Most People Don’t Know This Popular Food Is Linked to Prostate Cancer Risk

Most men are unaware that a widely consumed part of the American diet has been linked to prostate cancer risk.

A new national survey found that only 20% of men knew about the reported association between dairy consumption and prostate cancer. After learning about it, 66% said they would be likely to avoid dairy products.

Morning Consult conducted the survey for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, polling 1,102 U.S. men. Only 20% said a health care professional had discussed how nutrition might influence their prostate cancer risk.

“Physicians and other healthcare professionals need more education on the dangers of dairy products and the benefits of a plant-based diet for prostate cancer,” says Noah Praamsma, MS, RDN, a dietitian and nutrition education coordinator with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Dairy Intake and Prostate Cancer Risk

Evidence linking dairy to prostate cancer comes largely from observational research. A meta-analysis combining 32 studies associated higher consumption of dairy products, including milk and cheese, with greater prostate cancer risk.

Individual studies have reported similar patterns. Men who consumed at least one daily serving of skim or low-fat milk had a 19% higher risk of prostate cancer than those who rarely drank it.

Another study tracked 3,612 men for 8-10 years. Those consuming the most low-fat dairy (about 3 servings per day) were more than twice as likely to develop prostate cancer as participants consuming the least (less than 1 serving per day).

Whole Milk and Prostate Cancer Deaths

Some research suggests the potential association may extend beyond diagnosis. A meta-analysis of 11 studies covering more than 700,000 participants examined dairy intake alongside cancer mortality. Men who consumed the most whole milk had as much as a 50% higher risk of dying from prostate cancer than those who consumed the least.

Survey participants showed strong support for making this information more visible. Seventy-six percent favored warning labels on dairy products that would alert consumers to the possible prostate cancer risk.

“The good news is that most men surveyed knew that consuming fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans can help protect them against prostate cancer,” adds Praamsma, “and research shows that consuming a 100% plant-based diet is the most beneficial.”

Plant-Based Diets Show Potential Benefits

The Adventist Health Study-2 found that men eating a vegan diet had a 35% lower risk of prostate cancer than those following a nonvegetarian, lacto-ovo-vegetarian, pesco-vegetarian, or semi-vegetarian diet.

Plant-based eating has also been associated with better outcomes after diagnosis. In a study of more than 2,000 men with prostate cancer, those who ate the largest amounts of plant-based foods had a 56% lower risk of disease progression and a 59% lower risk of recurrence compared with those who ate the smallest amounts.

Plant-rich diets generally supply fiber and a wide range of vitamins and protective plant compounds while containing little or no dairy. However, these studies do not establish that adopting a vegan diet will prevent prostate cancer or stop an existing tumor from advancing. Dietary choices should complement recommended screening and medical care rather than replace them.

Prostate Cancer Remains a Major Threat

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer death in men, according to the American Cancer Society’s 2024 annual report.

Because prostate tumors can vary from slow-growing cancers that cause few problems to aggressive forms capable of spreading, early detection and appropriate treatment remain essential. The American Cancer Society estimates that 333,830 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2026, and 36,320 will die from the disease.

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