Scientists have devised a method to detect nuclear decay through the subtle movement of microparticles, enhancing our understanding of elusive particles like neutrinos.
This breakthrough paves the way for improved nuclear monitoring tools and could be enhanced by future quantum technologies.
Radioactivity is all around us, even in everyday items. For example, bananas contain trace amounts of radioactive potassium, with approximately 10 nuclei decaying every second in a typical banana. While these tiny amounts of radioactivity are not dangerous, there is growing scientific interest in enhancing the precision of tools for detecting such nuclear decays.
In new research, scientists have mechanically detected individual nuclear decays occurring in a microparticle (the size of a single grain of dust) for the first time. The study used a new technique. Rather than detecting the radiation emitted by the nuclei, the researchers measured the tiny “kick” to the entire microparticle that contained the decaying nucleus as the radiation escaped.
Advancements in Nuclear Decay Detection
These techniques can help us learn about particles emitted in nuclear decays that would otherwise be hard to detect. For example, the potassium decays in a banana emit particles called neutrinos that interact so weakly with matter that they escape undetected. One way to learn about these neutrinos is to see how much they kick the microparticle when they leave.
In addition, these techniques can identify radioactive material in a single dust particle. This could enable new tools for nuclear monitoring and nonproliferation. Finally, the ability to see these tiny kicks is ultimately limited by quantum mechanics and the Heisenberg uncertainty principle. In the future, quantum sensing techniques can further improve the method.
Utilizing Optical Tweezers in Quantum Sensing
In this work, researchers implanted radioactive lead-212 nuclei into silica microparticles with a diameter of approximately 3 microns. These microparticles were trapped in high vacuum at pressures of less than 10-10 atmospheres, to minimize noise from thermal fluctuations in the position of the microparticle. The researchers performed the trapping using a laser focused on the center of the vacuum chamber, which confines the microparticle to a small region near the laser focus (forming an “optical tweezer”). The researchers used the light scattered by the microparticle to image its position and look for any small jumps in the microparticle’s motion that could arise from nuclear decays.
The lead-212 decays produced further unstable daughter nuclei, which eventually decayed by emitting an alpha particle. When the alpha particles escaped the microparticles, two signatures were detected. First, the electric charge on the microparticle changed, which was detected with precision better than a single elementary charge. Second, the tiny recoil of the entire microparticle (more than a trillion times heavier than the alpha particle itself) could be detected.
Future Potential of Nanoparticle Detection
By scaling these same techniques to smaller nanoparticles, it will also be possible to detect the kick from a single beta, gamma, or neutrino exiting the sphere. Fundamental constraints on this measurement are imposed by quantum mechanics. Measurement of the nanoparticle position using light introduces noise, due to the fluctuations in the number of light quanta (“photons”) interacting with the nanoparticle. Quantum sensing techniques can eventually be used to surpass the corresponding “standard quantum limit” that applies to simultaneous measurements of the nanoparticle position and momentum. By employing squeezed light or similar methods to focus solely on measuring the particle’s momentum—despite the trade-off of increased noise in the position which is less critical — it’s possible to detect even smaller recoils.
References:
“Mechanical Detection of Nuclear Decays” by Jiaxiang Wang, T. W. Penny, Juan Recoaro, Benjamin Siegel, Yu-Han Tseng and David C. Moore, 8 July 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.023602
“Searches for Massive Neutrinos with Mechanical Quantum Sensors” by Daniel Carney, Kyle G. Leach and David C. Moore, 8 February 2023, PRX Quantum.
DOI: 10.1103/PRXQuantum.4.010315
This research was supported through the Department of Energy Office of Science, Nuclear Physics program through the Quantum Horizons: QIS Research and Innovation for Nuclear Science program. Development of the supporting levitated opt mechanics technologies was funded in part through the Office of Naval Research and the National Science Foundation.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
Scientists have devised a method to detect nuclear decay through the subtle movement of microparticles, enhancing our understanding of elusive particles like neutrinos.
VERY GOOD.
Ask the scientists:
1. Why are neutrinos elusive?
2. What is science?
3. Is being elusive particles necessarily scientific?
4. Is mathematics a science?
5. How should physics understand mathematical rules?
6. Can mathematical rules be inferred arbitrarily in the physical world?
7. Can the natural laws of mathematical rules be imagined arbitrarily by humans?
and so on.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory: Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Extension of the Standard Model: Topological Vortex Theory points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena.
Topological vortex theory heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. In fact, mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering. Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286).
Let us continue to witness together the dirtiest and ugliest era in the scientific and humanistic history of human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of so-called academic publications.
Memo 2410040433
Instead of traditional radiation detection methods, researchers have developed techniques to detect nuclear decay by measuring microscopic movements of particulates.
Ironically, in the decay scenario of this radiation material, my memory story is revealed through the process of msbase material superimposing and collapsing into elementary particle units such as qpeoms neutrinos and gravitons. Huh.
Source1.Edit
Scientists have devised a way to detect nuclear decay through the subtle movement of qpeoms particles, further enhancing our understanding of hard-to-capture particles such as neutrinos.
This breakthrough paved the way for improving nuclear monitoring tools and may be further enhanced by future quantum technologies.
Radioactivity is all around us and in everyday products. For example, bananas contain traces of radioactive potassium, and in a typical banana, about 10 nuclei decay every second. While these trace amounts of radioactivity are not dangerous, there is a growing scientific interest in improving the accuracy of tools for detecting such nuclear decay.
In their new study, scientists detected individual nuclear decay occurring in fine particles (the size of a grain of dust) mechanically for the first time. A new technique was used in this study. Instead of detecting the radiation emitted from the nucleus, the researchers measured the small “next” it had on the entire microparticle, including the nucleus, which collapses when the radiation escapes.
the development of nuclear decay detection
These techniques can help to find out about particles emitted from nuclear decay that would otherwise have been difficult to detect. For example, the potassium decay of a banana emits a particle called neutrinos, which interact very weakly with the material and escape undetected. One way to find out about these neutrinos is to see how many times they kick the particles as they leave.
1.
In addition, these techniques can identify radioactive materials from single dust particles. This may enable new tools for nuclear monitoring and non-proliferation. Finally, the ability to see these small kicks is ultimately limited by quantum mechanics and the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle. In the future, quantum sensing techniques may further improve this method.
–When qpeoms form a superposition from msbase, the already established msbase.zsp.value is avoided with a small recoil (1) and the rest of the region is sprayed with indeterminate qpeoms at Heisenberg’s uncertain position.
2.
Lead-212 decay produced more unstable daughter nuclei, which eventually collapsed, emitting alpha particles. When the alpha particles escaped the particles, two features were detected. First, the charge of the particles was changed, which was detected more precisely than a single fundamental charge. Second, a small recoil of the entire particles (more than a trillion times heavier than the alpha particles themselves) was detected.
–This is also applied when qpeoms transition from msbase to decomposition and decay. When decay or decomposition takes place, the plus superposition (+) is converted to the negative (-) charge of the radiation decay, and the region of msbase.qpeoms entanglement, the small recoil of the entire particulate (the dusts of kicks heavier than n^2 trillion than the alpha particles themselves) is detected. Uh-huh.
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-detect-the-quantum-kick-from-a-single-nuclear-decay/
Scientists detect quantum “kicks” in single nuclear decay.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Let us continue to witness together the dirtiest and ugliest era in the scientific and humanistic history of human society (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of so-called academic publications.