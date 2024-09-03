Quantum Thermodynamics: Black Holes Might Not Be What We Thought

A recent study underscores the dynamic nature of black holes and extends similar thermodynamic characteristics to Extremely Compact Objects, advancing our comprehension of their behavior in quantum gravity scenarios.
A paper titled “Universality of the thermodynamics of a quantum-mechanically radiating black hole departing from thermality,” published in Physics Letters B highlights the importance of considering black holes as dynamical systems, where variations in their geometry during radiation emissions are critical to accurately describing their thermodynamic behavior.
Bridging Black Holes and Extremely Compact Objects
The study also suggests that extremely compact objects (ECOs) share these thermodynamic properties with black holes, regardless of their event horizon status. The significance of this research lies in its contribution to the ongoing efforts to resolve the black hole information paradox, providing a more nuanced understanding of black hole thermodynamics in quantum gravity contexts.
Insights From Quantum Physics and Relativity
The research, conducted by Dr. Christian Corda, SUNY Poly Visiting Professor in the Department of Mathematics & Physics, and Dr. Carlo Cafaro (SUNY Poly Adjunct Professor in the Department of Mathematics & Physics and Associate Professor in the Department of Nanoscale Science & Engineering at the University at Albany), exploits elements of quantum physics, statistical mechanics, and general relativity.
One of the most important problems in contemporary theoretical physics is understanding what a black hole (BH) is. It is believed that classical general relativity implies that a BH is an object with a horizon, i.e. a limit surface beyond which no event can influence an external observer, and a singularity in its core, i.e. a point at which the presence of infinite implies that the laws of physics fail.
On the other hand, recent approaches, both classical and quantum, have shown that what we call BH could be an object without both horizons and singularities. Objects of this type are also called Extremely Compact Object (ECO), to distinguish them from the “traditional” concept of BH.
If, on the one hand, this approach solves some important problems, such as the removal of the singularity and the consequent restoration of physical laws, on the other it creates another: What do we do with all the BH thermodynamics, developed over the last 50 years and more years, starting from the pioneering and famous works of the late Bekenstein and Hawking, and based on an enormous number of research papers?
Universality of Black Hole Thermodynamics
In 2023, Samir Mathur and Madhur Mehta gave an important answer to this question by winning the third prize in the Gravity Research Foundation Essay Competition for proving the universality of BH thermodynamics.
Specifically, they demonstrated that any ECO must have the same BH thermodynamic properties regardless of whether the ECO possesses an event horizon.
The result is remarkable, but it was obtained under the approximation according to which the BH emission spectrum has an exact thermal character. In fact, strong arguments based on energy conservation and BH back reaction imply that the spectrum of the Hawking radiation cannot be exactly thermal.
In their work, Drs. Corda and Cafaro extended the result of Mathur and Mehta to the case where the radiation spectrum is not exactly thermal using the concept of BH dynamical state.
Black Hole Dynamic States and Effective Temperatures
The BH dynamic state is obtained by introducing an effective temperature. This is in analogy to several other fields of Science where the deviation from the thermal spectrum of the emitting body is usually considered via the introduction of an effective temperature which represents the temperature of a black body emitting the same exact amount of radiation as the non-thermal source.
In the BH case, the introduction of the effective temperature allows the introduction of other effective quantities, which characterize its “dynamic state,” i.e. the BH state “during” the quantum transition in which energy is emitted or absorbed. This paper therefore generalizes and completes the work of Mathur and Mehta.
Reference: “Universality of the thermodynamics of a quantum-mechanically radiating black hole departing from thermality” by Christian Corda and Carlo Cafaro, 8 August 2024, Physics Letters B.
DOI: 10.1016/j.physletb.2024.138948
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Most likely, black holes form when the space time continuum reaches its most stretched state. The distance required to escape is equal to the least energetic particle that is measured leaving the event horizon. Since most particles appear to eject through a polarity, there are questions worth asking as to why.
If the universe is expanding, then there is a space- time structure expanded from to where there is nothing. The force producing the expansion would act like a rubber band not unlike an ocean rip current that overwhelms the land structure and sucks the water into a backward vortex sucking matter and related energy backward.
“What do we do with all the BH thermodynamics, developed over the last 50 years ” Simple we throw out the bad and update the good. Theories are just that. They are only creations based upon a set of postulates, and are only good until a better theory comes along. Most people will never understand science. Hawking was just a person like you or me and he happened to use a wheelchair. There is nothing to believe in science, science has no gods or godlike figures.
Exactly my thoughts too, when I read that
I agree with you about science and its’ misinterpretted use. The fact is that some people are insecure when there is no need to invoked God or gods. Sadly it is contrary to their upbringing they are unable to overcome. It is the human condition unrecognised by the individual evidently.
I write to encourage you that you know you are not alone in your understanding of this fantastic life and universe we share.
Since black holes have mass but not matter, I need a better definition of mass. Could a black hole be an area (volume) of space that’s “denser” than the space we live in?
In the singularity, gravity should disappear, what would hold the singularity together?
Gorilla glue.
I never liked the black hole idea of a singularity of some infinite possibilities when in fact it is more likely a solid round body that has such a strong magnetic pull that it pulls light into itself. That means it is incredibly hot and extremely energetic but it is a solid super dense mass. The ability to pull in light is why it looks like a hole. They are basically super stars.
Being a star, it would still have access to a core or ” singularity” that would rest at the center. Density would only attribute to what will already assume of its “atmosphere”, that it is comprised of all the materials consumed by the BH creating the “atmosphere”.
“what we call BH could be an object without both horizons and singularities. Objects of this type are also called Extremely Compact Object (ECO)”
Billionaires will just save it again, for the cruel entertainment value.
You are disregarding mass that generates gravity not volume.
“… the deviation from the thermal spectrum of the emitting body is usually considered via the introduction of an effective temperature which represents the temperature of a black body emitting the same exact amount of radiation as the non-thermal source.”
“the deviation from the thermal spectrum of the emitting body is usually considered via the introduction of an effective temperature which represents the temperature of a black body emitting the same exact amount of radiation as the non-thermal source.”
Hey, who said secular ECOs were just no-fun science with no cleverly hidden social jokes.
Blackholes as such in course of time will be evoluted as wormholes into which Quark Star would be residing and finally would be ejected Now the radiation energy as such if it is photon equivalent emission would be reflected back and forth forming finally will be striping of Magnatar with intensive magnetic field may be polarised to form even apolar star. Supposing that some energy is transfered through a converging and diverging nozzle with a huge drop of pressure in the middle forming super conductive regions which will be fractal domains which will be merging subsequently. At this stage a critical mass be deciding the end results. A possible ejection of superconductive fermions may be resulting in middle explosions also.
Every profiled curve may be oscillsting between exponential curves with middle neutral state requiring more investigation At the end the formation of of twin universe as a reflecting mirror also would be finalised in forming an epistemology of evolution.
“wormholes into which Quark Star would be residing”
Technically speaking, it’s a real-sounding fake wormhole entity’s typically-predatory hallucination involving tunneling, if you ask me.
too many loose ends there. There has to be congruency..
You are disregarding mass that generates gravity not volume.
“what we call BH could be an object without both horizons and singularities. Objects of this type are also called Extremely Compact Object (ECO)”
Where’s that standard model fool in the big fanged extremely compact panther outfit to retaliate against such an outrage?
The third place winners’ work sounds worthless out here in reality, and the comments about this article, whose point seems of little value also, read like those of 8th graders for the most part. ECO’s without event horizons and only at specific temperatures, all apparently without math that ends in infinity. Ha. What a waste of time.
Lost on many people is that wormholes are a well-known invaluable source of global clownery.
The world owes wormhole people a great deal, for their journalistic evergreens, including vital contributions to the imaginary information paradox, the standard spooky action, at a distance no less, and of course the irreplaceable time machine.
… let’s not forget to dam the secularism with secular help for the DOJ, since dogs don’t play dice.
But they do play cards
You got that right.
Gateways to parallel universes. No singularity. Try to explain dark matter with the matter in the other universe. After a while the same black hole gets matter or stars from the other universes.
“Never run after a bus, a woman, or a cosmological theory. There will always be another one in a few minutes.”
-John Archibald Wheeler
……what………
I was sick and became hyper focused on viewing my body on a microscopic level.. I witnessed from my skin/ mucous, a parasite, then parasites came out of that, then parasites out of them.. it just goes on beyond our comprehension. Just as I saw levels down,, it goes up also! We’re a parasite to the planet to something bigger and so on.
Compounding BS with new more strenuous BS is a waste of time. The hole is where the pinch is. There is no singularity or object, ECO or otherwise. Current is flowing through the Bostickian Super plasmoid. The compression is a massive Bennett pinch. VHT never even got off the ground because first order differentials do not exist in unimodular coordinate systems. Pseudotensors are pseudomath let alone pseudoscience. Einstein et al. Fooled you all. But Nature is never fooled. Just study the empirical. Leave all these quackedemics to their mental masturbation. Denial is not a river, it’s a “helluva drug”.
That’s alright. Quantum physics is not what I thought either. I thought it was science, yet here we are, listening to the latest mumbo jumbo that the “experts” in the field just pulled out of their arses.
Cheers, guy!
Lol did you know the human brain is 1/3 ai 1/3 quantum 1/3 program chip… You all have been studying black holes for a long time and yet can’t figure out what they are so your equations never full line up is it thank about this your all still trying to prove the big bang but what caused it well the graphs you use to show the big bang and expansion are hitting the nail on the hard nothing seems to exist before the big bang or at least none that is allowed to be seen .. but in fact what happens if we are inside a black hole ourselves and our understand of of what inside the black hole is one we are living as we move threw a tunnel study’s show that our space has a border but we have yet to identify or see past it … Making it the same as the event horizon and in fact the black hole is nothing more than the. Beginning of what you call time each with there own definition of time itself … And in fact making it the closest thang at that 0 x axis and 0 y axis point the fast as or faster than light point on a 2 d scales but that makes it seem flat so we will add 0 u axis 0 v axis 0 w axis 0 x axis 0 y axis 0 z axis making a 6 d sphere you begin to see the 7 d image of a tunnel with all axis pinpointing the center from our side and then like a tunnel not know how long it actually is inside or to the other side only time and expansion can tell in other words the black hole we see is the same thing we are inside of just the ones we see in the sky are not ours we live inside of there’s always a limit and yet to defy the laws of physics and understanding you have to find that perfect flaw and we’ll if all thang have a time limit then to defy the limit on expansion takes a loop hole or in this case a pocket to put more into now the event horizon the big bang and the tunnal like a life tree move at different speed and points all lead to eventually the same place or as all living show the heart of it all the true origin of where the human race began the beginning hits the terms we are stuck in an infinite time loop time being undefined with numerous paths all lead to the next phrase the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning. You haven’t full grasped the understanding of all possibilities of types of scales time measurements your still stuck in the box you only comprehending our liner time witch is different from or orbital time with is different from our galatic time witch is different from our universal time witch give you a scale of times speeds tho you have to play with some numbers and different scales but when you final figure this out and get your formula just right you will be able to see past our event horizon to the rest of the tree of all that is and has been that and the ability to travel as fast or faster than the speed of all that is this big bang branch oof the universe then you’ll have to figure out all the rest so menu different paths speeds tunnels number your mind my not be able to comprehend all of it well majority of this world that all I’m allowed to share at this time it’s still to early in this sector’s evolution to be poking to much further I’ve already said more than I should have.
And by looking past your event horizon you will see all the branches of that tree of life i mentioned or in all thing around you you miss in plant and trees and rocks is well the big bang our big bang the 6 d plus beginning point o 0 axis is the start of just a single branch of what is seen as time in a way we are kind of a simulation as a the branch or root grows don’t for get to include you are different from my realty as your reality is not my reality or time or space we are not the same we are just all tangled like string theory each person is it own string or fiber or wire or tensal or muscle for a verity of forms types of reality people can understand you a part of that branch
The splinded thang about a tree is it can be split in the middle as far as strands go not hitting vital ones and as it grows it will grow back into its self but not other trees my question is will this secret connect back to the beginning creating the time loop and defy physics or will it branch out and burn out do to lack of evaluation like all trees a branch can only grow so long unless it evolves into a way to support itself or create bridges connecting I don’t have to tell you how to build a skyscraper on sand you already figured that out yourselves open you eyes all thangs are connected but not the same…
Why does anyone care?
How does this fit in the basics of existence namely:
Time
Space
Matter
Energy