Scientists Finally Confirm True 1D Electronic Properties in a Material

A sophisticated analysis of experimental ARPES data confirmed that the electronic properties of each chain are truly one-dimensional, and calculations further predict an exciting phase transition.

For the first time, researchers at BESSY II have successfully shown that a material can exhibit truly one-dimensional electronic properties. Using a carefully controlled experimental approach, the team studied tiny chains of phosphorus atoms that naturally arrange themselves at specific angles on a silver surface. By applying advanced analytical methods, they were able to separate and identify the signals from chains oriented in different directions. This detailed examination confirmed that each phosphorus chain behaves as a genuine one-dimensional electronic system.

Theoretical calculations add an exciting prediction: when these chains are brought closer together, their behavior is expected to change dramatically. Structures with widely spaced chains act as semiconductors, but when the chains are densely packed, the material could become metallic.

All matter is made of atoms that bond together to form countless substances. Typically, atoms connect both within a plane and in perpendicular directions. However, some elements, like carbon, can form unique two-dimensional (2D) materials such as graphene, where atoms link only within a single plane. Phosphorus is also capable of forming stable 2D structures. These 2D materials have drawn significant attention because of their remarkable electrical and optical characteristics. Scientists now believe that materials confined to just one dimension could possess even more extraordinary electro-optical properties.

Chains of Phosphorous atoms

Recently, it has become possible to produce one-dimensional structures: Under certain conditions, phosphorus atoms do arrange themselves into short lines on a silver substrate. These chains are morphologically one-dimensional. However, it is likely that they interact laterally with other chains. Such interactions influence the electronic structure, potentially destroying the one-dimensionality. Until now, however, it has not been possible to measure this accurately in experiments.

“Through a very thorough evaluation of measurements at BESSY II, we have now shown that such phosphorus chains really do have a one-dimensional electronic structure,” says Professor Oliver Rader, head of the Spin and Topology in Quantum Materials department at HZB.

Dr Andrei Varykhalov and his team first produced and characterized phosphorus chains on a silver substrate using a cryogenic scanning tunneling microscope (STM). The resulting images revealed the formation of short P chains in three different directions on the substrate, at 120-degree angles to each other.

ARPES at BESSY II shows 1D electronic structure

“We achieved very high-quality results, enabling us to observe standing waves of electrons forming between the chains,” says Varykhalov.

The team investigated then the electronic structure using angle-resolved photoelectron spectroscopy (ARPES) at BESSY II, a method with which they already have a great deal of experience.

Phase transition with density predicted

Dr. Maxim Krivenkov and Dr. Maryam Sajedi did pioneering work here: By carefully analyzing the data, they were able to distinguish the contributions of the three differently oriented phosphorus chains. “We could disentangle the ARPES signals from these domains and thus demonstrate that these 1D phosphorus chains actually possess a very distinct 1D electron structure too,” says Krivenkov.

Calculations based on density functional theory confirm this analysis and make an exciting claim: The closer these chains are to each other, the stronger their interaction. These results predict a phase transition from semiconductor to metal as the density of the chain array increases. As a conclusion, a two-dimensional phosphorus chain structure would be metallic.

“We have entered a new field of research here, uncharted territory where many exciting discoveries are likely to be made,” says Varykhalov.

Reference: “Revealing the 1D Nature of Electronic States in Phosphorene Chains” by Maxim Krivenkov, Maryam Sajedi, Dmitry Marchenko, Evangelos Golias, Matthias Muntwiler, Oliver Rader and Andrei Varykhalov, 17 October 2025, Small Structures.

DOI: 10.1002/sstr.202500458

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.