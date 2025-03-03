Scientists Discover Natural Compound That Stops Cancer Progression

A discovery led by OHSU was made possible by years of study conducted by University of Portland undergraduates.
Scientists have discovered a natural compound that can halt a key process involved in the progression of certain cancers and demyelinating diseases—conditions that damage the protective myelin sheath surrounding neurons, such as multiple sclerosis (MS).
A study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry identified a plant-derived flavonoid called sulfuretin as an inhibitor of an enzyme linked to both MS and cancer. The research, conducted in cell models at Oregon Health & Science University, demonstrated that sulfuretin effectively blocked the enzyme’s activity. The next phase of research will involve testing the compound in animal models to evaluate its therapeutic potential, effectiveness, and possible side effects in treating cancer and neurodegenerative diseases like MS.
A Potentially Wide-Reaching Treatment
“We think this is a drug that could have impact in a lot of different areas,” said Larry Sherman, Ph.D., professor in the Division of Neuroscience at OHSU’s Oregon National Primate Research Center.
The researchers found that sulfuretin, along with a pair of synthetic compounds that were also tested in live cells, inhibited the activity of a particular type of enzyme known as a hyaluronidase, which naturally degrades hyaluronic acid. That’s important because when hyaluronic acid is broken down into fragments, it is known to cause problems in at least two ways:
- Forestalls myelin repair: It prevents the maturation of oligodendrocytes, which are cells that produce myelin. Myelin is the protective sheath covering each nerve cell’s axon — the threadlike portion of a cell that transmits electrical signals between cells. Damage to myelin is associated with MS, stroke, brain injuries, and certain forms of dementia. In addition, delay in myelination can affect infants born prematurely, leading to brain damage or cerebral palsy.
- Allows cancer cells to proliferate: In cancerous tumors, hyaluronidase activity can allow cancer cells to proliferate unchecked by normal cellular death. “Now we have an inhibitor that could actually stop that,” said Sherman, who is also a professor of cell, developmental, and cancer biology in the OHSU School of Medicine.
The new research focuses on inhibiting a specific type of hyaluronidase known as cell migration-inducing and hyaluronan-binding protein, or CEMIP.
In addition to MS and cancer, CEMIP is implicated in a range of disorders, including osteoarthritis, skin infections, brain injury caused by heavy alcohol use, and possibly other neurodevelopment disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The study indicates its activity appears to be inhibited by sulfuretin.
Molecules in flowers
The discovery came after years of undergraduates painstakingly screening plant compounds in the lab of co-author Angela Hoffman, Ph.D., a longtime and now-retired professor of chemistry at the University of Portland.
“Over the years, her students have been grinding up these flowers, extracting molecules, and testing to see if any of them blocked hyaluronidase activity,” Sherman said. “Finally, a couple of years ago, they found a compound that was promising.”
Alec Peters, a graduate student in Sherman’s lab at OHSU, found that this compound blocked CEMIP activity in a tumor cell line and in oligodendrocyte progenitor cells. Oligodendrocytes generate myelin.
Hoffman, a nun and chemistry professor who earlier this year retired from the University of Portland after 35 years to lead her convent, began collaborating with Sherman a decade ago. Over that time, she said, hundreds of undergraduate students worked on breaking down dozens of plants to their molecular essence and then testing to see whether any of the compounds worked to neutralize CEMIP.
The new publication validates the students’ diligent work over many years, she said.
“Directing the students to be able to do this kind of research helps them in their careers,” Hoffman said. “This discovery could be useful for Alzheimer’s or other neurodegenerative conditions. As long as the underlying problem relates to hyaluronic acid being broken apart, this could be helpful for people.”
Reference: “Distinct chemical structures inhibit the CEMIP hyaluronidase and promote oligodendrocyte progenitor cell maturation” by Alec Peters, Fatima Banine, Kanon Yasuhara, Angela Hoffman, Prashant K. Basappa, Lily Metri, Ava Gunning, Jake Huffman, Clinton C. VanCampen, Stephen A. Shock and Larry S. Back, 24 October 2024, Journal of Biological Chemistry.
DOI: 10.1016/j.jbc.2024.107916
The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health, grant award P51 OD011902 for the operation of the Oregon National Primate Research Center at OHSU; Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs grant award MS160144; the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, grant award RG 4843A5/1; the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the NIH, grant award NS054044; and the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism of the NIH, grant award P60AA010760.
Thank you. Progress = hope. What does all of this information equate to in real time? Having lost numerous dear friends and family to cancer, I am always on the look out for the silver bullet. Is there anything that can be gleaned from this research that can help in real time? Or is it only useful to scientists in the lab situation at this point?
It surely would have been nice if the writer had inquired further, to tell us WHICH plants or flowers contained that sulfuretin compound, and how it was derived from them. Also, one would want to know about dose, toxicity, mode of application.
Surely it should not be against the law to talk about that. Or am I breaking a law, when I say that aspirin was originally found in willow trees, as acetylosalicylic acid?
And am I not stating a science fact, when I say that Sudafed = pseudo ephedrine is related to the the ephedra plant, a.k.a. desert tea plant?
Just did a search Google. Dahlias and Coreopsis flowers and astragalus have sulfuretin.
If these discoveries could lead to cures for cancer, what a wonderful thing it would be. Let’s pray as research supports continued exploration in these areas. Think of the lives that could be saved and the suffering that could be avoided.
John Harding… As a medical professional in Oncology and ER for 50 years, please share the protocol policy introduced in 1858 that prevents use of preventative measures medicine as it relates to cancer.
Also, could you please share the free AI app you referenced in your post?
Thank you in advance for any and all info you can share with me! 👍🏻🙏🏻
Please share with me aswell
I wonder if this would help with cidp?
I wonder if it could help someone that has stage 4 bone cancer but she 92 years older I need to find something to help her I wonder if there is any new research out there?
Interesting a similar study was published in 2024, with sulfuretin being speculated as such as far back as 2010. By the way to those wondering, supplements are already available. Dosages for conditions or prevention of conditions would be the concern I suppose.
Too preliminary for any conclusion at all. I wonder what type of animal model would be sufficient to explore MS treatment benefits? But then, there are dozens of recommended and studied supplements on the OTC market with demonstrated nerve-healing characteristics………and most MS patients are not too interested in them (they have to do a bit of research themselves, and traditional doctors/neurologists take little interest as insurers don’t pay for vitamin recommendations).