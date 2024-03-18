Revolutionizing Plastics: How Sugar-Based Polyamides Could Save Our Planet

In today’s fast-paced industrial society, the search for eco-friendly materials is more pressing than ever. Plastics, which are a common part of everyday life, present major environmental issues, primarily due to their fossil fuel origins and problematic disposal.

Now, a study led by Jeremy Luterbacher’s team at EPFL unveils a pioneering approach to producing high-performance plastics from renewable resources. The research, published in Nature Sustainability, introduces a novel method for creating polyamides – a class of plastics known for their strength and durability, the most famous of which are nylons – using a sugar core derived from agricultural waste.

The new method leverages a renewable resource, and also achieves this transformation efficiently and with minimal environmental impact.

Environmental Benefits and Efficiency

“Typical, fossil-based plastics need aromatic groups to give rigidity to their plastics – this gives them performance properties like hardness, strength, and high-temperature resistance,” says Luterbacher. “Here, we get similar results but use a sugar structure, which is ubiquitous in nature and generally completely non-toxic, to provide rigidity and performance properties.”

Lorenz Manker, the study’s lead author, and his colleagues developed a catalyst-free process to convert dimethyl glyoxylate xylose, a stabilized carbohydrate made directly from biomass such as wood or corn cobs, into high-quality polyamides. The process achieves an impressive atom efficiency of 97%, meaning almost all the starting material is used in the final product, which drastically reduces waste.

The bio-based polyamides exhibit properties that can compete with their fossil counterparts, offering a promising alternative for various applications. What’s more, the materials demonstrated significant resilience through multiple cycles of mechanical recycling, maintaining their integrity and performance, which is a crucial factor for managing the lifecycle of sustainable materials.

The potential applications for these innovative polyamides are vast, ranging from automotive parts to consumer goods, all with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. The team’s techno-economic analysis and life-cycle assessment suggest these materials could be competitively priced against traditional polyamides including nylons (e.g. nylon 66), with a global warming potential reduction of up to 75%.

The production of these materials is now being scaled up by the EPFL spin-off, Bloom Biorenewables, in an effort to get them into the market.