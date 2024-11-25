NASA Uncovers RNA Twist That Could Redefine Life’s Origin Story

Recent findings indicate that the chirality of molecules, critical to life’s structure, might not have been as fixed in early Earth as previously thought, suggesting a more versatile and adaptable origin for life.
- A new paper from researchers at UCLA and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center offers new insight into the mystery of life.
- Previous experiments focused on existing molecular biology structures suggest life is predisposed to the molecular homochirality: the preference for “one-handedness” as we see today.
- The new research, focused on structures that could have been around during the RNA world, suggests RNA did not initially have a predisposed chemical bias for one chiral form of amino acids.
Exploring the Foundations of Life’s Asymmetry
Could life on Earth have taken a completely different form, down to the genetic code and proteins that make up our bodies? And is it possible that the way life developed hinges on whether these molecules are “left-handed” or “right-handed”?
New research published in Nature Communications by scientists from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center sheds light on this fundamental question. The study suggests that the earliest life on Earth might have taken a different shape, with the outcome essentially being a chemical coin toss.
The Role of Chirality in Molecular Biology
In chemistry, many molecules exist in two mirror-image forms, much like a left and right hand. Despite their similarities, these forms — known as chiral molecules — are not identical and cannot be superimposed. This unique property, called chirality, plays a crucial role in the structure and function of life’s building blocks.
Chirality exists in sugars — specifically the “ribose” in DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) — as well as the 20 or so common amino acids, which act as the building blocks of all proteins that carry out genetic instructions.
All life on Earth is made up of “right-handed” sugars and “left-handed” amino acids.
Their mirror-image counterparts exist as well. Theoretically, those geometric twin molecules, known as enantiomers, could also act as the building blocks of life. But here on Earth, all molecules involved in life have exclusively the same chirality.
RNA World Hypothesis and Molecular Experiments
The right-handed sugars in DNA and RNA and left-handed amino acids are thought to have evolved to work with each other during the early Earth, where single-stranded RNA could have been the first molecules that gave rise to DNA and amino acids. This hypothetical time period around 4 billion years ago is often referred to as the “RNA world.”
Previous experiments suggest life is predisposed to the molecular homochirality — the preference for “one-handedness” as we see today — but those studies focused on existing molecular biology structures.
The new research focused on structures that could have been around during the RNA world. Their experiments centered around ribozymes — small bits of RNA known to catalyze chemical reactions. The researchers wanted to see whether right-handed ribozymes always build left-handed amino acids, or if there was some variation.
New Insights Into RNA’s Flexibility
To test their hypothesis, the researchers simulated what could have been RNA world’s early Earth conditions. They incubated a solution containing ribozymes and amino acid precursors to see the relative percentages of the right-handed versus left-handed versions of phenylalanine, an amino acid the solution would help produce. After testing 15 different ribozymes, they found that right-handed ribozymes can favor either left-handed or right-handed amino acids. This suggests that RNA did not initially have a predisposed chemical bias for one chiral form of amino acids.
“Earlier work in this area was inspired more by chemical structures in our existing biology, whereas our study looked at any RNAs that would react with the activated amino acid at any position along the strand,” said study leader Irene Chen, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. “What we found is that these ribozymes, while having little to do with our current biology, may indeed represent a potential ‘road not taken’ by life on Earth.”
Implications for Extraterrestrial Life and Future Research
This lack of preference challenges the notion that early life was predisposed to select left-handed-amino acids, which dominate in modern proteins. The research also offers insights on how to look for chemical signals of extraterrestrial life.
“The findings suggest that life’s eventual homochirality might not be a result of chemical determinism but could have emerged through later evolutionary pressures,” said study author Alberto Vázquez-Salazar, a UCLA Samueli postdoctoral scholar and member of Chen’s research group. “This work emphasizes the flexibility and adaptability of RNA as a model for studying early evolution and the emergence of life, particularly regarding the origins of biological homochirality.”
Earth’s pre-life history lies beyond the oldest part of the fossil record, which has been steadily destroyed by plate tectonics. During that time, the planet was likely bombarded by asteroids. Alongside chemical experiments, other origin-of-life researchers have been looking at molecular evidence from meteorites.
“Understanding the chemical properties of life helps us know what to look for in our search for life across the solar system,” said co-author Jason Dworkin, senior scientist for astrobiology at Goddard and director of the Astrobiology Analytical Laboratory.
NASA’s Ongoing Research Into Life’s Building Blocks
Dworkin is the project scientist on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which extracted samples from the asteroid Bennu and delivered them to Earth last year for further study.
“We are analyzing OSIRIS-REx samples for the chirality (handedness) of individual amino acids, and in the future, samples from Mars will also be tested in laboratories for evidence of life including ribozymes and proteins,” Dworkin said.
The research was supported by grants from NASA, the Simons Foundation Collaboration on the Origin of Life and the National Science Foundation. Vázquez-Salazar acknowledges support through the NASA Postdoctoral Program, which is administered by Oak Ridge Associated Universities under contract with NASA.
Other authors on the paper include Josh Kenchel, Evan Janzen, Reno Wells and Krishna Brunton, who were former members of Chen’s research group at UC Santa Barbara; Kyle Schultz, part of her group at UCLA; Ziwei Liu, a researcher at the University of Cambridge; Weiwei Li, a graduate student at UC Santa Barbara’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management; and Eric Parker, an astrochemist with Goddard’s Astrobiology Analytical Laboratory.
Chen also holds a faculty appointment in the UCLA Chemistry & Biochemistry Department.
Reference: “Prebiotic chiral transfer from self-aminoacylating ribozymes may favor either handedness” by Josh Kenchel, Alberto Vázquez-Salazar, Reno Wells, Krishna Brunton, Evan Janzen, Kyle M. Schultz, Ziwei Liu, Weiwei Li, Eric T. Parker, Jason P. Dworkin and Irene A. Chen, 12 September 2024, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-52362-x
These are troubled times for alternatives to natural processes. New observations of cosmology have brutally and pitilessly murdered attempts to replace natural processes with magic agency. The new concordance cosmology – inflation+LCDM – shows robustly and beyond reasonable doubt that an entirely natural process of space expansion produces all there is – the universe.
Despite that incontrovertible evidence some snake oil salespeople insist on pushing Bronze Age products of organized superstition on innocent people. It is at the very least morally problematic to base your life on an obvious lie, even more to bald-faced suggest others should do so.
I should add that astrobiology is also researching evolution of the split between biology and geology here on Earth, the type case for evolution and still the only known case.
Though here the biochemistry minority, as the paper authors seem to belong to according to the published “Author information”, is slowly catching up to (but admittedly also supporting) what biologists already know. [See my own response to the press release.]
I’m happy to see that biochemists are slowly catching up on what biologists already know, that early cells had a racemic environment with equal left and right chirality. It is what the phylogenetics imply on the split between biology and geology and it is what the frozen in chiral preferences of the genetic machinery implies.
Despite being unnecessary in modern cells with their inherited metabolic machinery at cell division, the tRNA loading aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases have a 70 % chiral selectivity and the tRNA using rRNA peptidyl transferase have a 70 % chiral selectivity. In total a > 90 % chiral filter, which should have given selective advantage for early abiotic organics importing cells. As the new research also suggests.
Have you considered the critique of current theories of abiogenesis by Dr James Tour ; the Rice University synthetic organic chemist who has pointed out the flaws of origin of life proponent’s methodologies and their scientifically unjustifiable conclusions ?
Here is a detailed 13 part series that speaks to current OOL research
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLILWudw_84t2THBvJZFyuLA0qvxwrIBDr&si=KEa2vyd9a51pnVoz
