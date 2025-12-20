Scientists Warn Popular Painkiller May Do More Harm Than Good

Researchers say the drug likely increases the risk of serious side effects, including heart disease, and that its potential harms probably outweigh any benefits.

A large review of existing studies suggests that tramadol, a strong opioid frequently prescribed for chronic pain, offers only limited relief for the conditions it is commonly used to treat. The findings come from a pooled analysis of available research published online in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

The analysis also points to a higher likelihood of serious adverse effects, including heart disease. Based on these results, the researchers conclude that the risks associated with tramadol are likely greater than its benefits and recommend that its use be reduced.

Tramadol is a dual-action opioid used to manage moderate to severe pain, both acute and chronic. Because of this, it appears in several clinical guidelines as an option for pain management, the researchers explain.

Prescribing of tramadol has risen sharply in recent years, making it one of the most commonly used opioids in the United States. This increase may reflect the widespread perception that tramadol carries fewer side effects and is less addictive than other short-acting opioids.

While tramadol has been examined in earlier systematic reviews, the researchers note that no previous analysis has fully evaluated both its effectiveness and safety across a broad range of chronic pain conditions.

Reviewing the Evidence

In a bid to plug this knowledge gap, the researchers scoured research databases for randomized clinical trials published up to February 2025 that compared tramadol with placebo (dummy treatment) for patients with chronic pain, including cancer pain.

Nineteen clinical trials involving 6506 participants with chronic pain were eligible for inclusion in the analysis. Five looked at the impact of tramadol on neuropathic pain; nine focused on osteoarthritis; four looked at chronic low back pain; and one focused on fibromyalgia.

The average age of the trial participants was 58, but ranged from 47 to 69. Tablets were the primary formulation used; only one trial included topical cream. Length of treatment ranged from 2 to 16 weeks, while length of follow-up ranged from 3 to 15 weeks.

Pooled data analysis of the trial results showed that while tramadol eased pain, the effect was small and below what would be considered clinically effective.

Increased Risk of Harm

Eight of the trials reported on the proportion of serious side effects arising after treatment during follow-up periods of between 7 and 16 weeks.

Statistical analysis of these trials results indicated a doubling in the risk of harms associated with tramadol compared with placebo, mainly driven by a higher proportion of ‘cardiac events,’ such as chest pain, coronary artery disease, and congestive heart failure.

Use of tramadol was also associated with a heightened risk of some cancers, although the follow-up period was short, making this finding “questionable,” say the researchers.

Pooled data analysis of all the trial results indicated that tramadol treatment was associated with a heightened risk of several milder side effects, including nausea, dizziness, constipation, and sleepiness.

The researchers acknowledge that the outcome results were at high risk of bias, but this increases the likelihood that the findings overestimate the beneficial effects and underestimate the harmful effects of tramadol, they suggest.

Broader Context and Implications

They point out: “Approximately 60 million individuals worldwide experience the addictive effects of opioids. In 2019, drug use was responsible for approximately 600,000 deaths, with nearly 80% of these fatalities associated with opioids and approximately 25% resulting from opioid overdose.

“In the United States, the number of opioid-related overdose deaths increased from 49,860 in 2019 to 81,806 in 2022. Given these trends and the present findings, the use of tramadol and other opioids should be minimized to the greatest extent possible.”

They conclude: “Tramadol may have a slight effect on reducing chronic pain (low certainty of evidence) while likely increasing the risk of both serious (moderate certainty of evidence) and non- serious adverse events (very low certainty of evidence). The potential harms associated with tramadol use for pain management likely outweigh its limited benefits.”

Reference: “Tramadol versus placebo for chronic pain: a systematic review with meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis” by Jehad Ahmad Barakji, Mathias Maagaard, Johanne Juul Petersen, Yousef Ahmad Barakji, Emil Ørskov Ipsen, Christian Gluud, Ole Mathiesen and Janus Christian Jakobsen, 7 October 2025, BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

DOI: 10.1136/bmjebm-2025-114101

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