Russian Spacewalk Ends Early After Battery Power Issue on Spacesuit

By NASA August 17, 2022

Flight Engineer Denis Matveev Spacewalk

Flight Engineer Denis Matveev makes his way back inside the station after being instructed by Russian flight controllers to end the August 17 spacewalk at the International Space Station due to a battery power issue on Artemyev’s Orlan spacesuit. Credit: NASA TV

Russian flight controllers instructed Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev, both of Roscosmos, to end the August 17 spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) due to a battery power issue on Artemyev’s Orlan spacesuit.

During the spacewalk, the two cosmonauts completed the installation of two cameras on the European robotic arm before Artemyev’s Orlan spacesuit began showing abnormal battery readings. Mission Control-Moscow instructed Artemyev to return to the Poisk airlock to connect to the space station’s power supply. Cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov, who is inside the station, is placing the European robotic arm in a safe configuration, and Matveev has just returned to the Poisk airlock. The spacewalking duo was never in any danger during the operations.

