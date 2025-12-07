A new study reveals that Srinivasa Ramanujan’s century-old formulas for calculating pi unexpectedly emerge within modern theories of critical phenomena, turbulence, and black holes.
In school, many of us first encounter the irrational number π (pi) – rounded off as 3.14, with an infinite number of decimal digits – when we learn how a circle’s circumference relates to its diameter. Since then, computing power has advanced enormously, and modern supercomputers can now determine trillions of digits of this constant.
Researchers at the Centre for High Energy Physics (CHEP), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have now shown that some of the purely mathematical formulas created a century ago to calculate pi are closely linked to present-day fundamental physics. These old formulas reappear in theoretical models used to study percolation, turbulence, and certain aspects of black holes.
The trail leads back to 1914. Just before leaving Madras for Cambridge, the renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan published a paper that introduced 17 formulas for calculating pi. These formulas were exceptionally efficient, allowing pi to be computed more quickly than with other methods available at the time. Although they contained only a small number of mathematical terms, they still produced many correct decimal places of pi. Over the years, they became so important that they now underpin modern computational and mathematical techniques for evaluating pi, including the methods used on today’s supercomputers.
“Scientists have computed pi up to 200 trillion digits using an algorithm called the Chudnovsky algorithm,” says Aninda Sinha, Professor at CHEP and senior author of the new study. “These algorithms are actually based on Ramanujan’s work.”
A Deeper Question: Why Do These Formulas Exist?
The question that Sinha and Faizan Bhat, first author and former IISc PhD student, asked was: Why should such astonishing formulas exist at all? In their work, they looked for a physics-based answer. “We wanted to see whether the starting point of his formulas fit naturally into some physics,” says Sinha. “In other words, is there a physical world where Ramanujan’s mathematics appears on its own?”
They found that Ramanujan’s formulas naturally come up within a broad class of theories called conformal field theories, specifically within logarithmic conformal field theories. Conformal field theories describe systems with scale invariance symmetry – essentially systems that look identical no matter how deep you zoom in, like fractals. In a physical context, this can be seen at the critical point of water, a special temperature and pressure at which both liquid and vapor forms of water become indistinguishable from each other.
At this point, water shows scale invariance symmetry and its properties can be described using conformal field theory. Critical behavior also comes up in percolation (how things spread through a medium), at the onset of turbulence in fluids, and certain descriptions of black holes – phenomena that can be explained by the more specific logarithmic conformal field theories.
Ramanujan’s Mathematics Reappears in Physics
The researchers found that the mathematical structure underlying the starting point of Ramanujan’s formulas also comes up in the mathematics underlying these logarithmic conformal field theories. Using this connection, they could efficiently calculate certain quantities in these theories – ones that could potentially help them understand phenomena like turbulence or percolation better. This is similar to Ramanujan going from the starting point of his formulas and efficiently deriving pi. “[In] any piece of beautiful mathematics, you almost always find that there is a physical system which actually mirrors the mathematics,” says Bhat. “Ramanujan’s motivation might have been very mathematical, but without his knowledge, he was also studying black holes, turbulence, percolation, all sorts of things.”
The study shows that Ramanujan’s century-old formulas have a hitherto hidden application in making current high-energy physics calculations faster and more tractable. Even without this, however, Sinha and Bhat say they were just baffled by the beauty of Ramanujan’s mathematics. “We were simply fascinated by the way a genius working in early 20th century India, with almost no contact with modern physics, anticipated structures that are now central to our understanding of the universe,” says Sinha.
Reference: “Ramanujan’s 1/π Series and Conformal Field Theories” by Faizan Bhat and Aninda Sinha, 2 December 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/c38g-fd2v
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The study shows that Ramanujan’s century-old formulas have a hitherto hidden application in making current high-energy physics calculations faster and more tractable.
VERY GOOD.
The correlation between mass m and pi (π) is not a direct numerical game but stems from the profound physical picture that mass itself may be a topological phenomenon. π is an indispensable part of the mathematical language defining this topological structure (vortex), while m is the physical manifestation of this structure.
Mass is not an isolated concept but a manifestation of the topological attributes of spacetime, and pi (π), as a fundamental constant in the mathematical universe, is the core element characterizing these topological attributes—particularly closure and stability. Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) provides a novel geometric and topological perspective for understanding the origin of mass, unifying the most fundamental physical quantity (mass) and the most fundamental mathematical constant (π) at the level of spacetime structure.
——Excerpted from https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1949093422465015827.
E=mc² is not Einstein’s “flight of fancy” but a natural corollary of topological vortex geometry within the relativistic framework.
——Excerpted from https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1948342728527185301.
Hmmm,you are a very inteligent being,you even possibly have some faith, i think, very good read in my opinion
Thank you for browsing and commenting.
In scientific debates, labeling dissenting theories as “pseudoscience” or “crackpot science” is a common defense strategy. Although TVT possesses a clear mathematical and physical foundation, it has been marginalized by some mainstream scholars due to its challenge to authority. Mainstream theories sustain a vast academic industry chain. Challenging the paradigm may touch on vested interest groups. Some people, in order to enter the so-called mainstream academic community, no longer have the concepts of dirty, ugly, and shameful in their dictionaries. Honesty has no connection with them.
Thank you for sharing your knowledge!
Thank you for browsing and commenting.
The relentless pursuit of science and truth by humanity requires more people like you to participate. In an era where science is increasingly interdisciplinary and dialogue between science and the public is ever more frequent, this practice, Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) combines professional depth with a communicative awareness, undoubtedly provides a valuable annotation for building a responsible and vibrant scientific ecosystem.
Isn’t there a scientifically informed editor available to filter out at least s o m e of the bvIIsiht comments from Boo-Hoo’s v0rtext crank-operated machine?
If you don’t like his comments, then ignore them. Btw, I don’t care much for your habitually acidic comments , either
Thank you for your comment.
This statement is the inevitable result of some so-called scholars in physics today using their pseudoscientific theories to deceive the public. Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), nature is a superposition, deflection, entanglement, and locking of geometric shapes. Without mathematics, physics will achieve nothing.
Thank you for browsing and commenting.
Researchers have been immersed in existing paradigms for a long time and it difficult to quickly accept new theories that require reconstructing fundamental concepts. Although TVT possesses a clear mathematical and physical foundation, it has been marginalized by some so-called scholars due to its challenge to authority. Mainstream theories sustain a vast academic industry chain. Challenging the paradigm may touch on vested interest groups. Some people, in order to enter the so-called mainstream academic community, no longer have the concepts of dirty, ugly, and shameful in their dictionaries. Honesty has no connection with them.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
Please refer to https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1943715764965188178.
Pi is an interesting incalculable number with an estimated infinite number of decimal places. One of the first programs I wrote was to calculate Pi in Fortran out to a specified number of decimals. Once, while swimming in a public pool on the South Shore of long Island in teh 1980s, there was a cloud hovering a half mile or so above the pool for about 10 minutes in the shape of the Greek letter Pi while I swam laps. I pointed it out to my wife. It seemed be stationary as well which was unusual as after each lap I checked and it was still there, not dissolving like a normal could would. A day or so later I wondered if it was a cosmic joke, as being literally, maybe there is such a thing as Pi in the sky. This happened. It seemed relevant at first but maybe it’s not.
See, math is the problem, not the solver. It automatically jails the mind in problems of math – and math is not reality.
What you want to see is the true nature – of nature; -and- you want to know what you haven’t figured out yet.
The first job is to think without math. Pi proves that 10-based number systems are an endless rat-hole. It’s your own personal Escher Hotel.
VERY GOOD!
Thank you for your comment: Math is the problem, not the solver, the first job is to think without math. This statement is the inevitable result of some so-called scholars in physics today using their pseudoscientific theories to deceive the public.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), nature is a superposition, deflection, entanglement, and locking of geometric shapes. Without mathematics, physics will achieve nothing.
Absolutely why ancient mathematical principles rely on a 12-# system… the principles of a 10-# system do Not align with Astronomical principles responsible for the Entire Reason of Everything in the Universe. Hence, Robbing us of Any opportunity to understand why we can’t get out of the Twilight Zone.
VERY GOOD!
Thank you for your comment: Math is the problem, not the solver, the first job is to think without math. This statement is the inevitable result of some so-called scholars in physics today using their pseudoscientific theories to deceive the public.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), nature is a superposition, deflection, entanglement, and locking of geometric shapes. Without mathematics, physics will achieve nothing.
How is pi similar to trust? Could pi work as a partial Governor with respect to LLM’s?
Pi and ‘e’ are transcendental numbers (not irrational)
One physicist, whose name I forget, says that the universe itself is a pi calculator. At some time in the future, the calculation will be complete. Then….
E=mc² is not Einstein’s “flight of fancy” but a natural corollary of topological vortex geometry within the relativistic framework.
——Excerpted from https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1948342728527185301.
You’re having a moment of quote mish-mash… GalIelo said something close. I believe Tagreb (sp?) said about the Universe bring mathematical. I could be wrong, but in my infinite wisdom (ha, ha!) I can’t come up with thst quote.
-gwen
VERY GOOD. The Universe bring mathematical, the nature of the physical world is topological.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), through a set of concise yet profound mathematical formulas, provides a promising theoretical framework for unifying spacetime, gravity [1], and quantum phenomena. Its mathematical skeleton not only demonstrates the powerful role of topological methods [4, 6, 8] in fundamental physics but also opens new paths for understanding the fundamental laws of the universe. Although TVT is still under development, its core idea—that the nature of the physical world is topological—has shown unique insight and explanatory potential. With the refinement of mathematical tools and deeper physical applications, TVT is expected to make substantive contributions to solving quantum gravity [5] puzzles and exploring the origin of matter.
Mathematics is the most basic branch of knowledge. It has a clear role in all other branches of knowledge. But other branches have no role in mathematics. Even an omnipotent creator cannot defy the laws of mathematics.
In the physical world, all changes, whatever be the cause, happen by way of motion causing adding up or breaking up of entities. Both motion and adding up/ breaking up follow mathematical laws. Gravity tends to make the structure formed by adding up particles to be as spherical as possible,and so pi has a crucial role in physics.
Ramanujan was a genius. His work in mathematics will always have some new role in the evolving field of physics.
Aren’t transcendental numbers a subset of irrational numbers?
The invariance of PI-ness.. it makes sense that functions can be found that describe such conformations.