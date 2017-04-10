New HiRISE Image Views a Hill in the South Polar Region of Mars

This newly released image from the high resolution imaging science experiment (HiRISE) on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provides astronomers with a closer look at the southern region of Mars.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter views a hill in the south polar region of Mars. Here layered deposits have been influenced the erosion of the icy layers. The hill protects the layers from erosion, so the pattern of erosion to the sides of the hill forms a beautiful spiral pattern.

The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) per pixel. The original image scale is 49.7 centimeters (19.6 inches) per pixel (with 2 x 2 binning); objects on the order of 149 centimeters (58.6 inches) across are resolved. North is up.

Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona