Researchers Discover What Reading for Pleasure May Be Doing to Your Brain

Reading for pleasure may offer surprising benefits for the brain, with research linking the habit to better mental health, stronger cognitive abilities, and a lower risk of dementia.

Reading for pleasure may do far more than provide entertainment. A scientific review published in Psychological Medicine links the habit to better mental health, stronger cognitive abilities, and a lower risk of dementia. Research also suggests that reading is associated with measurable differences in brain structure, although scientists are still investigating whether reading directly causes these changes.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and The Queen’s Reading Room examined evidence spanning childhood through old age. Their findings suggest that reading for enjoyment, whether alone or with others, may support brain health in several ways, with some benefits potentially appearing after just a few minutes.

Reading Early in Life Is Linked to Better Brain Development

Some of the strongest evidence comes from a study involving more than 10,000 young people. Children who began reading for pleasure at an early age tended to perform better on tests of attention, memory, and executive function, the mental abilities involved in planning, decision-making, and controlling behavior. They also showed stronger academic performance, fewer mental health problems, healthier sleep habits, and less screen time.

Reading is closely associated with literacy development, but its relationship with learning extends to mathematics. Both activities rely on overlapping cognitive processes, including working memory, language comprehension, and executive control. Despite these potential advantages, surveys indicate that recreational reading among children and teenagers has fallen to its lowest recorded levels, particularly among adolescent boys and children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Reading may also provide psychological benefits throughout adulthood. Surveys associate reading for enjoyment with lower stress, greater relaxation, stronger empathy, and more openness to different perspectives. In one survey, nearly two in five adults (38%) identified reading as their preferred way to unwind.

A neuroscience study commissioned by The Queen’s Reading Room in 2024 reported that just five minutes of reading fiction could reduce stress by up to 20%. The research also identified improvements in concentration and problem-solving, alongside reduced feelings of loneliness. These results suggest that even brief reading sessions may offer benefits, although the size and persistence of those effects require further investigation.

Brain Imaging Reveals Structural Differences Associated With Reading

Brain imaging studies have found associations between reading and several features of brain anatomy. These include greater volume and cortical surface area in regions involved in language, learning, emotional regulation, and executive control. Researchers have also observed stronger white matter connections supporting language processing and increased cortical thickness in areas important for reading and comprehension.

Most of these findings are observational, so they cannot establish whether reading produces the anatomical differences or whether existing brain characteristics influence reading habits. However, intervention studies offer preliminary evidence that reading-related training can alter brain structure. In one small study, 11 children with dyslexia aged 7 to 11 completed eight weeks of training involving mental imagery, speech articulation, and tracing letters and words. Their reading abilities improved alongside increases in gray matter volume in specific brain regions. Because the intervention involved specialized training rather than recreational reading, its findings cannot be directly applied to reading for pleasure.

Reading May Help Protect Cognitive Health in Older Adults

The potential benefits of reading extend into later life, when preserving memory and thinking abilities becomes increasingly important. In a study of nearly 5,500 adults aged 55 and older, participants who frequently engaged in mentally stimulating activities, including reading, were significantly less likely to develop cognitive impairment during five years of follow-up.

Another study associated reading newspapers, magazines, and books with a 33% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. These findings support a possible relationship between mentally stimulating activities and healthier cognitive aging, but they do not establish that reading prevents dementia. Other factors, including education, general health, and lifestyle, may contribute to the observed associations.

Shared Reading Could Offer Additional Benefits

Reading with other people may provide advantages beyond those associated with reading alone. Book clubs, family reading sessions, and community reading groups combine intellectual engagement with social interaction, potentially helping participants feel less isolated and more connected. Social connection is itself associated with better mental and physical health, particularly among older adults.

“Shared reading groups and book clubs appear to provide additional benefits through social interaction,” said Professor Barbara Sahakian of the University of Cambridge. The Queen’s Reading Room has also introduced shared reading programs in homeless shelters and domestic violence refuges, where books are used as part of therapeutic recovery efforts.

Scientists Say More Research Is Needed

Sahakian and Cambridge researcher Dr. Christelle Langley began examining the broader benefits of reading while writing their 2025 book, Brain Boost: Healthy Habits for a Happier Life. They found evidence linking recreational reading to numerous positive outcomes, but also discovered that the subject had received relatively limited scientific investigation.

Together with Vicki Perrin, CEO of The Queen’s Reading Room, the researchers argue that encouraging people to read for enjoyment could support well-being across the lifespan. They emphasize that reading does not have to involve traditional novels. Comics, graphic novels, and books connected to a person’s existing interests may help make reading more accessible, particularly for children who otherwise show little interest in it.

Reference: “Reading and associations with brain health, cognition, well-being, and mental health” by Barbara J. Sahakian, Vicki Perrin and Christelle Langley, 15 September 2026, Psychological Medicine.

DOI: 10.1017/S0033291726105625

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