MIT Physicists Propose First-Ever “Neutrino Laser”

Super-cooling radioactive atoms could create a laser-like neutrino beam, potentially opening a new avenue for studying these elusive particles and even enabling novel forms of communication.

Every instant, torrents of neutrinos pass through our bodies and the objects around us without leaving a trace. Smaller than electrons and lighter than photons, these ghostlike particles are the most abundant massive particles in the universe.

The exact mass of a neutrino remains unknown. Because they are minute and interact only rarely with matter, measuring them is extraordinarily challenging. To probe this, scientists use nuclear reactors and large particle accelerators to create unstable atoms that decay into several byproducts, including neutrinos. These facilities produce beams of neutrinos that researchers can study for properties such as mass.

MIT physicists now describe a much more compact and efficient approach to producing neutrinos that could be carried out on a tabletop.

In a paper appearing in Physical Review Letters, the physicists introduce the concept for a “neutrino laser” — a burst of neutrinos that could be produced by laser-cooling a gas of radioactive atoms down to temperatures colder than interstellar space. At such frigid temps, the team predicts the atoms should behave as one quantum entity, and radioactively decay in sync.

The decay of radioactive atoms naturally releases neutrinos, and the physicists say that in a coherent, quantum state this decay should accelerate, along with the production of neutrinos. This quantum effect should produce an amplified beam of neutrinos, broadly similar to how photons are amplified to produce conventional laser light.

“In our concept for a neutrino laser, the neutrinos would be emitted at a much faster rate than they normally would, sort of like a laser emits photons very fast,” says study co-author Ben Jones PhD ’15, an associate professor of physics at the University of Texas at Arlington.

As an example, the team calculated that such a neutrino laser could be realized by trapping 1 million atoms of rubidium-83. Normally, the radioactive atoms have a half-life of about 82 days, meaning that half the atoms decay, shedding an equivalent number of neutrinos, every 82 days. The physicists show that, by cooling rubidium-83 to a coherent, quantum state, the atoms should undergo radioactive decay in mere minutes.

“This is a novel way to accelerate radioactive decay and the production of neutrinos, which to my knowledge, has never been done,” says co-author Joseph Formaggio, professor of physics at MIT.

The team hopes to build a small tabletop demonstration to test their idea. If it works, they envision a neutrino laser could be used as a new form of communication, by which the particles could be sent directly through the Earth to underground stations and habitats. The neutrino laser could also be an efficient source of radioisotopes, which, along with neutrinos, are byproducts of radioactive decay. Such radioisotopes could be used to enhance medical imaging and cancer diagnostics.

Coherent condensate

For every atom in the universe, there are about a billion neutrinos. A large fraction of these invisible particles may have formed in the first moments following the Big Bang, and they persist in what physicists call the “cosmic neutrino background.” Neutrinos are also produced whenever atomic nuclei fuse together or break apart, such as in the fusion reactions in the sun’s core, and in the normal decay of radioactive materials.

Several years ago, Formaggio and Jones separately considered a novel possibility: What if a natural process of neutrino production could be enhanced through quantum coherence? Initial explorations revealed fundamental roadblocks in realizing this. Years later, while discussing the properties of ultracold tritium (an unstable isotope of hydrogen that undergoes radioactive decay) they asked: Could the production of neutrinos be enhanced if radioactive atoms such as tritium could be made so cold that they could be brought into a quantum state known as a Bose-Einstein condensate?

A Bose-Einstein condensate, or BEC, is a state of matter that forms when a gas of certain particles is cooled down to near absolute zero. At this point, the particles are brought down to their lowest energy level and stop moving as individuals. In this deep freeze, the particles can start to “feel” each others’ quantum effects, and can act as one coherent entity — a unique phase that can result in exotic physics.

BECs have been realized in a number of atomic species. (One of the first instances was with sodium atoms, by MIT’s Wolfgang Ketterle, who shared the 2001 Nobel Prize in Physics for the result.) However, no one has made a BEC from radioactive atoms. To do so would be exceptionally challenging, as most radioisotopes have short half-lives and would decay entirely before they could be sufficiently cooled to form a BEC.

Nevertheless, Formaggio wondered, if radioactive atoms could be made into a BEC, would this enhance the production of neutrinos in some way? In trying to work out the quantum mechanical calculations, he found initially that no such effect was likely.

“It turned out to be a red herring — we can’t accelerate the process of radioactive decay, and neutrino production, just by making a Bose-Einstein condensate,” Formaggio says.

In sync with optics

Several years later, Jones revisited the idea, with an added ingredient: superradiance — a phenomenon of quantum optics that occurs when a collection of light-emitting atoms is stimulated to behave in sync. In this coherent phase, it’s predicted that the atoms should emit a burst of photons that is “superradiant,” or more radiant than when the atoms are normally out of sync.

Jones proposed to Formaggio that perhaps a similar superradiant effect is possible in a radioactive Bose-Einstein condensate, which could then result in a similar burst of neutrinos. The physicists went to the drawing board to work out the equations of quantum mechanics governing how light-emitting atoms morph from a coherent starting state into a superradiant state. They used the same equations to work out what radioactive atoms in a coherent BEC state would do.

“The outcome is: You get a lot more photons more quickly, and when you apply the same rules to something that gives you neutrinos, it will give you a whole bunch more neutrinos more quickly,” Formaggio explains. “That’s when the pieces clicked together, that superradiance in a radioactive condensate could enable this accelerated, laser-like neutrino emission.”

To test their concept in theory, the team calculated how neutrinos would be produced from a cloud of 1 million super-cooled rubidium-83 atoms. They found that, in the coherent BEC state, the atoms radioactively decayed at an accelerating rate, releasing a laser-like beam of neutrinos within minutes.

Now that the physicists have shown in theory that a neutrino laser is possible, they plan to test the idea with a small tabletop setup.

“It should be enough to take this radioactive material, vaporize it, trap it with lasers, cool it down, and then turn it into a Bose-Einstein condensate,” Jones says. “Then it should start doing this superradiance spontaneously.”

The pair acknowledge that such an experiment will require a number of precautions and careful manipulation.

“If it turns out that we can show it in the lab, then people can think about: Can we use this as a neutrino detector? Or a new form of communication?” Formaggio says. “That’s when the fun really starts.”

