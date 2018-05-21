Orbital ATK Antares Rocket Successfully Lifts Off

By Sarah Loff, NASA May 21, 2018

Orbital ATK Antares Rocket Lifts Off

The Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A, Monday, May 21, 2018 at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Orbital ATK’s ninth contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver approximately 7,400 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew.

Photo Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

