OneWeb Satellite Constellation to Boost Wi-Fi on Planes – Speeds Up to 195Mbps

Flight passengers will soon be able to connect to their families and colleagues on Earth via low-orbit telecommunications satellites.

Speeds will be comparable to those at home, substantially boosting the service currently provided by geostationary satellites.

On March 19, 2021, communications company OneWeb signed an agreement to deliver Wi-Fi on aircraft with SatixFy, a British manufacturer of electronic components. They will develop in-flight connectivity terminals that will work over OneWeb’s constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, as well as on geostationary satellite networks. The companies are targeting 2022 for certification and flight testing.

OneWeb currently has 110 satellites in orbit but foresees a constellation of about 650.

The terminals will use electronically steered multi-beam antenna technologies to provide multi-beam capability and operate simultaneously via many different satellites.

The terminals use SatixFy’s state-of-the-art application-specific integrated circuit chip set, developed with the support of the UK Space Agency through ESA’s program of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES).

Satixfy has formed a joint venture called JetTalk with Singapore Technology Engineering Ltd to commercialize the terminal for commercial aviation markets.