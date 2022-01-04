James Webb Space Telescope Secondary Mirror Deployment Begins Tomorrow

By NASA January 4, 2022

Webb Space Telescope Secondary Mirror Deployment

Webb Space Telescope Secondary Mirror deployment. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab

As expected, the Webb original deployments timeline has changed over time. Sunshield tensioning was completed today, on the 10th day after launch. The secondary mirror deployment is now planned for tomorrow morning.

Live coverage of the deployment, from the Webb Mission Operations Center at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, will stream on nasa.gov/live starting at approximately 9:45 a.m. EST (subject to change based on Webb’s operations).

https://youtu.be/qvBs2VsQinc

