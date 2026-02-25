Most US Women Could Have Cardiovascular Disease by 2050, AHA Warns

Women’s heart health is heading toward a crisis, with nearly 60% projected to have cardiovascular disease by 2050.

Heart disease in women is projected to climb dramatically over the next 25 years. By 2050, nearly 60% of women in the United States could have high blood pressure, a major driver of cardiovascular disease. That is up from about half of women in 2020, according to the latest scientific statement from the American Heart Association.

Young adult women are facing rising risk. Close to one in three women ages 22 to 44 are expected to have some form of cardiovascular disease, compared with fewer than one in four today.

Diabetes and obesity are accelerating the trend. Increases in these key risk factors are expected to further fuel the growth of heart disease among women nationwide.

Even children are affected by the shift. By 2050, nearly 32% of girls ages 2 to 19 are projected to have obesity, raising concerns about heart health risks that could begin much earlier in life.

Rising Cardiovascular Disease in US Women

A sharp increase in high blood pressure is expected to drive a major rise in cardiovascular disease (CVD) among women in the United States over the next 25 years. A new scientific statement published in Circulation, the flagship peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, estimates that nearly 6 in 10 women will be living with some form of cardiovascular disease by 2050.

The report, Forecasting the Burden of Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke in the United States Through 2050 in Women: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association, expands on earlier research to project how common heart disease and stroke will become among women and what that could mean financially under current trends.

“One in every three women will die from cardiovascular disease — maybe it’s your grandmother, or your mother, or your daughter,” said Karen E. Joynt Maddox, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, who chaired the volunteer writing group. She is a professor of medicine and public health and co director of the Center for Advancing Health Services, Policy & Economics Research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Additionally, more than 62 million women in the U.S. are living with some type of cardiovascular disease, and that comes with a price tag of at least $200 billion annually. Our estimates indicate that if we stay on the current path, these numbers will grow substantially over the next 25 to 30 years.”

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Key Risk Factors Climbing

The projections show increases across all major forms of cardiovascular disease in women, including heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and stroke. The underlying drivers are also expected to surge, particularly high blood pressure, obesit,y and diabetes.

Joynt Maddox noted additional concerns:

Rates of key risk factors are rising not only in adult women but also among girls ages 2 to 19.

The projected increases are even greater among women and girls who identify as American Indian/Alaska Native, Black, Hispanic, or multiracial.

“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women and remains their #1 health risk overall,” said Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association and executive director of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and senior vice president of women’s health at Northwell Health in New York City. “While many people may think these conditions like high blood pressure are only occurring in older women, we know this is not the case. We know the factors that contribute to heart disease and stroke begin early in life, even among young women and girls. The impact is even greater among those experiencing adverse social determinants of health such as poverty, low literacy, rural residence, and other psychosocial stressors. Identifying the types of trends outlined in this report is critical to making meaningful changes that can reverse this course.”

By 2050: High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, and Obesity

If current patterns continue, the report estimates that by 2050:

Nearly 60% of women will have high blood pressure, up from fewer than half today.

More than 25% of women will have diabetes, compared to about 15% now.

More than 60% of women will have obesity, compared to about 44% currently.

Among women of color, some increases are projected to be especially steep. By 2050:

High blood pressure is expected to rise the most among Hispanic women, increasing by more than 15%.

Obesity is projected to increase the most among Asian women, rising by nearly 26%.

Black women are expected to continue experiencing the highest overall rates of several risk factors, with more than 70% having high blood pressure, more than 71% having obesity, and nearly 28% having diabetes.

Younger Women Facing Earlier Heart Risk

Although older women are still projected to have the highest overall rates of cardiovascular disease, younger women are expected to see significant increases. By 2025:

Nearly one-third of women ages 22 to 44 will have some form of cardiovascular disease, compared to fewer than one in four today.

Diabetes in this age group is expected to more than double from 6% to nearly 16%.

More than one-third will have high blood pressure, an increase of more than 11%.

More than one in six will have obesity, rising by more than 18%.

Rising Obesity in Girls

The statement also highlights concerning trends in children and teens. By 2050, nearly 32% of girls ages 2 to 19 are projected to have obesity, an increase of more than 12%.

Researchers attribute much of this to lifestyle factors. More than 60% of girls are expected to have inadequate physical activity, and more than half are projected to have poor diets. These patterns are only expected to improve slightly over the coming decades. Rates are generally higher among girls of color, particularly Black girls, 40% of whom are projected to have obesity by 2050.

“This trend in increased health risks among girls and young women is particularly disturbing, as it indicates they will be facing chronic health issues for most of their lives. Women are already at increased risk for so many of these health conditions due to factors unique to them throughout their lifespan,” Rosen said. “Significant health changes during pregnancy, perimenopause, and menopause make it particularly important to pay close attention to increases in health risk factors during those times.”

Some Encouraging Trends in Cholesterol and Lifestyle

Not all projections are negative. High cholesterol levels are expected to decline across nearly all groups of women. Improvements are also anticipated in certain health behaviors linked to cardiovascular disease, including healthier diets, increased physical activity, and lower smoking rates.

“We know that people are living longer as health conditions are being better managed. As a medical community, we have done a great job decreasing deaths from big cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes, but these data suggest that we need to really refocus our efforts on health, wellness, and prevention,” Joynt Maddox said. “We need to keep girls and women from developing cardiovascular risk factors so that they can live long, healthy lives free of cardiovascular disease, and that means being very intentional about focusing on optimal cardiovascular health across the life course.”

The American Heart Association defines optimal cardiovascular health through its Life’s Essential 8™. This framework includes four health behaviors (eat better, be more active, quit tobacco, and get healthy sleep) and four health factors (manage weight, control cholesterol, manage blood sugar, and manage blood pressure).

“These ideal cardiovascular health metrics are based on extensive scientific research that recognizes the majority — as much as 80% — of heart disease and stroke can be prevented,” Rosen said. “I like to call Life’s Essential 8 a prescription for health. And one of the most exciting things about it is that we have tailored guidance for these metrics for different times in a woman’s life — from childhood through menopause and beyond. This report projects a concerning future, however, it’s not too late to take the first steps to healthier outcomes.”

Prevention and Policy Solutions

Experts emphasize that prevention remains the most effective and affordable strategy for reducing heart disease. However, the projections suggest that current efforts are not enough, especially for younger women and women of color.

“The most efficient, effective, and least costly way to reduce the prevalence and impact of cardiovascular disease is through prevention. Yet, these projections signal that our current prevention efforts are inadequate, particularly for women of color and younger women,” Joynt Maddox said. “In the report, we’ve identified several considerations to improve prevention, treatment, and sustained care across the life course for all women.”

Health Behaviors

Encouraging healthy habits early can reduce long-term heart risk. Schools, community centers, pediatric clinics, and gynecology offices can promote better nutrition, more activity, and other heart-healthy behaviors. Digital tools may also help reinforce positive lifestyle changes.

Managing Chronic Conditions

Early and consistent treatment of high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity can significantly reduce cardiovascular risk, particularly for women at elevated risk. Health care systems and policymakers are urged to support ongoing care through early check-ins, team-based approaches, and expanded use of digital health tools. Researchers are also encouraged to evaluate how new obesity medications perform specifically in women.

Improving Clinical Care

Women experiencing heart attacks, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, or stroke need timely and high-quality care. Programs such as the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® aim to ensure treatment is fast, effective, and equitable. Long term care plans for conditions like atrial fibrillation and heart failure should reflect sex specific factors. Brain health, including dementia prevention, should also be considered when managing blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Lifelong Heart Health

Each stage of life offers an opportunity to identify and address risk. Pediatricians are advised that early menstrual periods may signal higher cardiovascular risk later in life, making menstrual history an important part of routine care. Coordinated care before, during, and after pregnancy is also essential. Ongoing research is exploring how lifestyle adjustments and hormone therapy during menopause affect heart health.

Addressing Social and Demographic Factors

Social conditions play a powerful role in heart health. Programs designed specifically for Black women are urgently needed to address higher rates of cardiovascular disease. Health systems are encouraged to consider how access to healthy food, transportation and safe housing intersect with medical risk and to design interventions that reflect those realities.

Reversing the Trend Is Possible

Joynt Maddox also authored the American Heart Association’s 2024 presidential advisory Forecasting the Burden of Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke in the United States Through 2050: Prevalence of Risk Factors and Disease. Simulation models in that report suggest the trajectory can be changed.

A 10% reduction in major risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity, combined with a 20% improvement in controlling blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, could reduce cardiovascular disease and stroke events, including deaths, by 17% to 23%. Cutting obesity rates in half and doubling risk factor control could lower cardiovascular events and deaths by 30% to 40%.

“Society has come so far in medical advancements, but the same can’t be said for innovation and progress around cardiovascular health, wellness, and prevention. These projections emphasize how critical it is that we start focusing on how to help all people stay healthy,” Joynt Maddox said. “In this new era of digital health, artificial intelligence and new metabolic medication options, health care professionals increasingly have the tools to do this, but not yet the systems.”

Rosen added that public awareness of cardiovascular disease in women has been declining, making these findings especially concerning.

“Every woman of every age should understand her risk of heart disease and stroke and be empowered to take action to reduce that risk,” she said. “Know your numbers, listen to your body, and be an advocate for your health. Additionally, support girls and women in your life to do the same. We can make a difference — we can be the difference.”

Reference: “Forecasting the Burden of Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke in Women in the United States Through 2050: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association” by Karen E. Joynt Maddox, Harmony R. Reynolds, Demilade Adedinsewo, Cheryl Bushnell, Holli A. DeVon, Holly C. Gooding, Virginia J. Howard, Rina Mauricio, Eliza C. Miller, Garima Sharma, R.J. Waken and on behalf of the American Heart Association Women’s Health Science Committee of the Council on Clinical Cardiology and Stroke Council; Council on Basic Cardiovascular Sciences; Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing; Council on Lifelong Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Health in the Young; and Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease, 25 February 2026, Circulation.

DOI: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000001406

The scientific statement was developed by a volunteer writing group on behalf of multiple American Heart Association councils. Scientific statements summarize current evidence and highlight areas needing further research. They do not provide formal treatment recommendations. Official clinical practice recommendations are issued separately as guidelines.

Co-authors include Vice Chair Harmony R. Reynolds, M.D., FAHA; Demilade Adedinsewo, M.D., M.P.H.; Cheryl Bushnell, M.D., M.H.S., FAHA; Holli A. DeVon, Ph.D., FAHA; Holly C. Gooding, M.D., M.S.; Virginia J. Howard, Ph.D., FAHA; Rina Mauricio, M.D.; Eliza C. Miller, M.D., M.S.; Garima Sharma, M.D., FAHA; and R.J. Waken, Ph.D. Author disclosures are available in the manuscript.

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