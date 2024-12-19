Russian Cosmonauts Complete Epic Seven-Hour Spacewalk

Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner began a spacewalk on December 19 at 10:36 a.m. EST.

During the mission, they successfully completed all major tasks, including installing an experiment package to monitor celestial X-ray sources, setting up new electrical connector patch panels, and removing outdated experiments for disposal.

Due to time constraints, they could not complete a secondary, non-essential task: relocating a control panel for the European robotic arm mounted on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Ovchinin and Vagner concluded the spacewalk at 5:53 p.m. EST, after spending seven hours and 17 minutes outside the station.

This mission marked the second spacewalk of Ovchinin’s career and the first for Vagner. It was the 272nd spacewalk conducted for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

