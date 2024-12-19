Close Menu
    Russian Cosmonauts Complete Epic Seven-Hour Spacewalk

    By NASA1 Comment1 Min Read
    Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin Spacewalk
    Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin conducts a spacewalk 260 miles above the Earth’s surface and removes science hardware attached to the space station’s Poisk module. Credit: NASA+

    Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner began a spacewalk on December 19 at 10:36 a.m. EST.

    During the mission, they successfully completed all major tasks, including installing an experiment package to monitor celestial X-ray sources, setting up new electrical connector patch panels, and removing outdated experiments for disposal.

    Due to time constraints, they could not complete a secondary, non-essential task: relocating a control panel for the European robotic arm mounted on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

    Spacewalkers Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin ISS
    Two cosmonauts work outside the space station to activate a radiator on the Nauka science module during a spacewalk on May 12, 2023. At top, is the European robotic arm attached to Nauka. Credit: NASA

    Ovchinin and Vagner concluded the spacewalk at 5:53 p.m. EST, after spending seven hours and 17 minutes outside the station.

    This mission marked the second spacewalk of Ovchinin’s career and the first for Vagner. It was the 272nd spacewalk conducted for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

