role of the Large Hadron Collider
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the world’s largest and highest-energy particle accelerator. It was built by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in collaboration with over 10,000 scientists and hundreds of universities and laboratories across more than 100 countries. The LHC’s goal is to allow physicists to test the predictions of different theories of particle physics.
How Fundamental Research Advances Science
“Edison didn’t invent the light bulb by researching brighter candles—he built on generations of scientists who studied how light interacts with matter,” said Associate Professor Young.
“In much the same way, modern research such as our recent work is revealing how the fundamental building blocks of matter behave when struck by light, deepening our understanding of nature at its most basic level.
Proton Research and Future Applications
“As researchers continue to unravel the proton’s inner structure, greater insight may help refine how we use protons in cutting-edge technologies.
“One prominent example is proton therapy, which uses high-energy protons to precisely target tumors while minimising damage to surrounding tissue.
Shaping the Future of Science and Medicine
“Just as early breakthroughs in understanding light paved the way for modern lasers and imaging, advancing our knowledge of proton structure could shape the next generation of applications in science and medicine.
“By making the invisible forces inside the proton visible for the first time, this study bridges the gap between theory and experiment—just as earlier generations uncovered the secrets of light to transform the modern world.
Reference: “Transverse Force Distributions in the Proton from Lattice QCD” by J. A. Crawford, K. U. Can, R. Horsley, P. E. L Rakow, G. Schierholz, H. Stüben, R. D. Young and J. M. Zanotti, 19 February 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.071901
There’s nothing inside the proton – inside its 3d interior. All its matter is in the 4d space immediately adjacent to its 3d location.
proof? no? I thought so. more maga crap
One of the images you showed had many quark made of what I call .polyquarks. We do not yet have a classification scheme. I think we need something like the right dim scheme of the famous Hawaiian physicist who made the 8 dim classification scheme. I propose a 9 dim scheme. It would have room for these polyquarks and give indication of a possibly infinite number of particles not three families. S 9 dim classification could be extended as needed.
Then we too, exist in 4th dimension? Then what exists in 3 dimension?
Then we too, exist in 4th dimension? Then what exists in 3 dimension?…
This article explains nothing about the nature of a proton, or the strong force.
If you’re mentioning the immense forces at work inside a proton, which I agree with, why is it so hard to imagine the immense forces of a black hole nucleus of fundamental particles? The particles are unbreakable, and where there’s no space there’s no motion, so the immense particle forces from protons have been halted, and the fundamental particles are stored right next to each other, using minuscule trapped spaces within the nucleus to tremble, though bulk motion has been halted, leading to astronomically high, though not infinitely high, individual particle temperatures in the black hole nucleus. Essentially, you have all of the immense forces of the inside of a proton multiplied trillions of times in a black hole nucleus, with the halted bulk motion, yet still there intrinsic quantum spin, plus the thermodynamics of trillions of solar masses worth of individual trembling trillion degree fundamental particles right next to each other, making the matter of a black hole nucleus (primordial matter) the most explosive and potent substance in existence, barely able to be held in by gravity.
There indeed are immense forces inside a proton, and they don’t stop just because the proton breaks into fundamental particles. Quantum Spin is always there, whether or not bulk motion has been halted, and the force never stops, making it, to me, a force as powerful as any other force of nature, even though we decline to call it a force, and instead call it a fundamental property of particles.
I think infinity is also relative(in a sense) . In relativity(as much as I understood), for us if we consider space as infinite, light takes time to cross it(not possible in our perspective, as space is infinite and it will be never able to cross it) but from perspective of someone moving with speed of light it(space) never existed. As length contraction will make it 0. I think infinite density will also become meaningless when new physics will arrive. By meaningless I mean…lets assume you increase sides of a polygon till sides become infinite. But we can also say it has 0 sides. Or the concept of sides became meaningless for this. Please do reply. It’ll help me think better. If you observe any mistakes please let me.
You got 10,000 people highly focused to prove something one guy said when there are no forces anywhere in the Universe that quack like “Gluons.” Which were invented to hold together three spinning cue-balls, which were invented to imagine SU3 – which was taken up to provide for two 3/2 + one -1/3 charge which adds to 1. 1 would seem to be fundamental, after all; – for a fundamental particle, yes?
And all because math people like to add and subtract – it always works out perfectly and Mr Noble provided the perfect venue of aggrandizement – which is irresistible. (They got carried away with that, didn’t they )
Guess what? Some lunatic will get funding from another bunch of lunatics to produce to produce a “proton bomb” if by chance the Russians invent one………. the Proton Pomb Gap. I heard that type of lie when Kennedy was POTUS.
‘The weight of ten elephants . . .’ Why do journalists dumb down everything – we’re not kids?
thank you