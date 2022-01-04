James Webb Space Telescope Secondary Mirror Deployment Begins Tomorrow

As expected, the Webb original deployments timeline has changed over time. Sunshield tensioning was completed today, on the 10th day after launch. The secondary mirror deployment is now planned for tomorrow morning.

Live coverage of the deployment, from the Webb Mission Operations Center at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, will stream on nasa.gov/live starting at approximately 9:45 a.m. EST (subject to change based on Webb’s operations).

https://youtu.be/qvBs2VsQinc